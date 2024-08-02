New MG ZS EV shown off in Chinese ES5 guise

New pictures have emerged of the upcoming replacement for the MG ZS EV, which won’t look like the hybrid-powered MG ZS that was revealed in August. Instead, the successor to the MG ZS EV will be an all-new, all-electric small SUV based on the award-winning MG4 hatchback.

It’s not due to be unveiled until early next year – some five or six months after the new ZS. However, we spotted the car undisguised on patents filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) earlier this year, and Auto Express reader Paul Davies even spotted a camouflaged prototype waiting for a rapid charge point in Liverpool in the summer. MG’s Chinese social media feeds announced the new car would be unveiled globally on 15 October.

As the images show, there’s a very clear family resemblance with the MG4, as well as the MG Cyberster electric drop-top, although the front end isn’t quite as sharp on the SUV, and its headlights are much slimmer. It also gets black plastic cladding on the wheelarches and side, plus a set of roof rails to give more of an SUV look.

That said, just as on the MG4 and Cyberster, there’s a large chrome MG octagon badge on the nose, and the front bumper features an air intake to help cool the motors and batteries underneath. Meanwhile the rear has a full-width light bar with Y-shaped tail-lights, the same as the MG4.