Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Opinion

‘Volvo has to work hard to maintain its reputation as a maker of the safest cars on the planet’

Mike Rutherford thinks it’s hard work keeping an enviable reputation intact, especially with new brands snapping hard at your heels

by: Mike Rutherford
19 Nov 2023
Volvo - opinion

Professionally and personally I tend to mostly like, sometimes love, and occasionally loathe the things that car companies say and do. But with Volvo it’s a genuine case of all three.

First, the bits I like most: I’ve driven combustion-engined Volvos on frozen lakes in Sweden, the forests of Finland and some of the hottest and coldest tracks and trails in Canada and the USA – all with 100 per cent reliability (apart from a rear light failure) and satisfaction, ta very much.

Back home I’ve bought and run old-school, tank-like second-hand Volvos for decades. The P1800 ES that I purchased 30-odd years ago (and still have in my modest collection) was/is best because it’s a usable, practical classic that’s never let me down. Another favourite was the pig-ugly 850 estate, which I decided was the safest wagon for transporting the most ‘precious goods’ I’ve ever had – my two kids.

Friends and relatives with demanding jobs and schedules have chosen second-hand Volvos as workhorses, too. Among them is my cop pal DC Dave who had an S60 before moving on to two V60s. Then there’s my continent-hopping musician/photographer friend Steve Crispe, who picked up a 2010 V50 for a steal (hundreds, not thousands). It serves him well on commutes between England and deepest France.

Our Volvos have rarely, if ever, suffered breakdowns, MoT fails or other problems.  What’s not to like about the above safe, ultra-reliable motors, bought for a song after their original owners took the big depreciation hits? And, what’s not to love about the imminent, pure-electric EX30, with its promised starting price of £33,795?  That’s a basic Volvo EV for bog-standard Vauxhall Corsa Electric money. Madness.

That’s all the good, positive stuff. But as regular readers will know, I had a major issue with a Volvo test car that was supposed to be delivered to me last month, but never made it. “Dead as a dodo” was how Volvo’s Brand Ambassador described it to me, and I promised I’d let you know what happened. It took a while to find out, but this £83,000 XC90 plug-in hybrid suffered “a poor connection within the high-voltage system.”

“This is very unusual,” Volvo told me. “With the assistance of our global technical support team, we were able to get to the root of the issue and restore the connection. Now that it’s been rectified, the vehicle is performing normally again.” Whatever normal is – I never did find out. The inference is that something shook loose, but you’d hope that a high-voltage connection would be as safe as houses, wouldn’t you?

It’s amazing how easy reputations are to lose – and Volvo has one that was enviable, as the maker of the safest cars on the planet. It’s hard work keeping those reputations intact, especially with new brands snapping hard at your heels. Cars go wrong; they always have and always will – although that should be a lot less likely these days. Technology has many benefits, but whatever the plus point of a “high-voltage system” is, if it’s likely to go wrong, I for one would rather do without.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Click here for our review of the new all-electric Volvo EX30...

  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Recommended

New Volvo EM90: all-electric business class MPV revealed in full 
Volvo EM90
News

New Volvo EM90: all-electric business class MPV revealed in full 

Volvo has finally unveiled the new EM90, an upmarket people carrier that may or may not come to the UK
12 Nov 2023
How a 50-year-old Volvo became a Hot Wheels legend
Auto Express senior test editor Dean Gibson standing next to &#039;Ain&#039;t no Saint&#039; while holding its Hot Wheels replica
Features

How a 50-year-old Volvo became a Hot Wheels legend

We find out how a Volvo-based drag racer conquered the world to become a diecast metal car in the Hot Wheels Legends series
8 Nov 2023
“I’m baffled as to how a brand-new £84k Volvo XC90 can fail so spectacularly”
Opinion - Volvo XC90
Opinion

“I’m baffled as to how a brand-new £84k Volvo XC90 can fail so spectacularly”

Mike Rutherford says it's bad that a new and expensive XC90 died at the roadside, but even worse that Volvo can't explain why
22 Oct 2023
New Volvo EM90 electric MPV leaked: return of the boxy Volvo
Volvo EM90 - front
News

New Volvo EM90 electric MPV leaked: return of the boxy Volvo

Volvo’s first-ever MPV sticks to the shadows in latest teasers ahead of November reveal
16 Oct 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV
Renault Arkana front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV

An ultra-low PCP rate on the Renault Arkana is our Deal of the Day for November 17. You do, however, need a very chunky deposit.
17 Nov 2023
New BYD Seal 2023 review: a high quality EV that's great to drive
BYD Seal - front
Road tests

New BYD Seal 2023 review: a high quality EV that's great to drive

The all-electric BYD Seal has arrived in the UK to rival the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6
16 Nov 2023
The Renault Twingo is back! On a mission to make electric cars affordable
New Renault Twingo - front
News

The Renault Twingo is back! On a mission to make electric cars affordable

The budget four-door electric city car will start from roughly £17,000, or close to £90 per month
16 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content