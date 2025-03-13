Skoda Octavia to live on as an EV? Plan confirmed for 2027 electric estate

Skoda will reveal a concept car in September that hints at the Octavia-sized electric vehicle it is currently developing.

An outline of a family estate-sized car was shown in 2023 as part of Skoda’s plans for four new electric cars, but this model has been pushed back into at least late 2027 because the firm wants to build it on a new electric-vehicle platform. Known as Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), the new architecture will also underpin Volkswagen's future electric Golf-sized car, and Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer said the step-up in abilities will make the new tech worth waiting for.

“The new platform will give more performance and be more cost-efficient, and will be the platform we are going to put the Octavia on as a battery electric vehicle” he said, although he refused to confirm if the nameplate of Skoda’s biggest-selling model would be carried over to the EV.

However, Zellmer did confirm that Skoda won’t get a version of Volkswagen’s new sub-£20,000 electric small car, instead extending the life of the Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models through to the end of the decade. Skoda will introduce a sub-£20,000 mild-hybrid version of the Fabia aimed at consumers still looking for low-cost petrol cars, while sister brand VW will appeal to those looking for an electric small car.