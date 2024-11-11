Best used tow cars 2024/2025

Whether you plan on hitching up a caravan for the family holiday, a car transporter for your track day special or a small trailer for runs to the tip, picking the right tow car is important. If you also want the best value for money, the best used tow cars are the perfect place to begin the search.

Fundamentals to consider include the engine (preferably diesel for effortless low-down torque), maximum towing capacity (either braked or unbraked depending on your use-case) and any useful extras such as self-levelling air suspension and dedicated towing modes.

It’s also important to consider how often you’ll be towing with your vehicle. While a large SUV or pick-up truck may be the ultimate tow car, such vehicles could be surplus to requirements the rest of the time. It might be worth considering a more efficient estate car or saloon if you want a better balance between outright towing capability and reasonable running costs without a trailer attached.

While the most capable tow cars are likely to be expensive regardless of age – see icons like the Land Rover Defender, for example – there are plenty of more affordable used cars on the market that still fit the bill.

Best used tow cars to buy now

We’ve picked some of the best used tow cars across a range of price points below, along with some suggestions on how to buy one at the bottom of this article.

Land Rover Discovery 4