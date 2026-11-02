Our opinion on the Mitsubishi Outlander

The Outlander PHEV’s return to the UK, along with the Mitsubishi brand as a whole, couldn’t have come at a better time. Delivering a longer electric range than before, it’s a great option for anyone not yet ready for the jump to a full EV, and its familiar branding will stand out amid the many emerging Chinese options. It feels a bit dated in places, but is generally a strong family SUV, offering plenty of space and a lot of equipment for the money.

About the Mitsubishi Outlander

While Mitsubishi had a hiatus of nearly five years in the UK, the Japanese company continued to develop and produce new models for other markets. Now the latest Outlander PHEV is spearheading the company’s return, but it’s not a brand-new model: it replaced the third-generation Outlander PHEV (the one that established itself as a popular plug-in hybrid in the UK) in international markets from 2022 onwards.

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Our expert road testers have driven several versions of the Outlander PHEV on a variety of roads in the UK, and also on some rougher surfaces. We’ve even compared it to the Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson in a group test where it came second behind the Toyota.

Performance & driving experience Straight-line performance from the Outlander is perfectly acceptable, and the handling is impressive

Pros Surefooted handling

Respectable performance Cons Intrusive lane assistance

Only on powertrain available

Under the Outlander’s skin is a combination of parts sourced from within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. It uses the CMF-CD platform that also forms the basis of the Renault Rafale and Austral SUVs, as well as the Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail, but the powertrain is Mitsubishi’s own.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The petrol-electric set-up is an evolution of the one used by the previous Outlander PHEV, yet with improvements in every area. It’s still based around a 2.4-litre petrol engine, but there have been updates to the electronics, while the electric part uses more powerful motors and a larger drive battery.