New Citroen C3 Aircross gets seven-seats to fight Dacia Jogger, plus £25k pure-electric version
Citroen has somehow managed to cram seven seats into its new compact SUV, although the pure-electric e-C3 Aircross is only available with five
The Dacia Jogger might finally have a worthy advisory, as the new Citroen C3 Aircross has now been fully unveiled with seating for up to seven people, despite measuring just 4.39 metres long – about the same size as the latest Dacia Duster.
The beefy-looking small Citroen SUV goes on sale in September, and seven-seater versions will be available with a choice of pure-petrol and hybrid engines. Citroen claims the large rear doors and easy-tilt back seats provide good access to the third row, with passengers back there also getting armrests, cupholders, air conditioning and a USB charging socket.
There’s only 40 litres of boot space available with all the seats in place, but the rearmost seats are said to fold completely flat, opening up 330 litres of luggage capacity when needed.
However if you don’t need to ferry that many people around, the new C3 Aircross comes as standard with five seats. Without a third row to accommodate, the 40:60-split bench seat is pushed back by 65mm to create more space for those in the rear, with Citroen claiming best-in-class knee and elbow room. The same goes for the 460-litre boot, which also features a height-adjustable floor. Space expands to 1,600 litres when the rear seats are folded down.
In addition to the petrol and hybrid powertrains, five-seat models are offered in electric guise, badged as the e-C3 Aircross. As such, Citroen’s first compact electric SUV has the potential to give the chunky Jeep Avenger and value-focused MG ZS EV a run for their money.
Citroen e-C3 Aircross, plus petrol and hybrid engines
From launch, the e-C3 Aircross is fitted with a 44kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery and 111bhp e-motor. Citroen says this setup can provide around 186 miles of range, while the 100kW maximum charging speed allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in 26 minutes.
Top speed stands at 84mph, and the e-C3 Aircross probably won’t get there in a hurry, as the French firm says it “offers sufficient performance to slot into everyday traffic with ease.”
In 2025, a bigger battery will boost the EV’s range to over 250 miles – matching the claims of the Citroen’s sister car, the new Vauxhall Frontera. Both cars sit on the Smart Car platform from parent company Stellantis, with the underpinnings also used by the latest Citroen C3 supermini and recently unveiled Fiat Grande Panda.
The regular C3 Aircross’s entry-level 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine produces 100bhp and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. That same engine is used by ‘Hybrid 136’ models, but coupled to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has an integrated 28bhp electric motor.
Citroen says the hybrid C3 Aircross can spend 50 per cent of the time driving in town on pure-electric power, and offers superior fuel economy and CO2 figures to pure-petrol models. Plus the e-motor is powered by a small 48-volt battery located under the floor that’s recharged via regenerative braking when the car slows down, so the car never needs to be plugged in.
Styling and interior design
The new Citroen C3 Aircross incorporates “style language elements” from the Citroen Oli concept from 2022. This includes a bluff front end with the new Citroen badge sitting prominently over a blanked-off chevron-pattern grille. Despite the visual similarities to the C3 supermini, the wings and wheel tracks are wider on the SUV.
The rear certainly borrows a lot from the supermini, but the bumper and rear lights are bespoke to the C3 Aircross. Helping to accentuate the SUV aesthetic are a set of roof rails, wheelarch cladding that wraps around the bottom of the car, and over 20cm of ground clearance.
Meanwhile, the interior offers “all the features of a living room on wheels,” says Citroen. Standard-fit on every model is the company’s Advanced Comfort seats, now with 10 to 15mm of extra foam and redesigned to be more supportive. The car’s Advanced Comfort suspension uses hydraulic bump stops to better absorb impacts.
The dashboard design is carried over from the C3. The top is covered in fabric with areas of light on either end, and all the essential driving information is projected onto a head-up display, rather than traditional dials. There’s an oblong-shaped steering wheel and the 10.25-inch central touchscreen has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Prices and specifications
While official pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, we’re told the new Citroen C3 Aircross will cost around £2-3k more than the equivalent C3 supermini. That means petrol-powered versions should start from around £20,000, and the EV just under £25,000. The brand is also hoping to offer the seven-seat layout as an optional extra for less than £1,000. Deliveries are predicted to begin this December.
Buyers will have a choice of just two trim levels in the UK: Plus and Max. The base specification comes with Advance Comfort seats and suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic air conditioning and numerous safety features like a reversing camera, driver attention alert and lane departure warning.
The Max cars add bi-tone paint with a contrasting roof, wireless charging pad, 3D navigation system, blind-spot detection and a winter pack that includes heated seats, a heated steering wheel and heated windscreen.
