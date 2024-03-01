Toyota Proace and Proace City van updates arrive with prices from under £24,000
Toyota’s whole light commercial van range has been facelifted for 2024 and the Proace van is the latest beneficiary
A few weeks ago we saw the Proace Verso and Proace City Verso MPVs receive their mid-life tweaks and now it's the turn of Toyota’s Proace vans. The new Proace mid-size van and the smaller Proace City van will be joined later in the year by Toyota’s largest van - the new Proace Max.
The timing of the updates to Toyota’s vans isn’t a great surprise given that they share the same bodystyle and underpinnings as the equivalent models from Stellantis. At the end of last year we saw the Citroen Dispatch and Berlingo, Vauxhall Vivaro and Combo plus the Peugeot Expert and Partner all get their mid-life facelifts, too.
Like Toyota’s Verso MPVs, the new Proace vans get a comprehensive new front end design. There's a blanked-off upper grille section, new headlights and a revised front bumper too. For the mid-size Proace, a choice of medium or long body lengths is available, plus a Crew Cab with an extra row of seats or a Platform Cab for “bespoke and specialist body types”. The Proace van has a maximum load volume of 6.6m³, with up to 1,400kg of payload and 2,500kg towing capacity.
The smaller Proace City also comes in medium or long body lengths. The medium bodystyle comes with a 3.8m³ load volume, where the long gets 4.4m³. The City’s one-tonne payload remains the same for both.
The Proace City is offered in entry-level Active trim from £23,496 (excluding VAT), mid-range Icon (the only Proace City trim with 'Long' body configuration) or range-topping Sport.
Proace City Active models get a 10-inch central touchscreen and digital driver’s display, various safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning, plus rear parking sensors. Icon adds an integrated sat-nav, front fog lights, 16-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, front parking sensors and a rear camera. The Sport version adds some style with body-coloured door handles, bumpers, side mouldings and sliding door rail, to go with 16-inch alloy wheels.
Active is the entry point to the larger Proace van too, with the same basic list of equipment as the City. The Icon adds Toyota’s ‘Smart Cargo’ load space extension — essentially a hatch in the bulkhead to cater for long items — sat-nav, a wireless smartphone charger and 16-inch wheels. Above Icon sits Icon Premium with automatic air-conditioning and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Sport trim — new for the 2024 model — adds 17-inch black alloys, black door handles and body-coloured bumpers, plus keyless entry and LED front fog lights.
For now, power comes from two diesel engines, with an electric alternative arriving for the first time on a Toyota van later with the Proace Max. The 118bhp 1.5-litre unit comes with a six-speed manual gearbox on the Proace, with the Proace City providing a choice of 101bhp with a six-speed manual or a 129bhp version with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is offered exclusively on the mid-size Proace van with 142bhp, and a manual six-speed transmission or a 174bhp with an eight-speed automatic (only available on the Sport trim).
Toyota says order books are open for both versions of the Proace, with first examples scheduled for customer delivery from April.
