Fiat’s funky new mid-size SUV twins to target the Nissan Qashqai
These stylish, family-friendly and affordable models are on their way in EV and hybrid forms
Fiat’s bringing the fight to one of the market’s most competitive segments with two all-new C-segment SUVs that will battle consistent high sellers like the Nissan Qashqai, Skoda Karoq and Kia Sportage.
At Fiat’s 125th anniversary event, which also revealed new information on the upcoming new Fiat Panda, Fiat’s CEO Olivier Francios confirmed that the brand is working on returning to the C-segment with two, ‘affordable, spacious and desirable’ new models.
But rather than focus on a simple hatchback or station wagon, Francios said: “A station wagon is iconic for Fiat in Italy, but we know that’s not what buyers want. Instead, we’re going to build utility vehicles, because that’s what we know people want.”
The two models will take the form of a traditional boxy SUV and a more rakish ‘fastback’ coupe-SUV, each featuring a fresh take on the charismatic design language already seen on the new Fiat Grande Panda. This won’t be just be a larger body with the same face, instead the new models will be distinct evolutions of the Panda’s new ‘pixel’ design language, with even more bold colours and quirky shapes.
And the two cars won’t just share a basis in design with the Panda, they will also use the ‘Smart Car’ architecture that underpins it. As it has elsewhere in the Stellantis family, the Smart Car platform’s relative flexibility allows Fiat to augment the wheelbase and track widths to produce a C-segment model to compete with rivals like the aforementioned Nissan and Skoda.
The use of the familiar Smart Car platform means we have a good idea as to the powertrains that will underpin the new Fiat SUV models. As seen elsewhere in the group, they are likely to share the same flexible combination of either a full-electric powertrain with a 44kWh battery pack, or small-capacity hybrid engine. When questioned about whether the platform is being prepared to accept a larger battery pack, Francios said: “No, this is not our plan, but instead of being bigger, we’re looking to make it better, with faster charging capabilities and better range, this is something that we’re working on.”
The interior will focus on spaciousness and versatility, with rugged finishes designed to be practical and hardwearing. Yet in contrast to Dacia with its Duster, for example, the Fiat brand is intent on emphasising the value in its design and heritage, so there will still be a sense of fun and high design, not just pure cost cutting.
Timelines for the new Fiat models have yet to be confirmed, but we could see one, if not both in production specification by the end of this year, before they enter production some time in 2025.
Fiat’s slow rate of new product launches and updates to existing models over the last few years has been a worrying sign for such an iconic brand – one that’s so important not just to the Italian car industry, but Italian manufacturing in general. But this is all about to change as Fiat now has the low-cost, flexible architecture it has long needed for models like the new Panda and the forthcoming C-Segment SUVs. Fiat appears fully focused on making the absolute most of it.
Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...