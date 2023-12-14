Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept to preview £25k electric T-Cross alternative

Volkswagen’s new small electric SUV will arrive by the end of 2026, following hot on the heels of the ID. Polo supermini

By:Ellis Hyde, Alastair Crooks
4 Sep 2025
Volkswagen ID.2X teaser sketch - front 3/4

Volkswagen has announced its all-new small electric SUV and future Renault 4 rival will be called the ID. Cross, and it’s slated to arrive towards the end of 2026.

As the name suggests, the ID. Cross will be the all-electric alternative to the familiar Volkswagen T-Cross. It’s the same arrangement as with the petrol-powered Volkswagen Polo supermini and the zero-emissions ID. Polo counterpart that’s also arriving next year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new naming strategy for Volkswagen’s EVs keeps the ID. moniker that’s been used since 2018, with the first model to wear it being the ID.3 hatchback. But the brand now wants to capitalise on the household name status and recognition of cars like Polo, Golf and potentially others. 

To whet our appetites, a near-production ID. Cross Concept is being revealed at next week’s Munich Motor Show, alongside camouflaged models of the ID. Polo and the hotter ID. Polo GTI.

With the ID. Polo expected to start from around £20,000, we predict that the ID. Cross will be priced from around £25,000 – about the same as the new Renault 4, our Small SUV of the Year for 2025. The Auto Express Buy a Car service currently has savings of around £1,500 on a new Renault 4 or over £6,000 on a Ford Puma Gen E, both with a little help from the Electric Car Grant

What will the new Volkswagen ID. Cross look like?

We’ve been waiting quite a while for the ID. Cross, which we were previously told would be called the ID.2X. The first shadowy teaser image was shared in late 2023 and it revealed the small SUV’s profile is closely aligned to the ID.2all concept’s, with short overhangs and pronounced wheelarches for a squat stance. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The design sketches released recently show much more. For starters, the upright front end has some resemblance to both the T-Cross and the more butch Amarok pick-up truck. 

The drawing of the rear highlights some detail that we expect on the production car like the light-up ‘VW’ badge and an interesting three-slat design on the pillar, similar to the ones found on the ID. Buzz. The concept also features chunky wheelarches and bumpers for a wide and aggressive stance. 

As well as a desire to “make electric driving more affordable than ever”, the ID. Polo and ID. Cross are supposed to show Volkswagen has been listening to feedback from media and customers. Inside, the pair will apparently feature “high level of quality with soft materials, the intelligent combination of digital and physical controls such as buttons and knobs in the steering wheel and cockpit, as well as the intuitive operating concept.”

What else do we know about the Volkswagen ID. Cross?

Volkswagen ID.2X teaser sketch - rear 3/4

The ID. Polo and ID. Cross are just two of the entry-level electric cars the Volkswagen Group has on the way, the others being the Cupra Raval supermini and the Skoda Epiq crossover. All four will use the same MEB Entry platform and will be built in Spain.

Volkswagen already revealed an electric city car concept called the ID.EVERY 1 back in March, which also utilises the same platform. The road-going model is already slated to arrive in 2027 and will cost under £18,000, but we now know it won’t be called the ID.1. We suspect it’ll be called either the ID. Up! or the ID. Lopo, after the brand’s earlier entry-level city car models.

We expect the ID. Cross to mirror the ID. Polo’s battery line-up with a choice of 38kWh and 58kWh capacity units. The larger option is likely to provide up to around 280 miles of range from a single charge. We expect 125kW DC rapid charging will be standard as well, for a sub-30-minute 10-80 per cent top-up time.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen ID. Polo opens new era for much-loved supermini
Volkswagen ID. Polo - front

Volkswagen ID. Polo opens new era for much-loved supermini

The ID. Polo was originally called ‘ID.2all’ in concept form
News
3 Sep 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 30 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever growing list?
News
28 Aug 2025
New Volkswagen, Peugeot and Cupra models gain EV Grant price cuts
Peugeot E-208 - front tracking

New Volkswagen, Peugeot and Cupra models gain EV Grant price cuts

More cars qualify for the Government’s discounts, but there’s still not a single car eligible for the maximum £3,750 discount
News
15 Aug 2025
Forget Netflix, Volkswagen locks horsepower behind paid subscription
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Forget Netflix, Volkswagen locks horsepower behind paid subscription

Owners can now subscribe to boost the power of their car… for a fee
News
14 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval

Despite some models costing over the £37,000 threshold, Skoda has secured the government grant on its mid-size electric SUVs
News
2 Sep 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition
Fiat Grande Panda La Prima - front cornering

New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition

The newly crowned Auto Express Supermini of the Year is available in hybrid or pure-electric form, with the EV offering 199 miles of range
News
1 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy Scandinavian style with the Volvo XC40 for just £296 a month

Swedish company’s popular compact SUV is still effortlessly cool, and great value with our Deal of the Day for 31 August
News
31 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content