Best sports cars to buy 2025
Fun and thrills by the bucketload, these are the best sports cars for your money
While the market for sports cars is perhaps a bit smaller than it once was, the best models still offer some of the biggest thrills that you can find on four wheels. Today there is a wide range of sizes, layouts and even power outputs, but the bottom line is that these models are still designed with driving fun and engagement as the top priority.
There’s a sports car for almost every budget, too. For less than £30,000, the Mazda MX-5 is a pure, traditional roadster with a low-powered, rear-wheel-drive recipe. Alternatively, those with a little more cash can secure some American muscle in the shape of a Ford Mustang, which takes a very different approach.
Machines like the Porsche 718 Cayman and Alpine A110 occupy the sports car sweet spot, offering plenty of power and thrilling handling to provide just as much fun as far more expensive supercars. The higher end of the sports car spectrum includes cars that are devastatingly fast and hugely exciting, but also blend some genuine day-to-day usability – the Porsche 911 being a particularly great example.
Our experts have tested every sports car that you can buy in the UK right now, and we’ve picked out the very best according to their in-depth verdicts. Read on below to find our top 10.
1. Porsche 911
- Prices from £100,000
The 992 generation is the most complete and rounded Porsche 911 to date; it’s fast, sophisticated and entirely usable in everyday life, thanks to its high-quality cabin. The current crop of Carrera S and 4S models are just as fast as the Carrera GTS from the previous generation, such is the pace of the 911’s continued evolution.
There are a number of Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa versions of the 992 generation to choose from. At the top of the tree is the savage 641bhp Turbo S variant, which can manage the 0-62mph sprint in just 2.7 seconds and go on to a 205mph top speed. Regardless of which version you choose, though, all versions of the 992 911 offer plenty of performance across the board.
The 911’s breadth of ability is what impresses most. It performs as an engaging sports car, a long-legged tourer and a comfortable companion, all regardless of road conditions and with a remarkable amount of ease - there’s also a surprising amount of luggage and cubby space, too.
2. BMW M2
- Prices from £68,000
The BMW M2 is an absolute triumph: fully assuming the original M3’s brief by offering supercar-beating cross-country performance and pin-sharp handling in a compact package that feels well suited to our roads.
The zingy six-cylinder 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged motor produces 453bhp and 550Nm of torque, roughly 50bhp more than the previous M2 Competition’s benchmark. This takes the current car from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds (with a six-speed manual gearbox) or 4.1 seconds with the eight-speed automatic.
The M2 sounds good, too. It provides an exhilarating soundtrack when you push the pedal all the way down, but remains polite enough when you’re on part throttle. It’s the sharpness and balance of the chassis where the BMW excels, and being priced at around £68,000 means the M2 is great value for a sports car of such talent.
3. Porsche 718 Cayman
- Prices from £54,000
The Porsche 718 Cayman may be the German manufacturer’s entry-level coupe model, but it offers a blend of performance and handling that has seen the Cayman remain among our favourite sports machines. Even seven years after we first saw the 718 Cayman, it is still worthy of its praise.
In contrast to its big brother, the 911, most versions of the 718 make do with a four-cylinder engine. Standard and T editions get 296bhp, while S models receive a boost to 345bhp, and the GTS ups this even further to 400bhp from its six-cylinder engine. All versions of this four-cylinder unit are effective rather than emotive, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for an exciting soundtrack.
The six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearboxes are great to use, and you’ll quickly forget about the lack of a great noise once you come to a set of corners. Beautiful steering, huge grip and a brilliantly damped ride all combine to make the 718 one of the very best sports cars from a driver’s perspective. It’s more expensive than some rivals, but Porsche’s expertise should prove to be worth the extra pounds.
4. Alpine A110
- Prices from £54,500
Alpine has a rich history of focused rear-engined sports and racing cars, and has styled its A110 to look and feel very much like the French brand’s iconic sixties offering of the same name. With a mid-mounted turbocharged four-cylinder engine, dual-clutch gearbox and a perfectly balanced chassis, the modern A110 is far more modern than its retro-styled bodywork may have you believe.
The standard A110 develops 249bhp from its 1.8-litre Renault engine. That might not sound like much, but it’s more than plenty in a car which weighs in at a smidge over 1,000kg.
Unlike many of its rivals, the A110 offers a stripped-back, pure drive. It flows down the road with a delicacy that can only be found in such a light car, while perfect balance, sweet steering and just a hint of roll through the suspension help inspire confidence. The Alpine is refreshingly compact, too, and thanks to a great view forwards, it’s very easy to place on the road and not at all intimidating to drive.
5. Mazda MX-5
- Prices from £28,000
The Mazda MX-5 is one of the very best enthusiast’s cars on the market, regardless of its relatively low price. There aren’t many small, fun-to-drive, rear-wheel-drive sports cars available on sale now, so the bulk of the MX-5’s rivals are front-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks.
The MX-5 may not have the everyday practicality of some of its rivals, but the level of involvement behind the wheel puts this small Japanese sports car in another league. Power comes from a fizzy 2.0-litre petrol engine, but the car is less about outright performance and focused more on sharp handling and enjoyment.
Its manual gearbox is one of the very best of its kind and provides a welcome dose of engagement, while the light, direct steering gives feedback by the bucketload. Speaking of buckets, the MX-5’s seats are supportive rather than incredibly figure-hugging, however, the cabin is incredibly snug, so taller drivers may struggle to fit.
6. Ford Mustang
- Prices from £56,000
Many of the cars on this list place at least some focus on agility, and while the latest Ford Mustang is much more capable in the corners than its ancestors, it’s still a full-fat V8 muscle car at heart. There’s a decent helping of tech inside but the Mustang still has a delightfully analogue feel about it, especially if you opt for the satisfying six six-speed manual gearbox.
If you’re a fan of the open air, there is a convertible variant available. However, the hard-top feels considerably stiffer on the move, so this is the one we’d go for. Unfortunately, old-school V8 brawn does come at the cost of equally old-school efficiency, so don’t expect much over 20mpg. If you’re eco-conscious, look away now as the Mustang also emits 274g/km of CO2.
7. BMW M3/M4
- Prices from £87,500
The current BMW M3 and M4 may have controversial designs, but the German manufacturer continues its tradition of mastering driver appeal on the road and track, all while creating a package that’s easy to use as an everyday car, should you choose to.
The latest models are fitted with four-wheel drive and a six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine – significant upgrades compared with the previous-generation cars.
Competition variants pump out an impressive 537bhp, and the eight-speed automatic transmission is optimised to get the most out of BMW’s xDrive system. Don’t let the lack of a manual gearbox fool you, though, because these cars are proper members of the highly coveted M Division family and definitely worthy of a place on this list.
8. Lotus Emira
- Prices from £81,500
It was pretty much inevitable that a Lotus would appear on this list, and the Emira is a notable car for Lotus because it’s the last combustion-powered model to wear this esteemed badge. Don’t be too upset, though, because the Evija has already proved Lotus’s ability to build an exciting EV.
The Lotus Emira isn’t much of a game-changer in terms of tech and performance, but it still offers the lightweight agility that Lotus has become renowned for. Power is provided by either a 2.0-litre four-cylinder or 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, and both will launch the Lotus from 0-62mph in well under five seconds. When it’s time to move from the straights into the corners, there are very few cars that can improve on the Emira’s handling, balance and grip.
9. MG Cyberster
- Prices from £55,000
Even though its last sports car, the TF, was axed in 2011, mentioning MG to just about anyone will immediately evoke memories of Britain’s four-wheeled sporting greats. After more than a decade focusing on low-cost family cars and EVs, MG has finally introduced an all-new sports car to its line-up.
There’s a difference this time round, though, because the MG Cyberster is fully electric, but elsewhere you’ll still find the proper drop-top, rear-wheel drive recipe. Step inside via the incredibly unsubtle scissor doors and you’ll be presented with a driver-focused cabin that’s adorned with plenty of fancy materials, and these set the Cyberster firmly at the top of the modern MG range. Talking of range, the 77kWh battery claims up to 323 miles between charges.
The car definitely looks the part and thankfully it provides a driving experience to match. Although it weighs nearly two tonnes, the MG Cyberster feels surprisingly agile from behind the wheel. It’s easy and predictable to plant on the road and there’s a pleasing amount of steering feedback, too. The 335bhp motor means there’s also a healthy amount of performance on offer, with the benchmark 0-62mph sprint taking just 4.6 seconds.
10. Morgan Plus Four
- Prices from £70,000
While all of the cars on this list will put a smile on their driver’s face, the Morgan Plus Four will also bring plenty of joy to passers-by. Along with its charming appearance, this unashamedly retro roadster does an excellent job of combining modern and traditional characteristics. Perhaps the best example of this can be found underneath, where a wooden frame is mounted to an aluminium chassis.
Powering the Plus Four is a two-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that’s sourced from BMW. This produces 255bhp and 350Nm of torque when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox. Alternatively, you can have a BMW eight-speed automatic, with a boost in torque up to 400Nm. Either way, the wind in your hair will certainly be bracing.
Best sports cars: prices and ratings table
|Best sports car ranking
|Model
|Engines, performance & drive ranking (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|Porsche 911
|4.7
|4.5
|2
|BMW M2
|4.5
|4.5
|3
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|5
|4.5
|4
|Alpine A110
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|Mazda MX-5
|4.8
|5
|6
|Ford Mustang
|4.2
|4
|7
|BMW M3/M4
|5
|4.5
|8
|Lotus Emira
|4.6
|4
|9
|MG Cyberster
|4.5
|4
|10
|Morgan Plus Four
|4
|4
Best sports cars: buying advice
It’s common sense, but it pays to have a very good idea of your needs before setting foot in a showroom or beginning your online hunt. Most sports cars will make some compromises on practicality, while limited load space and room for just two adults may not quite match your lifestyle. Similarly, larger performance machines will be more expensive to run, so there’s a balance to be found if you plan to use your sports car as your sole transport.
At the cheaper end of the market, it makes sense to decide whether or not you want a convertible. Modern soft-tops are far more sophisticated than ever before – with the roof up or down – but at high speeds one with a cheaper fabric top will be less refined than the equivalent coupe. Again, a compromise may be required if you want the option of wind-in-the-hair motoring.
Once you’ve decided on your requirements and budget, the next step should always be a test drive. Make sure you take the car to a proper twisty road and get a feel for its responses. Pay attention to the steering, gearshift, pedals, suspension and performance through the gears; it’s likely you’ll be buying a sports car to have fun, so make sure you feel able to enjoy yourself. Also check that you can fit behind the steering wheel; many sports cars can feel a little cramped inside if you’re more than six feet tall.
The sports-car market is filled with models from prestigious brands. Picking one of these is a good idea if you can afford it, because their residual values will be relatively high. That’s a good thing if you’re buying on a PCP deal, too; high residuals usually equal relatively low monthly payments. Just don’t get too carried away with expensive options.
Now check out our list of the best rear-wheel drive cars...