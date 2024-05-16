Polestar 2 to be replaced by Polestar 7 in new Apple iPhone-style naming plan
The next-generation Polestar 2 will be called Polestar 7 in a move to a new chronological naming strategy
Polestar has announced that future models will be named chronologically upon their release, rather than use the numbers of the existing models they replace. That means the current Polestar 2 will be replaced by a similar model in future called the Polestar 7.
Polestar is growing its range of all-electric vehicles with the Polestar 3 large SUV and Polestar 4 coupe-SUV, the upcoming Porsche Taycan-rivalling Polestar 5 and the drop-top Polestar 6. A new Polestar 1 has been ruled out, however, with the Swedish firm saying it’ll keep increasing model name numbers with each new release.
At a recent event, Auto Express was told by a Polestar representative that the strategy “will be like Apple iPhones” and the replacement for the Polestar 2 “will have a new name”. The model arriving after the Polestar 6 will probably be the next-generation Polestar 2 so that car is in line to take on the Polestar 7 name.
The Polestar 6 will launch in 2026 and with the Polestar 2 gaining a hefty update last year we’re not likely to see the 7 until the end of the decade. By then it’ll have fresh competition in the shape of BMW's 3 Series-sized Neue Klasse and the production version of Mercedes’ Concept CLA Class.
We expect the Polestar 7 will sit on new Sustainable Experience Architecture like the new Polestar 4 instead of the 2’s Compact Modular Architecture which is used on the Volvo XC40 and C40. Range for the Polestar 4 stands at up to 385 miles, but if the supposedly smaller Polestar 7 gets the same 94kWh battery and some technological improvements, by the time of its release a figure north of 400 miles would seem likely.
