Most reliable family cars to buy 2024

The last thing anyone wants is to be stranded at the roadside with a car full of increasingly restless kids. While no car is guaranteed to not break down, choosing one of the most reliable family cars will certainly improve your odds of a stress-free ownership experience.

Of course, it’s very difficult to tell which cars will actually be reliable without living with them first, so we’ve rounded up the most reliable family cars according to data from the latest edition of Driver Power - the UK's biggest car customer satisfaction survey.

By using the results from our Driver Power survey we can provide insight into the real-world reliability of new family cars that is unmatched elsewhere because it comes direct from people who actually own these vehicles. Our list of the most reliable family cars should help you decide which car to go for next.

Top 10 most reliable family cars

Here are the 10 most reliable new family cars, listed in reverse order.

10. Toyota C-HR Mk1 - 93.58%

There’s no shortage of small SUVs on the UK’s roads, and the first-generation Toyota C-HR was a strong seller for the brand thanks to its efficient hybrid powertrain and distinctive styling.

It’s clear that many of the C-HR’s owners are enjoying a stress-free life with their cars, too, as it ranked within the top five for its powertrain smoothness, handling and safety features. Of course, on top of all this, it’s also proving to be highly dependable.

9. Toyota Corolla Mk12 - 93.64%

Few people put their cars under more daily strain than cab drivers, and the Mk12 Toyota Corolla has become a very common sight on taxi ranks across the country. If this isn’t enough testament to the Corolla’s reliability, its ninth place finish on this list should certainly seal the deal.