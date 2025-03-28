Peugeot 3008 alternatives: Seven SUV rivals for this sharply-styled family car

Latest SEAT Ateca deals

Mazda CX-5

Prices from £31,100

While Peugeot has gone for flash with the 3008’s styling, Mazda has gone for class with the CX-5. This is one family SUV that, badge aside, could pass for something to rival the likes of Audi and BMW rather than more mainstream brands, and it’s a similar story for how it drives - the CX-5 is enjoyable but also comfortable and refined. Mazda still offers diesel power in the CX-5, but also a new 2.5-litre petrol with all-wheel drive.

The 522-litre boot is competitive, as is cabin space, but like the exterior, it’s the style and quality that stands out in the Mazda. Fit and finish is excellent and while the design isn’t as imaginative as that of the Peugeot (or MINI Countryman, or Hyundai Tucson) the quality and feel is again more akin to what you’d expect from premium brands. The simple infotainment screen with its rotary controller is easy to operate on the move, too, while pricing starts a little lower than the Peugeot.

Renault Symbioz

Prices from £29,300

Renault actually offers a pair of family SUVs that go up against the Peugeot 3008, of which the Renault Symbioz is the slightly smaller option. Inevitably, it loses out in some practical metrics, with a 492-litre boot (still reasonable, but shy of the 3008’s 588 litres), and as it’s also narrower, with not quite as much space for three across the rear seats.

Where the Symbioz scores though is value: you get a full hybrid powertrain for a £28,000 starting price, more than seven grand less than the Peugeot. It’s not lacking equipment either; there’s LED headlights, 18-inch alloys, and an intuitive Google-based infotainment system across the range. Nor does it lag the 3008’s performance by much, and claimed economy at 60.1mpg is miles ahead of the Peugeot’s 44.6mpg too.

