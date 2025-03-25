MGS5 EV review

The rear-mounted motor also facilitates a very impressive turning circle, meaning parking is a cinch. It’s made even easier by the rear camera and all-round sensors of the SE, and easier still in the top-spec Trophy thanks to a 360-degree camera.

B-road driving and handling

While it’s easy to dismiss the importance of handling to buyers in this segment, the MG feels natural and easy to drive. Its steering is accurate and well weighted, and while it doesn’t offer much in the way of feel, it compares well to most rival EVs.

The ride is a little firm – something that can be accentuated on rougher B-roads – but it’s fine for the class, and better than in many of its Chinese counterparts. Don’t go thinking it’s quite as slick to drive as the smaller MG4, though, which is particularly nice.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

This unsettled ride also doesn’t help in motorway driving, although it’s not a deal breaker. Many SUVs in this class often show their true colours on high-speed roads due to their supermini-based underpinnings, but this is not the case with the MG. Its more sophisticated rear suspension and well insulated e-motor make motorway driving feel relaxed and easy.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed MGS5 EV SE Standard Range 168bhp 8.0 seconds TBC MGS5 EV SE Long Range 227bhp 6.3 seconds TBC MGS5 EV Trophy Long Range 227bhp 6.3 seconds TBC

Expert view, on driving experience

"The MGS5's electric powertrain is almost silent, even under hard acceleration, although tyre noise can be slightly obtrusive. The higher powered Long Range models offer a decent burst of speed, with a noticeable difference when in sport mode." - Pete Baiden, web producer, who drove the MGS5 on its UK launch.

Range, charging & running costs Range and charging times fail to stand out in the crowded electric SUV sector

Electric range, battery life and charge time

Charging rates are good for the class at 120kW for the 49kWh battery, and 135kWh for the 64kWh variants, but there’s no heat pump and the range can suffer in cold weather as a result. A 10-80 per cent charge will take just 24 minutes for the smaller battery, and 28 minutes for the larger battery.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group MGS5 EV SE Standard Range 49kWh 221 miles TBC MGS5 EV SE Long Range 64kWh 299 miles TBC MGS5 EV Trophy Long Range 64kWh 289 miles TBC

Insurance groups

Tax

Tax is rated the same as other EVs at a standard £195 rate.

Depreciation

EVs suffer stronger depreciation than many petrol rivals, but the car’s relatively low purchase price should see it perform better than most rivals.

Interior, design & technology The tech package is good and the plush new interior is full of soft materials, but it’s a bit dull

Pros Cons Physical buttons for key controls

Large digital displays

Good space in second row Greyscale colour palette

Octagonal wheel feels odd

CarPlay connection issues

The good vibes continue inside, where the car has seen a huge upgrade over not just the previous ZS, but also its MG4 cousin. The design is attractive, finding a balance between being clean, but not too stark.

Interior and dashboard design

The dashboard, doors and seats are all finished in a grey faux leather that’s soft to the touch, while other little surprises such as the monogrammed MG logos in the Trophy’s seats and suede-like material around the rotary gear selector bring a little texture to an otherwise greyscale interior.