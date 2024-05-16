Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Polestar 2 to be replaced by Polestar 7 in new Apple iPhone-style naming plan

The next-generation Polestar 2 will be called Polestar 7 in a move to a new chronological naming strategy

by: Alastair Crooks
16 May 2024
Polestar 1 close up of the grill and badge

Polestar has announced that future models will be named chronologically upon their release, rather than use the numbers of the existing models they replace. That means the current Polestar 2 will be replaced by a similar model in future called the Polestar 7. 

Polestar is growing its range of all-electric vehicles with the Polestar 3 large SUV and Polestar 4 coupe-SUV, the upcoming Porsche Taycan-rivalling Polestar 5 and the drop-top Polestar 6. A new Polestar 1 has been ruled out, however, with the Swedish firm saying it’ll keep increasing model name numbers with each new release.

At a recent event, Auto Express was told by a Polestar representative that the strategy “will be like Apple iPhones” and the replacement for the Polestar 2 “will have a new name”. The model arriving after the Polestar 6 will probably be the next-generation Polestar 2 so that car is in line to take on the Polestar 7 name. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Polestar 6 will launch in 2026 and with the Polestar 2 gaining a hefty update last year we’re not likely to see the 7 until the end of the decade. By then it’ll have fresh competition in the shape of BMW's 3 Series-sized Neue Klasse and the production version of Mercedes’ Concept CLA Class

We expect the Polestar 7 will sit on new Sustainable Experience Architecture like the new Polestar 4 instead of the 2’s Compact Modular Architecture which is used on the Volvo XC40 and C40. Range for the Polestar 4 stands at up to 385 miles, but if the supposedly smaller Polestar 7 gets the same 94kWh battery and some technological improvements, by the time of its release a figure north of 400 miles would seem likely.

Click here for our list of the longest range electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Halve the VAT on EVs to boost private sales, says VW boss
VW ID.4 - O/S tracking
News

Halve the VAT on EVs to boost private sales, says VW boss

VW UK boss wants a lower VAT rate for electric cars to bring down prices and stimulate demand from private buyers
16 May 2024
Mercedes says ‘no thank you’ to EQ: EV brand to be axed
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 - EQS badge
News

Mercedes says ‘no thank you’ to EQ: EV brand to be axed

Mercedes will roll back EQ branding for its electric cars as the first generation of EV models reaches the end of its lifecycle.
15 May 2024
Ford threatens to restrict petrol car sales to meet the UK’s EV targets
Ford Mustang Mach E GT
News

Ford threatens to restrict petrol car sales to meet the UK’s EV targets

Ford boss says ICE prices could rise as it seeks to dodge looming ZEV mandate penalty fines
9 May 2024
First look at new look Kia EV6: full reveal just weeks away
KIA EV6 Teaser front light
News

First look at new look Kia EV6: full reveal just weeks away

The first official images of the facelifted EV6 confirm it will sport a fresh new look influenced by the seven-seat EV9
2 May 2024

Most Popular

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image
News

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
15 May 2024
Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
2024 Kia EV6 GT Line - front static
News

Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
14 May 2024
‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Opinion

‘Vauxhall listened to criticism and cut its electric car prices, now other brands need to follow suit’

Mike Rutheford thinks electric car prices are still far too expensive
12 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content