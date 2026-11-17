The world of pick-up trucks is quite far behind in terms of electrification. New electric cars are emerging all the time, and from a commercial vehicle perspective, electric vans are thriving, with most major models now available as an EV. But pick-ups? Your choices are very limited, but they are growing, albeit slowly.

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The pick-ups on this page are your main options right now in the UK. A common theme is limited ranges on a full charge, but for some business use cases, that won’t matter too much. Prices are also typically much higher than for the equivalent diesel, but if you’re a company car chooser, that’s moot, because you can take advantage of these vehicles’ super-low Benefit in Kind (BiK) tax rates and only sacrifice a small amount of your salary each month.

If you do want a taste of an electric pick-up with a bit more flexibility, we also go through the best plug-in hybrid pick-ups on this page, and also look at a few of the electric trucks we don’t get in the UK.

Isuzu D-Max

Prices from £62,495 (ex.VAT)

Maximum payload: 1,060kg

Pros Cons Doesn’t compromise on payload

Or towing ability

More refined than diesel version Short range

Rapid charging ability not great

Expensive

The Isuzu D-Max EV is the best pick-up truck because it doesn’t force you to compromise when it comes to payload or towing ability.