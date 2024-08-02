New MG ZS EV successor officially unveiled ahead of UK launch in 2025

MG has finally unveiled the successor to its ZS EV: it looks nothing like the new MG ZS that was launched just a few months ago, but that’s because this is an all-new, all-electric small SUV that is based on the award-winning MG4 hatchback.

These official pictures come from MG’s Chinese social media channels and website, where the EV has been revealed as the MG ES5. It’s not been confirmed whether that’s the name the car will use when it’s launched in the UK next year, but UK product boss David Allison has told us that it will not be called the ZS EV.

There’s a very clear family resemblance with the MG4, as well as the MG Cyberster electric roadster, even though the front end isn’t quite as sharp on the SUV, and its headlights are much slimmer. There’s also black plastic cladding on the wheelarches and side, plus a set of roof rails to give more of an SUV look.

Just as on the MG4 and Cyberster, there’s a large chrome MG octagon badge on the nose, and the front bumper appears to include an air intake to help cool the motors and batteries. Meanwhile the rear has a full-width light bar with Y-shaped tail-lights, matching the MG4.