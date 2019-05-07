Best used coupes to buy

There are slightly more petrols than diesels, and virtually all of the cars for sale are autos. Four-wheel-drive versions of the C 220d, C 250d and C 200 were available, called 4Matic. Offered exclusively with an automatic gearbox, these editions are only a little thirstier than an equivalent two-wheel-drive C-Class. But they’re unusual, and cost at least £17,000, which secures a 2017 C 200 AMG Line with 60,000 miles on the clock.

2. Audi A5 (Mk2)

The A5 Coupe was sold in Mk2 form between 2017 and 2024, and in 2023 it was our Best Used Coupe, thanks to its classy looks, tidy dynamics and a brilliantly designed interior. Factor in a variety of superb petrol and diesel engines, plus some enticing transmissions (including Audi’s brilliant four-wheel drive system), and the £11,000 starting price is something of a steal.

3. Porsche Cayman (Mk3/982/718)

The idea of a four-cylinder Cayman seemed like heresy when the 718 was launched, but this is a car that's everything you would expect from one of the world's most exacting sports car makers. Admittedly, the 718’s soundtrack isn’t as exciting as the six-cylinder noise of the earlier cars, but the trade-off is even more engaging handling and better economy. Prices start at £30,000

4. Peugeot RCZ (Mk1)

Combining eye-catching looks, a healthy dose of Gallic charm and engaging driving dynamics, the RCZ should be on any fashion-conscious buyer’s shopping list. The interior is carried over from the 308 hatchback and the rear seats are cramped, but there’s plenty of kit and prices start at just £3,000.

5. Alfa Romeo Brera (Mk1)

With its distinctive looks and prices starting from less than £3,000, the Brera is a great left-field choice for buyers looking to cut a dash without spending much cash. Slightly cumbersome handling means the Alfa Romeo isn’t quite as much fun to drive as you might expect, but the rasping four-cylinder and growling V6 motors sound great.

6. Toyota GT86 (Mk1)

The Toyota GT86 is about as pure as used coupes come, and is the result of a joint venture between Toyota and Subaru which saw the latter create the BRZ. First on sale in the UK in 2012, the GT86 used a 2.0-litre boxer engine that delivered 197bhp via either a six-speed manual or auto transmission. The manual gearbox is a delight to use, while the rear-wheel drive set-up helped the GT86 quickly earn plaudits for its sensational handling.