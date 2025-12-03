BMW iX3 review
A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
Our opinion on the BMW iX3
This is BMW’s most important car in 20 years, but don’t let that high-pressure statement get in the way of enjoying all the huge steps forward in design and engineering the BMW iX3 offers. As a high-end family-friendly electric car with brilliant tech, performance and design this is now the pinnacle – and the fact it doesn’t cost the earth just makes the package even more impressive. Neue Klasse really is worth the hype.
About the BMW iX3
If you’ve been exposed to any of BMW’s media dealings over the past couple of years you’ll have heard the term ‘Neue Klasse’. This is BMW speak for its next-generation models that will be re-engineered from the ground up, and the new iX3 is the first one to reach production. This is an incredibly important car.
We’ll get to the benefits of the Neue Klasse bit in a second, but for now we’ll focus on the iX3’s positioning, which is of an all-electric mid-sized premium EV. This will sit alongside the existing petrol and hybrid-powered X3 in the BMW range, and rival cars such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan and the new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology.
There’s only the one bodystyle at the moment, but an iX4 will arrive in a year or so, and before that we should see the range of powertrains expand beyond the single 50 xDrive dual-motor variant available at launch. This will include lower-spec single-motor and battery options, plus a high-performance M model at the top of the range.
BMW iX3 prices and latest deals
The iX3’s sole 112kWh battery and dual-motor powertrain will sit at the high-end of the range, leaving space below for cheaper models to be introduced in the coming months. Yet despite this, the iX3’s launch pricing seems pretty punchy at £58,755 for the Sport model, with the M Sport and M Sport Pro only rising to £61,225 and £62,775 respectively. As is nearly always the case, you’ll need to spend extra on some options, but the base Sport variant has all the key features and tech.
Used - available now
These include something called the Panoramic i-Drive display, which is a new BMW OS touchscreen and the full suite of online-services that come with it. Other standard equipment includes heated seats, LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, keyless entry and a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control. Key options include metallic paint for an extra £875 and a leather interior upgrade at £985.
M Sport and M Sport Pro models pick up more aggressive styling, alternative wheel designs and an M Sport interior with a different seat design. If the glowing grilles are a little much, you’ll be glad to hear they’re optional, but the panoramic roof is worth ticking the box for.
Check out our Buy a Car service for some huge savings on the latest BMW models.
Performance & driving experience
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
Part one of the Neue Klasse revolution begins at the fundamental layer, because the iX3 introduces a brand-new battery and electric motor layout. The battery sits under the cabin and is arranged in cylindrical cells to benefit cooling and power density. The top-side of the pack is also now directly used as the cabin floor, helping with packaging.
This initial battery pack offering is rated at 112kWh gross, or 108.9kWh usable, and powers a dual-motor layout on the 50 xDrive model. The electric motors aren’t symmetrical – BMW has referenced its classic rear-biased all-wheel drive system with a more powerful rear motor – which also provides the bulk of the drive under normal circumstances. The front motor only provides drive to the front wheels when required, and is decoupled from the drivetrain when not in use to reduce frictional losses.
Controlling this hardware, however, is a brand-new software package that’s been designed and developed from scratch by BMW. This takes all the former car’s separate computer systems and combines them into one central brain called ‘Heart of Joy’. This is far more efficient at controlling all the iX3’s various systems, and is called a ‘software-defined-vehicle’ in trade speak.
This new way of building an EV has many benefits across all aspects of the car’s driving, safety and infotainment systems, but perhaps the biggest benefit is its control of the braking system. Most EVs use some form of regenerative braking, but BMW has developed a system that can bring the iX3 to a complete stop, rather than bleeding off onto the friction brakes at the last minute.
As well as recuperating more energy, it also has allowed BMW to engineer what they call a ‘soft-stop’ system, which eliminates the small jerk that often accompanies coming to a complete stop – whether it's done by the driver or an active cruise control system. Either way, the iX3’s ability to stop at a junction without any sense of it is an immediate benefit of this new system, and represents just the tip of a technological iceberg that covers almost all the elements drivers come into contact with on a normal drive. The iX3 doesn’t just have the tech, it’s all executed superbly.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|BMW iX3 50 xDrive
|462bhp
|4.9 seconds
|130mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
The sole 50 xDrive powertrain is the only powertrain available on the iX3 at launch, but with 462bhp it’s a high-spec and very potent way of powering an SUV of this size – whether it’s all-electric or not.
BMW quotes a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds, but in the real world it feels far more potent than that. The peak 650Nm of torque is accessible from a standstill, and no matter the road speed, the iX3 can build pace faster than any reasonable family car should. This isn’t the high-performance model, but you’ll definitely not be searching for more, even when fully laden.
However, the impressive part of this package is that the performance doesn’t feel unnatural or out of control, as some EVs occasionally can. There’s a rearward bias to the power, which gives the car a pleasant balance under hard acceleration out of corners, and there’s nothing scrabbly or messy about the way in which power is sent to the wheels.
There’s a small amount of fake engine noise in the default drive mode, but Sport will add a further layer of computerised energy to the system, plus an extra level of rear-bias to the power delivery. There’s also a ‘Silent’ mode, which creates a more serene experience.
Top speed is limited to 130mph, which is a definite improvement on the 112mph maximum of the previous iX3, making it just as capable on high-speed autobahns as it will be on the UK’s 70mph motorways.
Town driving, visibility and parking
One surprise with the iX3 is how easy it is to see out of the driver’s seat. We found the driving position to be about perfect for this sort of car, with lots of adjustment offering everything from a commanding driving position up high, to further down than expected, which is useful for taller drivers.
The new Panoramic i-Drive takes up about 2-3 inches of space on the base of the windscreen, but this sits in an area that previously would be taken up with dashboard, so the view out doesn’t feel obscured. The side windows are also very large and even over-the-shoulder visibility is good.
Piloting the iX3 down narrow streets and in car parks is easy, made easier by the excellent 360-degree parking cameras, and there’s a clever new parking assistant that can complete entire parking manoeuvres whether you’re sitting in the cabin or not.
Country road driving and handling
The inherent quality of the BMW iX3’s driving experience is evident from the moment the wheels start turning. The steering has a distinct accuracy right from the straight ahead, making it quick to get your head around. Initial steering weight feels light, but the moment the wheels are turning BMW has engineered in some weight to give the impression of solidity, without veering into the car feeling cumbersome.
The ride quality is initially a touch firm, even in its ‘normal’ setting, but the quality of the damping is such that it never feels uncomfortable. You’re aware of the road surface and any dips and crests, but lots of the granular noise is filtered out, making for an easy-going driving experience.
Twisting roads reveal the car’s true potential, though, because even over aggressive bumps and cambers in the road, the iX3 is totally unflustered. There’s a quality to the way an iX3 travels down the road – it feels expensive, unfleeting and totally comfortable. That unfortunate feeling of car-sickness that some high-riding EVs elicit is also non-existent. Somehow, BMW has cracked the required geometry to almost completely hide the mass of the batteries that sit a few inches below you.
It’s not as overtly ‘sporty’ as a Porsche Macan, but it’s also more comfortable. It’s more accurate than an Audi Q6 e-tron and on a different planet to the admittedly older and larger Mercedes EQE SUV. We’ll have to drive the new GLC with EQ Technology before giving the driving gong to the BMW, though.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
At motorway speeds, the powertrain refinement is almost all-encompassing, with ‘silent’ mode living up to its name. However, while general refinement is good, the single-glazing does mean a little wind and road noise can creep into the cabin. Mercedes has a better handle on wind and road noise, but we’ll have to wait and get both cars in the UK for a definitive test.
Where the BMW does break new ground, though, is the excellent hands-off active cruise control. Now at Level 2+, the system will no longer prompt you to hold the steering wheel as you’ll find on a Tesla or Ford with Bluecruise fitted. What’s unique to BMW, though, is the ability to change lanes when prompted just by looking in the door mirror. It’s a system that doesn’t just feel competitive, but it actually works and works reliably.
“The greatest compliment we can give the iX3 is that it drives like a very well sorted BMW. Not too sporty, but not dull or disengaging, this will be a perfect balance for most buyers.” – Jordan Katsianis, Senior staff writer.
Range, charging & running costs
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
If there was a compelling combination of elements that sold the BMW iX3 on paper, it’d be its range and charging. BMW quotes a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge, a headline figure that’ll no doubt be whetting the appetites of customers just as much as drawing a sweaty brow from rivals.
These figures can sometimes be arbitrary, but even with a 20 per cent loss due to weather or driving style could see as much as 400 miles possible – which is plenty for this class and price point. That figure is on base Sport models with the 19-inch aero wheel, but even M Sport models on the more desirable 21 and 22-inch options will only see this drop to around 460 miles.
On our initial drive at the international launch, the driving conditions – and therefore efficiency figures – varied massively. This made it difficult to get a solid sense of how efficient the iX3 is, but we’ll pass across the numbers anyway.
Driving up predominantly uphill sections with a spirited nature, in Sports mode, we averaged a not-at-all bad 3.3 miles per kWh. However, once we had finished all the fun, we drove back down the mountain range in a more eco-conscious manner, including a section of high-speed motorway, and we averaged nearly 7.1 miles per kWh over the course of another two and a half hours of driving. This is an insane figure, no doubt helped by lots of down-hill running, and won’t be particularly relevant to day-to-day driving, but gives us a fascinating indicator of what we could see in the UK.
BMW went into detail about all the reasons why it’s so efficient, but the key technology that stood out to us was its expanded regenerative braking system that rarely, if ever, uses the friction brakes. Once again, this is a talent of its ‘Heart of Joy’ brain.
As for charging, BMW is quoting a peak DC fast-charge rate of 400kW – the highest in the class. This will be hard to achieve in the real world at the moment, largely because chargers that can produce such high figures are few and far between in 2025, but this will change, so the BMW will be ready when those ultra-rapid chargers become more common.
Insurance groups
No car insurance groups have been allocated to the new-generation iX3 yet, however, we expect it’ll be in or around group 43-44 based on the previous-generation model. However, there are a few factors that could see these numbers vary – in both directions. Being a totally distinct model, the new iX3 could face higher premiums on account of its more complex body structure and elements such as the glowing grille and complex headlights.
However, the new iX3 also features the latest safety systems that are designed to reduce the risk of accident damage in the first place. These next-generation occupant and hazard-detection systems could be what keeps insurance costs down, even if repair costs are higher than for previous generations.
Tax
Beyond the first year of ownership, the iX3 will have both the flat £195 base VED tax, plus the supplementary luxury car tax of £425, bringing that total to £620 per year. As with all EVs, the Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate is currently set at three per cent for the 2025/2026 financial year, rising one per cent per year to five per cent in 2027/2028. ULEZ and the Congestion Charge are covered being an EV, but regional traffic-free zones such as the one in Oxford have no distinction between EV or ICE-powered vehicles.
Depreciation
As an all-new model, it’s tough to predict the resale values of the new iX3, but electric BMWs have typically held onto their value better than most key rivals. The previous generation is rated at 56 per cent after three years, which is actually better than the petrol-powered equivalent.
With the promise of low running costs and the iX3’s competitive price point, we expect the model could outperform its predecessor, alongside a wider stabilisation of EV depreciation.
To get an accurate valuation on a specific BMW iX3, check out our free car valuation tool...
Interior, design & technology
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The next element of the ‘Neue Klasse’ ideology can be found with the car’s styling, where the team has totally reimagined the BMW aesthetic. Up front is a new ‘mask’ made up from black glazed panels that also house the headlights. Future saloon models will have just two of these elements that in effect take up the mantle of being classic ‘kidneys’, but SUVs such as the iX3 feature a different layout, with two small and upright kidneys at the centre with more black glazing on either side.
In the flesh, this, combined with the sharp and simple bodywork, make the car look modern and sleek – like the generation ahead that it is. Other elements also show how much progress is being made, such as the seamless door panels that do without a lower window gutter and the flush door handles. These are another highlight, as they feel robust in a way no other ‘presenting’ door handle has felt so far.
Interior and dashboard design
Every couple of decades or so, a BMW comes out that totally changes the rules when it comes to cabin design. The E65-generation 7 Series did this in 2001, and the iX3 has done it now. The whole cabin’s architecture has been completely reimagined, and rather than just being different for the sake of being different, it all just works.
The first element that catches your attention is the Panoramic i-Drive, which takes the place of a traditional dial pack in front of the steering wheel. At the base of the windscreen is a big black bar built right onto the glass which reflects a huge, unbroken and high-resolution display underneath. Because it’s not a direct-vision screen, BMW has been able to give it the effect of living about halfway down the bonnet, meaning that you need less time to adjust your eyes to looking out of the windscreen.
Directly in front of you is your speed, battery and range, with the centre and passenger side of the screen able to be customised with widgets, or dedicated to navigation, economy or dynamic element readouts. Beyond this, when you have the embedded navigation in use, it’ll also throw up a small map view of your next turn.
There is very little physical switchgear, but on the centre console is a collection of key buttons including a gear selector, front and rear demisters and a volume knob. Another worthy mention are the seats, which are fantastically comfortable.
Materials and build quality
The materials used inside the iX3’s cabin don’t feel sumptuous, but they are modern, robust and have a high-quality feel. Most specifications of iX3 will feature leather-like inserts on the doors, centre console and dashboard, and the good news is that there’s not a single piece of fake or surplus stitching to be found. The lower dash has a contrasting fabric insert which brings a nice touch of warmth, M Sport models add to this with Alcantara-like fabrics on the dash and doors, too.
Build quality also seems top-notch, although we’ll have to see how cars fare in the UK once children and pets are brought into play. The doors shut with a great thunk and there are no gaps or mis-steps in the construction of the interior. BMW interiors have impressed with their solidity in the past two generations or so, this new one is no different.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Joining the Panoramic i-Drive is a 17.8-inch touchscreen that’s not so much angled towards the driver, but leans towards you in an six-sided oblong shape. While this might seem to be purely for style's sake, after the best part of three days at the wheel it also seems to improve usability greatly. The top corner closest to the driver is only a few inches away from your hand, and features static elements that you’ll most often come into contact with. This includes shortcuts to the speed limit sign warning and lane-keep assist functions, plus a little pull-out tab that’ll shortcut you straight to the car’s internal and external settings.
At the base of the screen are a collection of static climate controls. These are a little small, and some simple toggles for key elements like temperature or fan speed would be nice, but so fast and responsive is the screen that it’s not really an issue. The main menu structure is also far more resolved than previous BMW systems – despite them often being considered one of the best in the industry.
Key functions are available on a consistent set of tabs closest to the driver, with nav functions built into the other side. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard, and fill the bulk of the screen, but we found the embedded system nicer to use. The same goes for the sat-nav, which has the added bonus of being connected to online services for accurate traffic and public charging information on trips. If you prefer Apple or Google maps, it would be nice for the next-turn info to be piped onto the Panoramic i-Drive, but we’re splitting hairs in an otherwise superb user interface.
If there’s one element that’ll annoy some, it’s the steering wheel. In an unusual move, BMW has placed the two spokes at the 12- and 6-o’clock positions, decoupling the haptic controls from where you hold the wheel. But here might be the genius. This will vary depending on preference, but we found that the annoying part of this type of haptic controls isn’t a problem here – you’ll never accidentally press a button on the steering wheel because they’re not attached to where your hands are placed.
The system also lets BMW ‘hide’ some of the controls based on what can and can’t be used at the time. For example, when on a motorway, the parking assistance controls disappear, so as not to crowd the wheel. The volume control is a little fiddly, but again, we’re picking at straws.
“BMW has created another new style of interface after inventing the integrated infotainment system 25 years ago. The difference is this one works brilliantly right from the off” – Jordan Katsianis, Senior Staff Writer
Boot space & practicality
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
The iX3 is right on target when it comes to practicality, offering plenty of space for five people and their luggage in the well formed but not excessively large cabin or boot. It’s within a whisker of its two key rivals, being slightly lower and narrower. At 2,890mm, its wheelbase is long for its overall length compared with non-EV rivals, but on the same page as the new GLC and Q6. There are no further body-shapes for the moment, but a sleeker iX4 will be coming in 2027.
Dimensions and size
Compared with the Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology, the BMW is around 60mm shorter, a touch narrower and a little lower, too. The wheelbase is also around 70mm shorter, but the boot space on the two is the same. Audi’s Q6 is the shortest of the trio, but also the widest and tallest, making it feel a little larger than its contemporaries.
The iX3 is an SUV, but it doesn’t feel too high off the ground, and its largely upright shape and large windows make seeing out easy.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|BMW iX3
|Mercedes GLC with EQ Tech
|Audi Q6 e-tron
|Length
|4,782mm
|4,845mm
|4,771mm
|Width
|1,895mm
|1,913mm
|1,939mm
|Height
|1,635mm
|1,644mm
|1,648mm
|Wheelbase
|2,897mm
|2,972mm
|2,899mm
|Boot space
|520 litres
|520 litres
|526 litres
Seats & passenger space
Space up front feels good, with nicely shaped door cards and a dashboard that doesn’t seem to intrude on your space, or sit too high in relation to the windscreen base. In fact, due to the iDrive system, the dash is actually quite a bit more compact than most key rivals, and even with the touchscreen right at your fingertips, feels more spacious and modern than its them, too.
The second row is also great for passengers, with plenty of leg and foot room. Headroom is good with or without the panoramic sunroof, and the seats are comfortable. Even with the batteries under the floor, BMW has mounted the seats at such a height as to avoid a knees-up position, and a flush sill with the battery floor also makes it very easy to get in and out. One odd element is the lack of pockets on the back of the front seats, and while you can fit clever tablet holders, it’s a little short on full child-friendly storage.
Boot space
The boot is typical for the class at 520 litres, but there is also some underfloor storage. The space is wide and flat, but there’s only a standard rolling load cover and no clever additions such as dividers or nets. The rear seats fold in a 40:20:40 split, and these can be lowered individually or together.
There is a 58-litre front-mounted boot which sits in a covered section, making it fully weather proof. This isn’t a huge space, but it is big enough for the car’s charging cables.
“Every bit as big as it needs to be, you’ll have to wait for the forthcoming iX5 for a surplus of room inside, but don’t worry, it’s not far away.” – Jordan Katsianis, Senior Staff Writer
Reliability & safety
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
This early in the car’s model cycle, it’s difficult to give an accurate account of the newcomer’s reliability and safety, although we expect it to score highly on both counts. The previous iX3 and all BMW’s other EV models secured a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and BMW often places highly for its class in our annual Driver Power survey.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|NA
|Adult occupant protection
|NA
|Child occupant protection
|NA
|Vulnerable road user protection
|NA
|Safety assist
|NA
Buying and owning
Only one powertrain option makes the best buy simple, go for a 50 xDrive! The specific model is down to personal taste, but at this stage there are no must-haves or better to avoid elements from the options list. While bigger wheels will adversely affect the car’s range and new tyres will cost more, the larger rims also add some real attitude to the design.
BMW iX3 alternatives
We’ve consistently referred to two main rivals in this review, and it’s these that BMW has to beat. The Audi Q6 e-tron is a known quantity, but felt a little average at launch, which isn’t good considering it came with a whole new vehicle architecture. The largest battery version runs 100kWh, and despite offering a range of up to 360 miles on paper, the Q6 seems to differ from those figures in the real world more than most.
But in our testing, we’ve found the Audi’s range estimates to be too pessimistic, and we’ve often beaten that figure. The Q6 also doesn’t seem to be particularly well geared for town-driving, being most efficient at higher speeds.
So while its on-screen figures might initially shock, persist and they’re not as bad as you might think. There’s another caveat to the Q6 and that’s in its user interface. From December 2025, Audi has fitted a brand-new set-up which is much better to use than the original system.
The real test will be the Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology, though. As with the BMW and Audi, this model introduces a completely fresh digital platform, interior technology package and – to the dismay of many – a new design language. On paper, the Merc isn’t quite able to match the BMW’s range and efficiency, but it does have more power, faster acceleration times and a near-identical price point. We’ll have to wait to drive it before reaching a final conclusion, but things have definitely hotted up in this segment.
For something sportier, Porsche’s Macan EV drives with more engagement, and offers an impressive tech and design package, but to reach the performance and kit levels that BMW offers you’ll be spending quite a lot more money, needing to jump to the Macan 4S. The Alpine A390 is arguably even sweeter to drive than the Porsche, but the cramped cabin, so-so quality and unimpressive technology package make it the enthusiasts’ choice.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, we’ve rarely been more impressed with a new car on its international launch. This moves the goalposts in more ways than one.