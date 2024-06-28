New Peugeot E-5008 2024 review: style and substance in a big family EV
Peugeot's seven-seat electric car offers big practicality and no small amount of style.
Verdict
The new Peugeot 5008 balances style and substance very well, mixing the all-important wow factor with more space for passengers and their stuff than the already very roomy outgoing model. The electric version is sure to make other EV makers nervous, too, not least because it’s one of the few available with seven seats. Throw in a decent range and a refined, comfortable personality, and you’ll quite quickly forgive the slightly dull driving experience.
Boil it down and the Peugeot 5008 has always been little more than a stretched, seven-seat version of the Peugeot 3008. This goes back to when the pair were first introduced as MPVs in the late 2000s, before evolving into stylish yet still practical SUVs for their respective second-generation versions.
The 3008 was recently reinvented as more of a coupe-SUV, sporting a dramatic, sloped roofline, but the all-new, Mk3 5008 isn’t as vain, and has stuck with a boxier silhouette to maximise cabin space. To help with that, the new 5008 is around 150mm longer than its predecessor, with an extra 60mm squeezed into wheelbase. Overall, it’s slightly larger than the latest Skoda Kodiaq, but not as gargantuan as the Kia EV9.
Another point of difference is the previous 5008 featured a middle row of three identically-sized seats, each with a set of ISOFIX points. But Peugeot found owners weren’t using the middle seat all that often, which is why the new 5008 has two larger, more comfortable and supportive outer seats, and a narrower one in the middle that does without the child-seat mounts.
More reviews
Most buyers will probably prefer this configuration, and any adult passengers certainly will be happier. Those in the second row are also treated to a generous amount of head and legroom – enough for six-footers to be happy – plus space under the front seats for their feet.
As well as being more comfortable, the middle-row can slide forward by up to 150mm, and fold down to make accessing the rearmost seats nice and easy. It’s simple to do; one handle takes care of the whole process.
The third row is really meant for small children or teenagers, but there is enough space for adults to squeeze in. They may find their knees touching the bench in front, however, and it’s incredibly bare back there – the only amenity is two small cup-holders.
Including underfloor storage, there’s 259 litres of boot space on offer with all seven seats in place. The third row seats fold down completely flat and doing so opens up 748 litres of space, or a huge 1,815 litres with just the front seats in place.
Of course the driver gets the best seat in the house, and the latest evolution of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit design is simply stunning. The heavily curved 21-inch HD display and spine that connects the dashboard and centre console cocoons you, but the cabin still feels very spacious, and we like the swathes of grey fabric that create a cool, Scandinavian living-room vibe.
Like all modern Peugeots, the new 5008 features a small, squared-off steering wheel that you need to look over to read the driver’s display. We’ve frequently found this creates awkward, uncomfortable driving positions, but the setup feels much more natural this time around, probably because of how the driver sits and where the display is.
Speaking of which, the central screen is incredibly clear and responsive, plus the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto fills the half used for media and navigation almost entirely. The ‘i-Toggles’ panel below offers a handy bank of customisable shortcut buttons, though it does mean you have to adjust safety settings or the climate controls via the touchscreen.
Under the 5008’s striking bodywork is the brand-new STLA Medium platform also used by the latest 3008. It allows for a selection of petrol-powered hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. Base ‘Hybrid 136’ models will have a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox with an integrated electric motor. Meanwhile ‘Plug-in Hybrid 195’ versions will cover around 50 miles on battery power, according to the French firm.
But leading the charge (literally) is the electric E-5008. In 2025, there will be an all-wheel drive version and one with up to 410 miles of range, but the first to arrive is the ‘Electric 210’ we’re driving here, featuring a 73kWh battery and 210bhp front-mounted motor.
This setup offers an official range of up to 311 miles, and based on our test drive through Sweden, the real-world figure is around 260 miles. The 160kW maximum charging speed can’t match any Tesla’s, but allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour.
Power delivery is smooth and much more progressive than in some EVs. It doesn’t feel quick, even if you mash the accelerator in Sport mode, but the 2.2-tonne SUV has no issues keeping pace with motorway traffic and there’s enough still on tap for overtaking. Paddles on the steering wheel let the driver toggle between the three levels for the regenerative braking, with the strongest setting very nearly capable of full one-pedal driving.
Despite its size, the E-5008 doesn’t feel like an especially large car to drive, even around town and tight car parks, and visibility is good. The ride is well damped and takes the edge off the small imperfections, however we did notice some tyre roar – possibly a side effect of our test car’s 20-inch rims. But by and large, it’s not too bad.
Pricing is still under wraps, but we’ve been told to expect a roughly £2,500 premium over the equivalent 3008. If so, that would mean a starting price of around £37,000 for the base hybrid and just over £48,000 for the E-5008.
With such a small price bump, we think many potential buyers will skip right past the 3008, and go straight for its more practical sibling. Peugeot clearly thinks so too, as it’s considering launching a five-seat version for customers who know the third-row seats will never see any use.
For now, every 5008 and E-5008 will come with seven seats as standard, along with the massive screen, LED headlights, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and start, reversing camera and rear parking sensors. Upgrading from Allure to GT trim – the only two options – will add Alcantara upholstery, hands-free powered tailgate, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control.
|Model:
|Peugeot E-5008 73kWh 210 GT
|Price:
|£52,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|73kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|210bhp/345Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|9.7 seconds
|Top speed:
|105mph
|Range:
|310 miles
|Charging:
|30 min (160kW, 20-80%)
|Length/Width/Height
|4,790/1,890/1,690mm
|On sale:
|Autumn