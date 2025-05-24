Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?
The Abarth 600e and Volvo EX30 are both trying to stand out in a crowded compact family SUV market. Which one can shout to the top?
Car makers are making huge strides with electric-car tech. In barely a few years, EVs have gone from being a novelty to taking pride of place at the forefront of many brands’ ranges. Battery tech is moving forward at a strong pace, performance is better than ever, and firms are coming up with more ways to make their EVs drive brilliantly.
But there’s still a fundamental issue that they need to solve, and that’s how to make EVs stand out from the crowd. Unlike combustion engines, electric motors all feel largely similar from behind the wheel, and they sound the same. So brands are getting creative in order to inject excitement into EVs.
The result is cars like the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, a performance EV that stands out from its compact SUV alternatives. But is there substance under the style here? To find out, we’re testing it against the Volvo EX30. It may seem an unlikely rival, but its impressive mix of desirability and performance put it among the hotter options in the class. Which of these SUVs is best for practicality and performance?
Abarth 600e
|Model:
|Abarth 600e Scorpionissima
|Price:
|£39,875
|Powertrain:
|1x electric motor, 54kWh battery, 278bhp
|0-62mph:
|5.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|2.7 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|199 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
The Abarth 600e is available in a subtler base spec, but this Scorpionissima model (from £39,875) gets more standard kit and a little more power (278bhp), so it’s better value. The 600e shares many parts with its Fiat namesake and both sit on the e-CMP2 platform used by other Stellantis cars, such as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. As with that car, Abarth says the 600e is positioned to appeal to previous hot hatch owners, thanks to a mix of fun and practicality.
Tester’s notes
The Abarth 600e isn’t brimming with feel and feedback, but we like how it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The fake engine noise will divide opinion – some of us loved it, some of us found it really irritating – but if you’re in the latter camp, you can turn it off and enjoy the car’s quick steering and strong performance.
The Scorpionissima is fun to drive, but the stiff suspension will be a dealbreaker for many drivers – just a little more sophistication to the ride would massively add to the car’s appeal.
All versions of the Abarth 600e get a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sabelt sports seats, keyless go and the basic safety systems. To get a rear-view camera, a heated windscreen, sat-nav and cruise control, you have to go for the 600e Scorpionissima model.
This version gets this added kit plus extra driver-assistance tech, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a sound generator that mimics the exhaust note of Abarth’s petrol cars.
Volvo EX30
|Model:
|Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range Plus
|Price:
|£39,850
|Powertrain:
|1x electric motor, 69kWh battery, 268bhp
|0-62mph:
|5.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.5 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|296 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
The Volvo EX30 costs £39,850 in Single Motor Extended Range Plus trim, but the car in our pictures is a higher-spec Ultra model. Unlike the front-driven Abarth, it’s rear-wheel drive, and the 268bhp motor gives plenty of performance. It’s not as flashy as the 600e, but it’s one of our favourites in this class. It has a great balance of abilities, including practicality and comfort, plus it’s well equipped and has a longer driving range than the 600e, so the newcomer has a tough battle ahead.
Tester’s notes
It seems like the EX30 could hardly be any easier to drive; the light control weights, decent visibility and comfortable seats make it pretty effortless to hop in and go.
It therefore seems all the more baffling that accessing simple tasks such as turning down the screen brightness or switching the rear window demister on would be so fiddly on the infotainment touchscreen display. Why Volvo, of all car manufacturers, would compromise safety for this distracting screen is rather confusing.
Performance in a straight line is really strong, even in the single-motor model. It’s effortlessly fast and even at higher speeds you have all the torque needed to gain a burst of speed quickly when needed.
It’s not quite the same when slowing down, though, because the brake pedal feels numb at the top of its travel and grabs a little too quickly at the bottom. If you need to make a quick stop, it can feel a bit disconcerting because the car doesn’t slow quickly enough to start with, then slows too sharply.
Head to head
On the road
The 600e’s aggressive differential and stiff suspension make it fun to drive, and on smooth surfaces – road or track – its focused, responsive chassis feels sharper than the Volvo’s. It does a good job of recreating the characterful nature of petrol-powered Abarths. But the firm ride takes the edge off the fun on a bumpy B-road, so the EX30’s comfier set-up seems all the more desirable.
Tech highlights
Despite its outwardly sporty looks, the 600e is front-wheel drive only, while the more reserved Volvo EX30 is rear-wheel drive. Both have a single e-motor, but the Volvo’s 69kWh battery is larger than Abarth’s 54kWh unit. Charging is also better in the EX30, which can refill at up to 153kW – 54kW faster than its rival. The Volvo is also more efficient, especially on the motorway.
Price and running
Both cars sneak in below the £40,000 mark, so you won’t have to pay the extra VED charged on cars that breach that figure. Kit levels are similar, too, so the main difference here will be the efficiency of the motor, which was significantly better in the Volvo in our tests. Not only does it have better charging tech, you won’t have to recharge as frequently, and that means lower bills.
Practicality
Small SUVs are all the rage for families in 2025, and this pair will suit someone looking for something slightly higher than a hatchback. But they aren’t really any more practical, because boot capacity isn’t a strong point in either and rear-seat space is middling to poor. There’s enough room for a small family, but if the kids are becoming teenagers soon, things will start to feel cramped.
Safety
Volvo’s admirable safety record and future goals make the EX30 one of the safest cars in its class – as a five-star Euro NCAP rating proves – and it comes with all the tech you could want in that regard. The Abarth is also strongly kitted out in its top-spec trim level, and while it hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet, the mechanically similar Jeep Avenger was only awarded three stars.
Ownership
Abarth is too small a brand to appear in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, but its parent firm Fiat came second from bottom in the 2024 poll, so the ownership experience probably won’t match up to Volvo’s, which finished 16th out of 32. Both cars have a three-year manufacturer warranty plus a separate eight-year package that covers the battery’s health.
Verdict
Winner: Volvo EX30
The Volvo EX30 isn’t quite as fun to drive as its rival here, but it outclasses it in virtually every other area, so it will have a much wider appeal.
It’s far more comfortable but is also faster in a straight line, has a more luxurious interior, lots of technology and a great level of safety kit. The Volvo is good enough to drive that you can still enjoy a twisty road, but isn’t compromised when it comes to longer trips – and the long range, charging technology and decent efficiency help there, too.
Runner-up: Abarth 600e
The Abarth 600e is a car you’ll buy with your heart rather than your head, because it simply can’t match its rival’s value for money, nor is it as comfortable or efficient as the EX30.
However, the Italian model is quite characterful, has some fun features, and the sporty looks, seats and driving experience have plenty of appeal. We can’t recommend the Abarth ahead of its rival as an overall package, but if you’re looking for a fun electric SUV, the 600e will likely tick a lot of boxes.
Prices and specs
|Abarth 600e
|Volvo EX30
|Our choice
|600e Scorpionissima
|Single Motor Ext. Range Plus
|Price from/price of our choice
|£36,985/£39,875
|£33,060/£39,850
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|278bhp
|268bhp
|Torque
|345Nm
|343Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/fwd
|Single-speed/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|5.9 secs/124mph
|5.3 secs/112mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|54/50.8kWh
|69/64kWh
|Official range
|199 miles
|296 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|2.7 miles per kWh/137 miles
|3.5 miles per kWh/224 miles
|Charging
|100kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|153kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,187/2,559mm
|4,233/2,650mm
|Width/height
|1,779/1,557mm
|1,838/1,550mm
|Rear kneeroom
|494-730mm
|535-790mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|913/1,458mm
|935/1,475mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|360/1,231 litres
|318/904 litres
|Boot length/width
|724/1,004mm
|713/985mm
|Boot lip height
|781mm
|778mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|1,700kg/N/A
|1,850/1,600kg
|Turning circle
|10.5 metres
|11 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£20,875/52.35%
|£20,626/51.76%
|Depreciation
|£19,000
|£19,224
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|36/£937/£195
|36/£817/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£299
|£699
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£159/£319
|£159/£318
|Annual fuel cost (10,000 miles)
|£4,546
|£3,507
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|N/A (Fiat 31st)
|16th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|TBC
|88/85/79/80/5 stars (2024)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|Yes/20 inches
|Yes/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/yes
|F&r/360-degree
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|No/yes
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|10 inches/yes
|12.3 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Three/no
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Abarth
Adding any options to the Abarth would send it over the £40,000 mark for luxury car tax, so could cost more than you might think. Luckily just about everything is fitted as standard, including the bold paint colours.
Volvo
It’s the same story given the EX30’s price tag: adding any options could put you in for a big tax bill for the first five years of ownership. Metallic paint is also included, so there’s really no need to add any options.
