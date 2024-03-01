Toyota Proace and Proace City van updates arrive with prices from under £24,000

A few weeks ago we saw the Proace Verso and Proace City Verso MPVs receive their mid-life tweaks and now it's the turn of Toyota’s Proace vans. The new Proace mid-size van and the smaller Proace City van will be joined later in the year by Toyota’s largest van - the new Proace Max.

The timing of the updates to Toyota’s vans isn’t a great surprise given that they share the same bodystyle and underpinnings as the equivalent models from Stellantis. At the end of last year we saw the Citroen Dispatch and Berlingo, Vauxhall Vivaro and Combo plus the Peugeot Expert and Partner all get their mid-life facelifts, too.

Like Toyota’s Verso MPVs, the new Proace vans get a comprehensive new front end design. There's a blanked-off upper grille section, new headlights and a revised front bumper too. For the mid-size Proace, a choice of medium or long body lengths is available, plus a Crew Cab with an extra row of seats or a Platform Cab for “bespoke and specialist body types”. The Proace van has a maximum load volume of 6.6m³, with up to 1,400kg of payload and 2,500kg towing capacity.

The smaller Proace City also comes in medium or long body lengths. The medium bodystyle comes with a 3.8m³ load volume, where the long gets 4.4m³. The City’s one-tonne payload remains the same for both.