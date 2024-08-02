New MGS5 EV teased as the ZS EV successor’s official reveal edges closer
MG’s all-new compact electric SUV is based on the award-winning MG4 hatchback
The successor to the MG ZS EV will be unveiled in a matter of weeks, the brand has confirmed, and the all-new, all-electric small SUV will be called the MGS5 EV.
MG’s rival to the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric will sit on the same Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) as the award-winning MG4 hatchback. Judging from the latest teaser images, it will borrow some styling cues too, like a full-width light bar with its Y-shaped tail-lights.
Of course, we already had a very clear idea of what MGS5 looks like because the new electric SUV was revealed in China last year, where it’s badged as the MG ES5. Auto Express understands that the design of the version sold here will be slightly different, but the family resemblance with MG’s other EVs – particularly the MG4 – should still be very obvious.
The ES5 doesn’t look quite as aggressive as its sibling, mind you, and features much slimmer headlights, plus there’s more black plastic cladding along the sides and a set of roof rails. But, as with the MG4, there’s a large chrome MG octagon badge on the nose, and the aforementioned distinctive rear light signature.
New interior design
The interior of the ES5 has a minimalist feel, and features an enormous touchscreen as its centrepiece. However, the MGS5 sold here is expected to have a different cabin design tailored towards the European market.
MG says it’s a “completely reimagined premium cabin” and has promised the MGS5 will “showcase a striking new cabin appearance with advanced and premium features unique to this model”.
In terms of size, the MGS5 will be longer, wider and lower than the ZS EV it’s replacing. In fact, at 4,476mm from nose to tail, it’s also about 120mm longer than the latest Kona Electric, plus its wheelbase of 2,730mm is 70mm longer, so the MG should be just as practical, if not more.
MGS5 EV batteries and range
Given that the MGS5 will be based on the same platform as the MG4, it stands to reason it will be offered with the same wide selection of battery/motor combinations as its sibling. If so, the base model will use a 51kWh battery and offer a range of just over 200 miles, while the longest-range version will deliver more than 300 miles thanks to a 77kWh powerpack.
So far, MG has only said the ES5 is rear-wheel drive, like most versions of the MG4, which produce between 168bhp and 242bhp depending on the exact model. But we know this platform can accommodate a dual-motor powertrain – as we’ve seen in the MG4 XPower – so there’s potential for an all-wheel-drive version as well.
MGS5 EV price and rivals
Pricing should be confirmed when the MGS5 is revealed, but MG UK product boss David Allison revealed to Auto Express last year that he’s hoping to be able to launch the car with a sub-£30,000 starting point.
This would significantly undercut its key rivals. The Skoda Elroq has an already impressive starting price of £31,500, the Kia EV3 starts from nearly £33,000 and the cheapest Hyundai Kona Electric is priced at a whisker under £35,000.
Allison added: “Inevitably by the time we get to it, there's probably going to be two or three other cars that have come out at the same time, maybe from some brands that don’t even exist in this market right now because it’s ever changing, isn’t it? So we’ve just got to keep a very close eye on who’s doing what, how they’re doing it and look to where we can see some opportunities.”
MG mid-size electric SUV also coming in 2025
MG is also plotting to go after the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic next year with a larger, mid-size electric SUV. It will use the same MSP platform as the MGS5 and, in effect, will be the replacement for the MG Marvel R that’s sold in mainland Europe, but not the UK.
The name of MG’s second electric SUV for 2025 is under wraps for now. Allison told us: “For people who are looking for a bigger EV, certainly bigger than the ZS EV replacement, I suppose this would be the next natural step up and it would be the biggest one that we do.”
