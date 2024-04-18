New Citroen C3 Aircross reveals a “radical change in attitude”
The SUV version of Citroen’s new C3 supermini will offer up to seven seats and the latest Stellantis group technology
After months of teasers, Citroen has revealed the new C3 Aircross - a small SUV with a big focus on practicality. As expected, the front looks familiar to the recently-revealed Citroen C3 supermini, with a larger rear end and raised ride height giving it a more traditional SUV shape.
Citroen says the C3 and the new Citroen C3 Aircross incorporate “style language elements” from the Citroen Oli concept of 2022. Like the supermini, the Aircross features a bluff front end with the new Citroen badge sitting prominently over a blanked-off chevron pattern grille, there are also fog lights low down in the reshaped bumper compared to the C3. The contrasting paint on the lower bumper and quarter panel is customisable according to Citroen and despite the visual similarities, the wings and wheel tracks are wider than those on the supermini.
The rear certainly borrows design from the supermini, but the bumper and rear lights are bespoke to the Aircross. Helping to accentuate the SUV style are a set of roof rails and wheel arch cladding that wraps around the bottom of the car.
The Citroen C3 Aircross might be a B-segment SUV, but Citroen has managed to squeeze seven seats into it - a first in the segment according to the French brand. However, the C3 Aircross will have close competition in the shape of the Dacia Jogger - another supermini-based seven-seater. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but given Citroen’s positioning as the value-focused brand in the Stellantis stable, the C3 Aircross could be priced at well under the £20,000 mark to keep tabs with the £18,295 Jogger.
The C3 Aircross comes with a choice of petrol, hybrid and all-electric power thanks to its new Smart Car platform. Our first images are of the electric e-C3 Aircross, although if the C3 and e-C3 superminis are anything to go by, the petrol and hybrid models will look identical.
We expect the powertrains to be the same ones offered in the C3 supermini with a 99bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol paired to a six-speed manual and that same engine mated to a 48V battery in the hybrid (possibly in 99bhp and 128bhp guise) with a six-speed automatic. The BlueHDi diesel offering from the outgoing C3 Aircross won’t be carried over.
The all-electric e-C3 Aircross will arrive the same 44kWh battery and 111bhp as the e-C3 supermini, but given the Aircross’ larger wheelbase (the largest in its segment according to Citroen), we expect a larger battery to be also offered. The e-C3 Aircross with the 44kWh battery will most probably come with a lower driving range than the smaller, lighter supermini’s 199 miles.
Specifications and even the interior of the Aircross have yet to be revealed, but we know the third row seats will be foldable and the car’s 4.39m length will allow for “more legroom for rear passengers”, says Citroen. We’re also yet to see inside the car, but it’s almost certain that the Aircross will come with the same dash layout as the supermini, with a 10-inch touchscreen, oblong-shaped steering wheel and a head-up display for the driver’s instruments. Higher-spec C3 Aircross’ should come with a rear-view camera, wireless smartphone charging, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, plus Citroen’s ‘Advance Comfort’ seats.
We can expect a mid-summer market launch for the new Citroen C3 Aircross, with more information divulged on Citroen’s value-driven seven-seater in the next few weeks.
Click here for our list of the best small SUVs and crossover cars...