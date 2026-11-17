Best electric pick-up trucks 2026
The UK electric pick-up truck market is small but growing. These are the models buyers have to choose from currently
The world of pick-up trucks is quite far behind in terms of electrification. New electric cars are emerging all the time, and from a commercial vehicle perspective, electric vans are thriving, with most major models now available as an EV. But pick-ups? Your choices are very limited, but they are growing, albeit slowly.
The pick-ups on this page are your main options right now in the UK. A common theme is limited ranges on a full charge, but for some business use cases, that won’t matter too much. Prices are also typically much higher than for the equivalent diesel, but if you’re a company car chooser, that’s moot, because you can take advantage of these vehicles’ super-low Benefit in Kind (BiK) tax rates and only sacrifice a small amount of your salary each month.
If you do want a taste of an electric pick-up with a bit more flexibility, we also go through the best plug-in hybrid pick-ups on this page, and also look at a few of the electric trucks we don’t get in the UK.
Isuzu D-Max
- Prices from £62,495 (ex.VAT)
- Maximum payload: 1,060kg
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The Isuzu D-Max EV is the best pick-up truck because it doesn’t force you to compromise when it comes to payload or towing ability.
The EV version of the D-Max is far from an afterthought, with Isuzu re-engineering the suspension compared to the diesel version so it can cope with its heavy battery pack and a large payload. In fact, with a 1,060kg capacity in the Extended Cab and 1,015kg in the Double Cab, it’s the only electric pick-up to qualify as a commercial vehicle and enjoy the VAT and Capital Allowances advantages.
No other electric pick-up even gets close to the 1,000kg threshold – the next most capable truck is hundreds of kilos behind the D-Max. A 3,500kg braked towing capacity matches the diesel D-Max, too, although the Maxus Terron9 does equal this.
The regular D-Max’s diesel engine isn’t the most refined thing, so ditching it makes for a much more relaxing driving experience. It even rides quite well. But illustrating why electric pick-ups aren’t much of a thing yet, it costs some £20,000 more than the diesel version, yet has a range of only 163 miles and recharges at an underwhelming 50kW, meaning a 20-80 per cent recharge takes a full hour. For some operators, all of that is just fine, but the D-Max EV’s appeal is likely to remain fairly niche.
Toyota Hilux BEV
- Prices from £57,845 (inc VAT)
- Maximum payload: 715kg
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While the payload capacity of the new Toyota Hilux BEV is some 300kg behind that of the Isuzu, it still has plenty going for it. It’s good to drive on the road, and extremely able on the off chance you need to venture onto tougher terrain.
In place of the usual diesel engine is a 56.2kWh battery pack powering a pair of motors, one for each axle. The Multi-Terrain System continually tweaks the motors’ responses, mimicking the actions of a traditional locking differential and low-range gearbox.
Although the electric range is even more modest than the D-Max at 150 miles, it has a rapid charging rate of 150kW – three times that of the Isuzu. It also just gets the 0-62mph bragging rights, doing the deed in 9.9 seconds, which is two tenths quicker.
Not that this will matter all that much for the average pick-up driver. They’ll be more interested in the braked towing capacity, which is nothing special at 1,600kg.
KGM Musso EV
- Prices from £42,500 (inc. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 690kg
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With the Musso EV, KGM has an electric pick-up truck that it can be proud of. Making it all the more strange that it hasn’t bothered putting any KGM badges on the bodywork.
In contrast to the Toyota and Isuzu, which are adapted versions of pick-ups designed first and foremost with combustion in mind, the Musso EV is built from the ground up with electric power in mind. It’s unrelated to the diesel-powered Musso, which is probably how KGM has managed to fit a much larger battery pack.
The 80.6kWh pack gives a range of up to 249 miles according to the official figure, which should make for a realistic real-world range of about 200 miles. The payload drops even further back from the Isuzu at 690kg, but the towing capacity is better than the Toyota’s at 2,300kg.
The most impressive thing about the Musso EV, though, is the price – it’s by far the cheapest electric pick-up on sale and that will count for a lot with businesses.
Maxus eTerron9
- Prices from £54,700 (ex. VAT)
- Maximum payload: 620kg
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The Maxus eTerron9 looks impressive on paper. It’s built around a massive 102kWh battery, giving the Maxus the best range figure here at 269 miles. It’s also the most powerful, and by far, but whether or not you really need 436bhp in an electric pick-up truck is another matter.
It has the least impressive payload of the lot at 620kg, but it does match the Isuzu’s 3,500kg towing capacity. The ride and handling are poor, though, and it’s expensive.
The maximum charge rate is mediocre at 115kW, although there are some neat features like a massive weatherproof 'frunk' with 236 litres of storage, and a vehicle-to-load capability, which will be handy for a lot of trades.
Best plug-in hybrid pick-up trucks
For many, a plug-in hybrid pick-up will make more sense than the full EVs. You won’t have the same range or payload limitations, but you will have even less choice in terms of available models. That’s because currently, there are only two – the Ford Ranger PHEV and the BYD Shark.
The Ranger is our 2026 Pick-up of the Year and the PHEV version is a solid option. The battery pack is modestly sized at 11.8kWh, giving an electric-only driving range of up to 26 miles, but the payload is healthy at 1,049kg, and is crucially over the threshold for it to qualify as a commercial vehicle for tax.
Competition comes in the form of the BYD Shark. It’s more expensive than the Ranger and only has a payload of 750kg, so it isn’t classed as a commercial vehicle, but its hybrid system does kick out a whopping 435bhp for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds, if that matters to you. More importantly, it’ll go much further on electric power – up to 55 miles.
The best electric pickup trucks you can’t buy
Elsewhere in the world, especially in the truck-loving USA, there’s a wider selection of electric pick-ups, some of them brilliant.
Rivian R1T
The Rivian R1T is perhaps the coolest-looking pick-up truck yet to be launched (some might disagree and prefer the next entry on this list), and also the fastest. The quad-motor version dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in a ridiculously brief 2.5 seconds.
It’s capable, too, with payloads of up to nearly a tonne depending on the version. We’re not expecting it to ever come to the UK properly, but a handful have made their way to our shores via unofficial import channels.
Tesla Cybertruck
Probably the most talked-about pick-up truck of all time, but after all the bombast behind its reveal and launch, the Tesla Cybertruck’s story has ended in a whimper. Striking though it may be, and also fast, the Cybertruck has been beset by quality issues.
Amid slow sales, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in November 2026 that production of the angular machine would be wound down despite it being a mere three years old. The company will probably fall very short of recouping its $2 billion investment in the project.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford has also faced significant losses over its F-150 Lightning programme. It’s an impressive machine, providing 563bhp from a dual-motor powertrain for 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, while remaining able to haul up to 800kg.
It has various clever touches, including a cavernous 408-litre frunk. But in a sign that the electric pick-up market is still limited, even in the USA, the model struggled with slow sales. Ford has already pulled the plug, if you’ll excuse the pun.
Scout Terra
Although you might think this is another EV start-up, Scout Motors is actually a revived brand and a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group. The Terra pick-up is set to launch in 2027 with a starting price of $60,000, with retro looks that might just rival the Rivian R1T’s in terms of cool factor. It’ll probably help the business case for the Terra that development costs will have been shared with the closely related Scout Traveller SUV.
If you'd like more recommendations around your specific electric car requirements, check out these guides:
- Longest range electric cars
- Fastest charging electric cars
- Best luxury electric cars
- Best electric SUVs
- Best 7-seater electric cars
- Best small electric cars
- Cheapest electric cars
- Fastest electric cars
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