Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?

Car makers are making huge strides with electric-car tech. In barely a few years, EVs have gone from being a novelty to taking pride of place at the forefront of many brands’ ranges. Battery tech is moving forward at a strong pace, performance is better than ever, and firms are coming up with more ways to make their EVs drive brilliantly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But there’s still a fundamental issue that they need to solve, and that’s how to make EVs stand out from the crowd. Unlike combustion engines, electric motors all feel largely similar from behind the wheel, and they sound the same. So brands are getting creative in order to inject excitement into EVs.

The result is cars like the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, a performance EV that stands out from its compact SUV alternatives. But is there substance under the style here? To find out, we’re testing it against the Volvo EX30. It may seem an unlikely rival, but its impressive mix of desirability and performance put it among the hotter options in the class. Which of these SUVs is best for practicality and performance?

Abarth 600e

Model: Abarth 600e Scorpionissima Price: £39,875 Powertrain: 1x electric motor, 54kWh battery, 278bhp 0-62mph: 5.9 seconds Test efficiency: 2.7 miles/kWh Official range: 199 miles Annual VED: £195

The Abarth 600e is available in a subtler base spec, but this Scorpionissima model (from £39,875) gets more standard kit and a little more power (278bhp), so it’s better value. The 600e shares many parts with its Fiat namesake and both sit on the e-CMP2 platform used by other Stellantis cars, such as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. As with that car, Abarth says the 600e is positioned to appeal to previous hot hatch owners, thanks to a mix of fun and practicality.