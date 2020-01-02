Best low tax cars 2025: New EVs and used ICEs that won’t cost a fortune in VED road tax

Running an electric car was previously the quickest route to zero-rate VED (Vehicle Excise Duty or ‘road tax’) . With no tailpipe emissions, they always sat in the lowest band A, with a big fat zero in the debit column each year.

That has changed a little with April 2025’s new tax regulations. While the first-year rate of £10 still doesn’t sound bad, and it’s £100 cheaper than anything producing even a single gram of CO2 per kilometre, the rates from year two onwards are a little less rosy. Essentially, EV owners will have to pay the same £195 per year in road tax as everyone else – as will existing EV owners, if their car was registered after April 2017.

It gets worse too, because the ‘expensive car supplement’ surcharge for vehicles that cost more than £40,000 also now applies to EVs. Since EVs are typically quite expensive, that means a huge chunk of the market is now susceptible to an additional £425 per year in the second to sixth years of registration - or £620 per year in total.

Below, we’ve selected five brand new EVs that escape that expensive car supplement surcharge (and are generally cheap to run), plus five pre-2017 cars that are still taxed on the old system based on CO2 emissions. While still subject to VED, these older cars sit in the lowest possible tax band and will only cost you £20 a year, making them cheaper to tax than a one-year-old EV.

Low-tax electric cars

The rules here are simple: If you don’t spend more than £40,000 on a new car, you don’t fork out £620 a year in tax from year two onwards. Thankfully, that’s still possible in the modern EV market, helped by the price ceiling coming down a bit in recent years, with various EV models that cost barely more (or sometimes less) than regular petrol superminis. There are still some quite roomy and good-to-drive cars available under £40k too.

Dacia Spring

Prices from £15,000

Pros Cons One of the cheapest EVs on the market

Surprisingly practical for its size

Perfect for city driving Limited rear knee room

Steering wheel only adjusts for rake

Base 44bhp model feels underpowered

If we’re talking low tax, we might as well talk ‘low everything’. As the cheapest proper electric car on sale in the UK, the Dacia Spring is probably about as little as you can get away with paying to run a car in just about every metric. Starting with tax, its 0g/km CO2 rating means a £10 first-year tax bill, just like any electric car, and with £14,995-£16,995 pricing that’s miles away from the luxury car surcharge, it’s the standard £195 per year after that, just like everything else.