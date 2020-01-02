Best sports cars to buy 2025

While the market for sports cars is perhaps a bit smaller than it once was, the best models still offer some of the biggest thrills that you can find on four wheels. Today there is a wide range of sizes, layouts and even power outputs, but the bottom line is that these models are still designed with driving fun and engagement as the top priority.

There’s a sports car for almost every budget, too. For less than £30,000, the Mazda MX-5 is a pure, traditional roadster with a low-powered, rear-wheel-drive recipe. Alternatively, those with a little more cash can secure some American muscle in the shape of a Ford Mustang, which takes a very different approach.

Machines like the Porsche 718 Cayman and Alpine A110 occupy the sports car sweet spot, offering plenty of power and thrilling handling to provide just as much fun as far more expensive supercars. The higher end of the sports car spectrum includes cars that are devastatingly fast and hugely exciting, but also blend some genuine day-to-day usability – the Porsche 911 being a particularly great example.

Our experts have tested every sports car that you can buy in the UK right now, and we’ve picked out the very best according to their in-depth verdicts. Read on below to find our top 10.

1. Porsche 911