New Suzuki Swift 2024 review: a supermini value champion

Verdict

The new Suzuki Swift is a value champion in a slowly shrinking class. It feels built to a price in a way the new MG3 doesn’t, but the trade-off is a lightweight body that provides agile handling and rock-bottom running costs. The Swift won’t suit everyone, but if you’re not yet ready to go electric, this car provides an affordable, familiar and honest entry into the new small-car market.

The supermini segment is dwindling. The Ford Fiesta is no more, and fewer manufacturers are finding reasons to invest funds in small cars – looking to more profitable SUVs (and electric cars) instead.

But instead of pulling the plug, Suzuki sees this as an opportunity. It estimates that of the 250,000 superminis sold annually in the UK, almost a third either won’t exist at all, or won’t have a like-for-like petrol replacement in three years’ time.

Hopes are high for the next-generation Swift, then. With mild-hybrid technology and a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes (and even a 4x4 powertrain) bosses want to increase sales from around 9,400 units, to over 12k in the next year.

Visually, the changes are light enough to keep this recognisable as a Suzuki supermini, but significant enough that you won’t confuse it with the old car. Its compact footprint means it’s lighter than most of its rivals, which is evident in the way the Swift drives. But more on that in a moment.

While the designers admit they’ve taken an evolutionary approach with the exterior, the inside is considered more of a revolution. Light, colourful and driver-oriented, there’s still plenty of cheap plastics to contend with, but the controls are well laid out, with physical switches for the climate control and some of the safety functions. The analogue dials are clear and easy to read, but feel a bit out-dated in 2024.