Our opinion on the BYD Shark

The BYD Shark pick-up comes with plenty of kit and enough interior space to really work as a plug-in hybrid family vehicle. The Shark’s blend of quietness and off-road ability is pretty remarkable, but the on-road dynamics, especially in urban areas, aren’t as impressive. BYD has made sure the upstart Shark remains competitive in the fledgling plug-in hybrid pick-up truck market, though.

About the BYD Shark

BYD is looking to quickly cover the most important market segments in the UK, and next on its hit list is pick-up trucks, which it aims to conquer with the BYD Shark.

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The pick-up truck sector is a tricky one to succeed in. The Mercedes X-Class, the Nissan Navara it was based on, the Fiat Fullback and the Mitsubishi L200 have all fallen by the wayside in recent years - although the L200 has made a comeback. If there’s one brand with the ambition and resources to take a slice of the pick-up pie, it’s BYD.

The Shark has already been on sale in several other markets, including Australia, where it’s become the country’s most popular plug-in hybrid choice. It’s not quite the most popular truck or ‘ute’ over there - that honour goes to its biggest rival, the Ford Ranger - which is also our 2026 Pick-up Truck of the Year.