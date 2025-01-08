Honda is back in the small electric car space with the funky Super-N hatch, an affordable but fun-to-drive electric city car that will go on sale in the UK next year. The firm not-so-subtly previewed the model at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but it has now been revealed in full at the Japanese Mobility Show, including some insights – if not much in the way of specific detail – into what’s under the skin.

Fundamentally, the new Honda Super-N is based on the Japanese-market N-One e, an electric version of the brand’s popular kei car. However, Honda has made substantial changes to the UK-specification Super-N under the skin that will position the model as not just an efficient city car, but one that’s fun to drive, too.

The Super-N’s Super Mario Kart-inspired styling

The Super-N’s key changes start with a wider chassis and larger wheels and tyres. As well as helping the handling, these elements endow the model with an aggressive design that sits atop the narrow and upright base car.

The nose takes some inspiration from the Honda e, but its friendly face has been replaced with a more aggressive look thanks to new LED headlights and front air intakes. Its charging point is located on the nose, rather than on the bonnet.

There’s more style-led embellishment around the rear end, but the practical nature of this car hasn’t been forgotten, thanks to an extremely low bootlid that will make loading into the boot easy. The square rear lights and basic shape remain faithful to the Japanese market model.

What about the cabin?

Inside, the Super-N’s origins are clear, with a simple and space-efficient design. The upper dashboard has been taken straight from the Japanese model, but this is good news as Kei cars are extraordinarily space efficient.