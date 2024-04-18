New Citroen C3 Aircross gets seven-seats to fight Dacia Jogger, plus £25k pure-electric version

The Dacia Jogger might finally have a worthy advisory, as the new Citroen C3 Aircross has now been fully unveiled with seating for up to seven people, despite measuring just 4.39 metres long – about the same size as the latest Dacia Duster.

The beefy-looking small Citroen SUV goes on sale in September, and seven-seater versions will be available with a choice of pure-petrol and hybrid engines. Citroen claims the large rear doors and easy-tilt back seats provide good access to the third row, with passengers back there also getting armrests, cupholders, air conditioning and a USB charging socket.

There’s only 40 litres of boot space available with all the seats in place, but the rearmost seats are said to fold completely flat, opening up 330 litres of luggage capacity when needed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However if you don’t need to ferry that many people around, the new C3 Aircross comes as standard with five seats. Without a third row to accommodate, the 40:60-split bench seat is pushed back by 65mm to create more space for those in the rear, with Citroen claiming best-in-class knee and elbow room. The same goes for the 460-litre boot, which also features a height-adjustable floor. Space expands to 1,600 litres when the rear seats are folded down.