What are the best and worst retro cars ever made? In a car industry where technology seems to move ever onward at a frightening pace, manufacturers often decide to break the cycle and look to the past for inspiration. The resulting retro cars play into the heritage of the car brand, our own sense of nostalgia and often gather a loyal enthusiast following. Below, our team has picked out the retro cars that we think have done the best job, as well as the ones that fell short of the mark.

What is a retro car?

Love it or hate it, retro style has been a common theme throughout the history of car design. It’s inevitable that those imagining new cars are influenced by what’s gone before but most new models emerge with at least the intention of reflecting the modern aesthetic or even establishing new visuals that will help define the future. Most, but not all.

On occasion car designers go completely retro, deliberately and obviously looking back to recreate classic design themes from history. Sometimes the particular car brand has a much-loved model languishing in its back catalogue that it wants to reference, or recreate, for financial gain. There are also long running model lines that have merely passed original design themes down their generations so that the current versions inherit a retro look by default. Other times, designers just design retro cars because lots of people really like them.