New Renault Rafale 2024 review: hybrid coupe-SUV with style and space

Verdict

The new Renault Rafale is a coupe-SUV Renault can be proud of, and a much better showing in this niche, but very in vogue, segment than the lacklustre Renault Arkana. It delivers the dramatic looks buyers want, the tech on-board is top-notch and space is plentiful. However, its hybrid powertrain struggles outside of town, making this version of Renault’s new flagship more of a show dog than a greyhound. The upcoming Alpine-tuned, plug-in hybrid version has potential to extract a higher rating from us.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The coupe-SUV bodystyle is very on-trend right now, meeting the needs of buyers who want something that looks dramatic on their driveway but remains more than practical for everyday life. Renault’s first attempt to cash in on this craze was the bloated and underwhelming Arkana that we weren’t keen on when it arrived and haven’t grown to like in the time since.

So the brand has taken another swing with its all-new flagship, the Renault Rafale. We see the Rafale as a direct rival to the latest Peugeot 3008, which has a similarly rakish silhouette, or perhaps the Volkswagen Tiguan. But Renault has higher ambitions, also pitching it as an alternative to premium German offerings from the likes of BMW and Audi.

In case you’re curious, the Rafale name was plucked from Renault’s history in aviation, not automobiles. It was originally worn by a racing aeroplane that hit a record-breaking 277mph in 1934.