Best used coupes to buy
If you want an appealing car that mixes performance with style, the best used coupes will tick a lot of boxes
Coupes are cut from the same sort of cloth as sports cars, with importance placed on style, driving fun and performance ahead of more mundane things like practicality or fuel economy. Brand new coupes can be costly but, fortunately, the second-hand market is full of these rakish motors that you can buy with both your head and your heart. Our best used coupes offer plenty of appeal for your money.
Our definition of the coupe for the purposes of this list is something that has the classic two-door coupe bodystyle but also offers greater all-round abilities than a thoroughbred sports car. A good coupe should be great to drive but also comfortable and practical enough to use day-to-day.
Our road testers have thoroughly tested every coupe that you can buy in the UK, making sure that they are as nice to live with as they are to look at. Read on to find the best used coupes that you can buy right now, listed below.
- Mercedes C-Class Coupe
- Audi A5
- Porsche Cayman
- Peugeot RCZ
- Alfa Romeo Brera
- Toyota GT86
- Audi TT
- BMW 4 Series
1. Mercedes C-Class Coupe (Mk5)
Mercedes has experienced an enormous growth in sales over the past couple of decades, and it’s down to several factors. The ready availability of finance, the desirability of that three-pointed star, and a bewilderingly wide model range have
all added up to make the brand more mainstream than ever. But that doesn’t diminish the appeal of cars like the C-Class Coupe, which offers all of the traits that make sure the Mercedes brand continues to be held in extremely high regard.
Our favourite used coupe is at its best in Mk4 form, which was sold between 2015 and 2021. It came with some smooth and efficient engines that range from mild (four-cylinder petrol or diesel) to wild (twin-turbo V8 in the C 63 AMG), and silky-smooth automatic transmissions along with rear- or four-wheel drive. The C-Class puts its emphasis on comfort rather than pin-sharp handling – and that’s okay with us – although the fire-breathing AMG models do provide a notable exception to that rule.
Whichever version you fancy, it’ll come with fabulous build quality, from the premium interior trim to the details around the dash, and the lustre of the paint finish. You’ll also have a car that looks premium and desirable, and even be able to squeeze a couple of kids into its back seats at a pinch. The boot is a good size, too; it’ll stow 355-400 litres depending on the variant.
A revised model arrived in summer 2018, with refreshed styling, better infotainment, high-performance LED headlights and mild-hybrid tech on some of the engines. Obviously, these models are significantly more expensive than earlier cars, and to our mind the pre-facelift offer virtually as much value. Scour the classifieds and you’ll find C-Class Coupes for sale from less than £12,000; facelifted cars start at £20,000.
There are slightly more petrols than diesels, and virtually all of the cars for sale are autos. Four-wheel-drive versions of the C 220d, C 250d and C 200 were available, called 4Matic. Offered exclusively with an automatic gearbox, these editions are only a little thirstier than an equivalent two-wheel-drive C-Class. But they’re unusual, and cost at least £17,000, which secures a 2017 C 200 AMG Line with 60,000 miles on the clock.
2. Audi A5 (Mk2)
The A5 Coupe was sold in Mk2 form between 2017 and 2024, and in 2023 it was our Best Used Coupe, thanks to its classy looks, tidy dynamics and a brilliantly designed interior. Factor in a variety of superb petrol and diesel engines, plus some enticing transmissions (including Audi’s brilliant four-wheel drive system), and the £11,000 starting price is something of a steal.
3. Porsche Cayman (Mk3/982/718)
The idea of a four-cylinder Cayman seemed like heresy when the 718 was launched, but this is a car that's everything you would expect from one of the world's most exacting sports car makers. Admittedly, the 718’s soundtrack isn’t as exciting as the six-cylinder noise of the earlier cars, but the trade-off is even more engaging handling and better economy. Prices start at £30,000
4. Peugeot RCZ (Mk1)
Combining eye-catching looks, a healthy dose of Gallic charm and engaging driving dynamics, the RCZ should be on any fashion-conscious buyer’s shopping list. The interior is carried over from the 308 hatchback and the rear seats are cramped, but there’s plenty of kit and prices start at just £3,000.
5. Alfa Romeo Brera (Mk1)
With its distinctive looks and prices starting from less than £3,000, the Brera is a great left-field choice for buyers looking to cut a dash without spending much cash. Slightly cumbersome handling means the Alfa Romeo isn’t quite as much fun to drive as you might expect, but the rasping four-cylinder and growling V6 motors sound great.
6. Toyota GT86 (Mk1)
The Toyota GT86 is about as pure as used coupes come, and is the result of a joint venture between Toyota and Subaru which saw the latter create the BRZ. First on sale in the UK in 2012, the GT86 used a 2.0-litre boxer engine that delivered 197bhp via either a six-speed manual or auto transmission. The manual gearbox is a delight to use, while the rear-wheel drive set-up helped the GT86 quickly earn plaudits for its sensational handling.
You’ll be doing well to get a GT86 for less than £9,000 these days, and you might have to put up with some rather large mileage figures on the odometer in order to do so. Part of the problem is that the GT86 has never sold in huge numbers in the UK, so there are never many used models on sale at any given time. Its relative rarity keeps their prices up, and you may need to travel further afield to find an example that ticks all of your boxes.
As standard, the GT86 rode on 17-inch alloy wheels, with dual-zone climate control, sports seats and electric folding door mirrors included too. The rear bench is really a children-only zone, while the 237-litre boot is good for shopping and not much else.
7. Audi TT (Mk3)
Audi really moved the TT on with the Mk3, so much so that it first teased us with the interior at the Consumer Electronics Show back in 2014. That’s because the TT is packed with tech – it was Audi’s first model to use its Virtual Cockpit, a 12.3-inch digital panel that showed a sat-nav map and all the infotainment functions in front of the driver. There’s no central screen here.
This setup makes for a beautifully minimalist cabin, and it’s loaded with high-quality materials. Touches such as heated seat and climate control switchgear being inside the air vents were revolutionary at the time.
The tech underneath the angular, pin-sharp bodywork creases is just as advanced. Believe it or not, this sporty coupe is based on the same platform as the VW Golf family hatchback, but with Audi working its magic on the suspension and steering, the TT is as agile as you’d ever want a sports car to be.
Audi offered a diesel when the TT first went on sale, but stay true to the car’s roots and go for the 227bhp 2.0 TFSI petrol – combined with Audi’s sharp-shifting dual-clutch S tronic auto, the 0-62mph sprint takes just 5.3 seconds, or you can opt for a little more involvement (and probably save a bit of cash) by going for the sweet six-speed manual.
8. BMW 4 Series (Mk1)
Much has been made of the latest BMW 4 Series and its distinctive grille, although its predecessor was far less controversial when it came to styling. The previous-generation 4 Series Coupe was noted for its sleek appearance, although it had undeniable substance to go with its attractive exterior.
A plethora of petrol and diesel engines were offered on the first-generation 4 Series, and while none of them are short on power the six-cylinder units are more tuneful than the four-cylinder variants. Meanwhile the six-speed manual gearbox was a joy to use, although the optional eight-speed automatic had its own strengths.
As you’d expect from BMW, the carmaker hasn’t scrimped in terms of kit: SE-trimmed examples get 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control and a host of other upmarket mod cons. The 4 Series Coupe is reasonably practical too; legroom in the back isn’t overly generous, but nor are these cars restricted to children and teenagers. A 445-litre boot is decent too, although not quite as deep as you’ll find in the 3 Series saloon.
Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...