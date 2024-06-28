New Peugeot E-5008 2024 review: style and substance in a big family EV

Verdict

The new Peugeot 5008 balances style and substance very well, mixing the all-important wow factor with more space for passengers and their stuff than the already very roomy outgoing model. The electric version is sure to make other EV makers nervous, too, not least because it’s one of the few available with seven seats. Throw in a decent range and a refined, comfortable personality, and you’ll quite quickly forgive the slightly dull driving experience.

Boil it down and the Peugeot 5008 has always been little more than a stretched, seven-seat version of the Peugeot 3008. This goes back to when the pair were first introduced as MPVs in the late 2000s, before evolving into stylish yet still practical SUVs for their respective second-generation versions.

The 3008 was recently reinvented as more of a coupe-SUV, sporting a dramatic, sloped roofline, but the all-new, Mk3 5008 isn’t as vain, and has stuck with a boxier silhouette to maximise cabin space. To help with that, the new 5008 is around 150mm longer than its predecessor, with an extra 60mm squeezed into wheelbase. Overall, it’s slightly larger than the latest Skoda Kodiaq, but not as gargantuan as the Kia EV9.

Another point of difference is the previous 5008 featured a middle row of three identically-sized seats, each with a set of ISOFIX points. But Peugeot found owners weren’t using the middle seat all that often, which is why the new 5008 has two larger, more comfortable and supportive outer seats, and a narrower one in the middle that does without the child-seat mounts.