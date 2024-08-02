New MGS5 EV teased as the ZS EV successor’s official reveal edges closer

The successor to the MG ZS EV will be unveiled in a matter of weeks, the brand has confirmed, and the all-new, all-electric small SUV will be called the MGS5 EV.

MG’s rival to the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric will sit on the same Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) as the award-winning MG4 hatchback. Judging from the latest teaser images, it will borrow some styling cues too, like a full-width light bar with its Y-shaped tail-lights.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, we already had a very clear idea of what MGS5 looks like because the new electric SUV was revealed in China last year, where it’s badged as the MG ES5. Auto Express understands that the design of the version sold here will be slightly different, but the family resemblance with MG’s other EVs – particularly the MG4 – should still be very obvious.

The ES5 doesn’t look quite as aggressive as its sibling, mind you, and features much slimmer headlights, plus there’s more black plastic cladding along the sides and a set of roof rails. But, as with the MG4, there’s a large chrome MG octagon badge on the nose, and the aforementioned distinctive rear light signature.

New interior design

The interior of the ES5 has a minimalist feel, and features an enormous touchscreen as its centrepiece. However, the MGS5 sold here is expected to have a different cabin design tailored towards the European market.