Verdict

By no means a bad car – in fact, in some disciplines it’s very good – the new DS No7 is one of those vehicles hamstrung by its shared underpinnings. Attempting to pass itself off as a luxury item isn’t easy when you know it’s a Vauxhall Grandland underneath it all, and while it is much more convincing as an E-Tense EV than as the rowdy, underpowered Hybrid, it’s also more expensive in zero-emissions format too, potentially costing as much as £67,000.

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DS Automobiles’ attempts to break into the premium elite have, so far, not been as successful as the company might have anticipated – certainly not in the UK, at any rate.

But DS is hoping all that will change with its ‘second wave’ of cars, all using badging designed to make you think of Chanel No.5 perfume. And the latest product to join these ranks is arguably the most important yet: it’s the No7 SUV, drafted in to replace the big-selling DS 7.

The French firm says it has priced the No7 like a competitor for rivals such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX1 and Volvo EX40, but would invite people to think it is as grand, luxurious and spacious as all of those competitor companies’ bigger vehicles – namely the Q6 e-tron, iX3 and EX60.