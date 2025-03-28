Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Peugeot 3008 alternatives: Seven SUV rivals for this sharply-styled family car

Not sold on Peugeot’s latest 3008? These seven rivals might be enough to tempt you away

By:Antony Ingram
28 Mar 2025
Peugeot 3008 alternatives - header image8

While its sales can’t quite top the Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage, the Peugeot 3008 remains a popular family SUV choice in the UK. Peugeot isn’t short of family car experience and the 3008 ticks a lot of boxes for the SUV buyer, from distinctive styling, to a spacious cabin, and with each new generation Peugeot steps up quality and interior design, too – the interior of the latest model really is impressive.

But if you aren’t quite settled on a 3008 (and have already dismissed the more obvious Qashqai and Sportage), then what else is out there for you? We’ve assembled seven potential options below, each with a broad spread of talents but also some stand-out details that might be enough to draw you away from the Peugeot.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking8
  • Prices from £27,500

You probably know that Citroen has close ties with Peugeot, but at a glance you’d be hard pressed to tell that the Citroen C5 Aircross is similar to the Peugeot 3008 under the skin. The term ‘platform sharing’ is often a derogatory way of describing cars that are differentiated by little more than the badge on the front (cough… SEAT Ateca, Skoda Karoq, and Volkswagen T-Roc) but the Citroen has a distinctly different personality to the Peugeot.

As well as styling inside and out, a lot of that stems from Citroen’s aim to make the C5 Aircross a comfy, relaxing car to drive, with not a sporty bone in its body - though the ride still isn’t as cushy as you might hope. The squishy seats contribute to comfort though and in everything from space to performance and economy, it’s a close match to the 3008.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front tracking 8
  • Prices from £36,000

The Hyundai Tucson is one of our favourite family SUVs – to the extent that it’s won the Mid-size SUV of the Year category in the Auto Express New Car Awards four times, from 2021 through 2024. The styling of the Tucson hasn’t dated despite the car being launched back in 2020, and its spacious interior is just as welcome as it always has been – it’s one of the roomiest in this class and has up to 620 litres of boot space, though hybrid versions have a little less.

A late 2023 update gave the Tucson a fresh interior design – arguably a less visually interesting one, but more modern in that it apes some of the brand’s electric models. It also brought back a few more physical controls so the change has been worthwhile. The Tucson is packed with kit and its infotainment works well too, while in 3008-matching hybrid form, pricing is similar – a Tucson Hybrid in Advance trim starts at around £36,000.

Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga - front cornering8
  • Prices from £32,100

The Ford Kuga is among the sportier options in the family SUV class. It’s much more fun to drive than the Peugeot 3008, with only the MINI Countryman, SEAT Ateca and Mazda CX-5 challenging it for handling abilities – though like the MINI and SEAT, the Kuga does have a firm ride as a tradeoff for its cornering prowess.

Otherwise, like all good Fords, it’s simply a well thought-out family car. The look and feel of the cabin can’t touch the Peugeot’s for drama or material quality, but most drivers would probably find it easier to live with. Ford’s SYNC 4 operating system is straightforward to operate, too. 

With the Mustang Mach-E, Explorer, and Capri all handling the electric car market, the £32k-and-up Kuga sticks with petrol, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid power. All have a pep in their step and deliver decent economy too.

MINI Countryman

MINI Countryman - main image8
  • Prices from £28,900

If you’re drawn by the 3008’s striking styling, then the MINI Countryman is another model to consider, as one of the more design-led models in this class. In its latest form, introduced in 2023, it’s more attention-grabbing than ever, blending the ever-evolving retro details from the classic Mini with a chunkier industrial aesthetic.

And the cabin tops even the 3008’s eye-catching, high-quality layout for impact. MINI’s gone big with the fabric surfaces and novel patterns in here, and even bigger with the circular infotainment screen – though it’s not the easiest to use. 

The MINI gets 1.5 and 2.0-litre petrol models but like the Peugeot, there’s also an electric model - two in fact, with a 201bhp Cooper E and 309bhp, all-wheel drive Cooper SE. The MINI’s maximum 285-mile range can’t quite reach the E-3008’s claimed 326 miles, but it’s better to drive.

SEAT Ateca

SEAT Ateca - front tracking8
  • Prices from £29,000

With so much focus on the Cupra brand, particularly its electric cars, you’d be forgiven for forgetting SEAT exists – but the SEAT Ateca is still a very popular family model and a pretty talented one too. A starting price of under £29,000 means it notably undercuts the 3008, though you don’t get hybrid power for that - in fact, there are no hybrid variants at all (nor an electric model), just a range of 1.0 and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines (diesel has now been dropped).

SEATs always used to have a sporty feel and the Ateca is among the more fun family SUVs to drive, with a responsive feel and a bit of steering heft. There is a compromise in ride quality, but then the Peugeot doesn’t excel here either, so if you want something that feels a little sporty, this may not put you off. The cabin lacks the flair of most rivals, but the simple presentation, decent quality and plenty of physical buttons may also be selling points for some…

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5 - front tracking8
  • Prices from £31,100

While Peugeot has gone for flash with the 3008’s styling, Mazda has gone for class with the CX-5. This is one family SUV that, badge aside, could pass for something to rival the likes of Audi and BMW rather than more mainstream brands, and it’s a similar story for how it drives - the CX-5 is enjoyable but also comfortable and refined. Mazda still offers diesel power in the CX-5, but also a new 2.5-litre petrol with all-wheel drive.

The 522-litre boot is competitive, as is cabin space, but like the exterior, it’s the style and quality that stands out in the Mazda. Fit and finish is excellent and while the design isn’t as imaginative as that of the Peugeot (or MINI Countryman, or Hyundai Tucson) the quality and feel is again more akin to what you’d expect from premium brands. The simple infotainment screen with its rotary controller is easy to operate on the move, too, while pricing starts a little lower than the Peugeot.

Renault Symbioz

Renault Symbioz - front tracking8
  • Prices from £29,300

Renault actually offers a pair of family SUVs that go up against the Peugeot 3008, of which the Renault Symbioz is the slightly smaller option. Inevitably, it loses out in some practical metrics, with a 492-litre boot (still reasonable, but shy of the 3008’s 588 litres), and as it’s also narrower, with not quite as much space for three across the rear seats.

Where the Symbioz scores though is value: you get a full hybrid powertrain for a £28,000 starting price, more than seven grand less than the Peugeot. It’s not lacking equipment either; there’s LED headlights, 18-inch alloys, and an intuitive Google-based infotainment system across the range. Nor does it lag the 3008’s performance by much, and claimed economy at 60.1mpg is miles ahead of the Peugeot’s 44.6mpg too.

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

