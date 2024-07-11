Fiat’s funky new mid-size SUV twins to target the Nissan Qashqai

Fiat’s bringing the fight to one of the market’s most competitive segments with two all-new C-segment SUVs that will battle consistent high sellers like the Nissan Qashqai, Skoda Karoq and Kia Sportage.

At Fiat’s 125th anniversary event, which also revealed new information on the upcoming new Fiat Panda, Fiat’s CEO Olivier Francios confirmed that the brand is working on returning to the C-segment with two, ‘affordable, spacious and desirable’ new models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But rather than focus on a simple hatchback or station wagon, Francios said: “A station wagon is iconic for Fiat in Italy, but we know that’s not what buyers want. Instead, we’re going to build utility vehicles, because that’s what we know people want.”

The two models will take the form of a traditional boxy SUV and a more rakish ‘fastback’ coupe-SUV, each featuring a fresh take on the charismatic design language already seen on the new Fiat Grande Panda. This won’t be just be a larger body with the same face, instead the new models will be distinct evolutions of the Panda’s new ‘pixel’ design language, with even more bold colours and quirky shapes.

And the two cars won’t just share a basis in design with the Panda, they will also use the ‘Smart Car’ architecture that underpins it. As it has elsewhere in the Stellantis family, the Smart Car platform’s relative flexibility allows Fiat to augment the wheelbase and track widths to produce a C-segment model to compete with rivals like the aforementioned Nissan and Skoda.