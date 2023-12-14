New Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept to preview £25k electric T-Cross alternative

The design sketches released recently show much more. For starters, the upright front end has some resemblance to both the T-Cross and the more butch Amarok pick-up truck.

The drawing of the rear highlights some detail that we expect on the production car like the light-up ‘VW’ badge and an interesting three-slat design on the pillar, similar to the ones found on the ID. Buzz. The concept also features chunky wheelarches and bumpers for a wide and aggressive stance.

As well as a desire to “make electric driving more affordable than ever”, the ID. Polo and ID. Cross are supposed to show Volkswagen has been listening to feedback from media and customers. Inside, the pair will apparently feature “high level of quality with soft materials, the intelligent combination of digital and physical controls such as buttons and knobs in the steering wheel and cockpit, as well as the intuitive operating concept.”

What else do we know about the Volkswagen ID. Cross?

The ID. Polo and ID. Cross are just two of the entry-level electric cars the Volkswagen Group has on the way, the others being the Cupra Raval supermini and the Skoda Epiq crossover. All four will use the same MEB Entry platform and will be built in Spain.

Volkswagen already revealed an electric city car concept called the ID.EVERY 1 back in March, which also utilises the same platform. The road-going model is already slated to arrive in 2027 and will cost under £18,000, but we now know it won’t be called the ID.1. We suspect it’ll be called either the ID. Up! or the ID. Lopo, after the brand’s earlier entry-level city car models.

We expect the ID. Cross to mirror the ID. Polo’s battery line-up with a choice of 38kWh and 58kWh capacity units. The larger option is likely to provide up to around 280 miles of range from a single charge. We expect 125kW DC rapid charging will be standard as well, for a sub-30-minute 10-80 per cent top-up time.

