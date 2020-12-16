Top 10 cheapest hybrid cars to buy

Unlike its rivals, the MG3 prioritises use of its electric motor over the petrol engine, so the driving experience is much closer to an electric car than a hybrid - but even when the engine kicks in, it’s not intrusive and the transition is smooth. Official figures suggest the new MG3 hybrid can return 64.5mpg, but we averaged 55.4mpg when we drove the car. This is in the same region as its closest cheap-hybrid rivals - the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris.

The MG3 might be a small car, but it’s not too cramped inside, with plenty of head and knee room for adults in the back, as well as plenty of storage space and cubby holes dotted around the cabin. Standard safety kit is very generous, with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning featuring on all models. Overall fit and finish is decent, as is the seven-year/80,000 mile warranty.

Cheapest hybrid cars to buy

Different types of hybrid

There are different types of hybrid car, and working out the difference can feel daunting if you’re unaccustomed to this technology. We won’t go into great detail about the differences between each type of hybrid here, although there are three main ones you should be aware of.

The first are ‘mild hybrids’. These typically use an electric motor to give an engine (usually petrol, diesel hybrids are rarer) a boost under acceleration. Crucially, mild hybrids cannot move under the power of an electric motor alone.

The second are ‘full hybrids’. Unlike mild hybrids, these can use electric motors to drive the wheels, although this is usually only for very short distances; no more than a mile or two. Their limited electric range is caused by their typically small batteries, which collect energy lost while braking or directly from the engine itself.

The third are ‘plug-in hybrids’, often abbreviated to ‘PHEVs’. Their batteries are much larger than those of full hybrids, so much so that they need to be charged via a cable when parked. The very latest PHEVs can offer more than 60 miles of electric-only range, so it’s realistic to complete short journeys without needing to use the engine (or any fuel in the tank) at all.

