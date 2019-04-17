Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results

Welcome to the Driver Power 2024 New Car Survey, the latest instalment of the UK’s best known and most anticipated guide to customer satisfaction among real-world buyers in the new-car market.

Based on the opinions of thousands of survey respondents, who have generously taken the time to share personal insights into their car-ownership experience, the Driver Power survey provides a wealth of valuable information for potential buyers of the top 50 cars listed here in our results.

The results cover a wide range of categories and sub-categories, so that we can measure and compare owner satisfaction levels for each. The scores are processed with proper statistical weighting applied, with the aim of providing a representative picture of car purchasers’ views across the nation. So read on to find out what owners think of the top 50 Driver Power models this year, and to discover our new champion.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you'd like to take part in the next Driver Power survey, you can do so right now. You'll automatically be entered in our monthly draw for a £100 Amazon voucher.

The top 10 best cars to own in the UK

Below you’ll find the top 10 cars in the Driver Power 2024 New Car Survey listed in reverse order. Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the full results table listing the UK’s top 50 best cars to own.

10. Ford Puma Mk1 - 89.55%

The Fiesta may be dead and buried, but its spirit lives on in the Ford Puma, which shares the supermini’s platform and notches up a top-10 rating this year. Owners love the perky acceleration and thrummy sound of its three-cylinder engine, as well as the exterior design and the driving dynamics – the Puma hits the top 10 in all these areas.