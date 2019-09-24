Top 10 most reliable family cars to buy 2024

Family life is tough enough even without having to make a decision on what family car to buy next. While practicality, economy and safety will be at the top of the priorities list - reliability is arguably even more important, but a trickier attribute to measure. The last thing any motorist wants is a breakdown but the whole experience just gets worse when you’ve got a gaggle of unhappy children in the back seats. That’s why reliability is so key for any car aimed at families and to help you find the right one, we’ve rounded up the most reliable family cars you can buy using data from our 2023 Driver Power survey. Despite the increasingly thorough testing and development processes that new cars are put through, there are no guarantees that any car will be reliable. With information about the experience other motorists have had with the same car from Driver Power - the UK's biggest car customer satisfaction survey however, we can provide insight into the real-world reliability of new family cars that is unmatched elsewhere. Our list of the most reliable family cars should help you decide which car to go for next. Our data below reveals the top 10 new family cars for reliability according to the people who own them. The data is based on cars that are available to buy new and owners who’ve owned the car for a year are asked about their satisfaction with standards of exterior and interior build quality and reliability - giving you invaluable tools to go out and buy your next family car. For a longer term look at reliability, our most reliable used family cars page takes data from people after two to seven years of ownership.

Here are the 10 most reliable new family cars in reverse order 10. Volkswagen T-Roc - 96.08% 11 The T-Roc has made the list as one of the most reliable family cars to buy, albeit slipping down the rankings from third in our 2022 Driver Power survey. As one of the most popular cars currently on the market, Volkswagen has made progress over the years, not only impressing drivers with the sporty style, but also with the cars overall reliability which is resonating well with owners. Common faults include electrics, safety kit and interior trim quality, however the T-Roc combats these issues with a warranty that lasts for three-years or 60,000-miles, with the option of extending up to five-years and 90,000-miles. 9. Citroen C4 - 96.28% 11 The Citroen C4 is the best new car to own, according to those that do, coming out on top in the 2023 Driver Power survey. It's no surprise, then, that many of its owners are shouting about its overall economy, reasonable running costs, its safety features - and most important, its reliability. Owners tell us the C4 is well put together and the overall quality, both interior and exterior, is fantastic. The servicing and maintenance costs are pretty reasonable, so unlikely to break the bank should something go wrong outside of its warranty.

Citroen offers the C4 with a three-year/60,000-mile fully transferable warranty, with the option to extend for an additional 12 months with flexible monthly plans, to help reduce the overall costs. 8. Kia Ceed - 96.42% 11 It’s business as usual for the Kia Ceed. Not only does it maintain its eighth position from the most reliable family cars of 2022 with owners championing the family hatchback for its exterior and interior build quality, they also rank it as one of the overall best cars to own, currently on the market. Should any faults occur, Kia offers one of the longest standard warranties of any car manufacturer - 7 years or 100,000-miles - giving new and used owners additional peace of mind. 7. Skoda Kodiaq - 96.46% 11 A common appearance on the ‘most reliable’ list of the past few years, the Skoda Kodiaq is a dependable family workhorse, and owners are happy to rave about the reliability of their Czech SUV. While it may have slipped down the order from its first place as most reliable family car in the 2022 Driver Power survey, the Skoda’s interior and exterior quality is still loved by its drivers, adding to its ability to compete in the cutthroat family SUV market. As with any car, the Kodiaq isn’t perfect, however, Skoda offers the Kodiaq with a typical three-year/60,000-mile warranty, with the option to extend for up to five years and have the mileage capped at 100,000 miles. 6. Lexus UX - 96.60% 11 Lexus has become synonymous with safety, reliability and build quality over the years, the UX being no exception. Owners were keen to tell us that the Lexus UX is really well put together, receiving strong scores when it comes to its overall build quality, engine and gearbox.