New Citroen C3 Aircross reveals a “radical change in attitude”

After months of teasers, Citroen has revealed the new C3 Aircross - a small SUV with a big focus on practicality. As expected, the front looks familiar to the recently-revealed Citroen C3 supermini, with a larger rear end and raised ride height giving it a more traditional SUV shape.

Citroen says the C3 and the new Citroen C3 Aircross incorporate “style language elements” from the Citroen Oli concept of 2022. Like the supermini, the Aircross features a bluff front end with the new Citroen badge sitting prominently over a blanked-off chevron pattern grille, there are also fog lights low down in the reshaped bumper compared to the C3. The contrasting paint on the lower bumper and quarter panel is customisable according to Citroen and despite the visual similarities, the wings and wheel tracks are wider than those on the supermini.

The rear certainly borrows design from the supermini, but the bumper and rear lights are bespoke to the Aircross. Helping to accentuate the SUV style are a set of roof rails and wheel arch cladding that wraps around the bottom of the car.

The Citroen C3 Aircross might be a B-segment SUV, but Citroen has managed to squeeze seven seats into it - a first in the segment according to the French brand. However, the C3 Aircross will have close competition in the shape of the Dacia Jogger - another supermini-based seven-seater. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but given Citroen’s positioning as the value-focused brand in the Stellantis stable, the C3 Aircross could be priced at well under the £20,000 mark to keep tabs with the £18,295 Jogger.

The C3 Aircross comes with a choice of petrol, hybrid and all-electric power thanks to its new Smart Car platform. Our first images are of the electric e-C3 Aircross, although if the C3 and e-C3 superminis are anything to go by, the petrol and hybrid models will look identical.