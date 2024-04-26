New Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 pricing announced, and it makes the Land Rover Defender look cheap

Pricing for the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser has been announced, and put to rest any questions about whether or not the legendary 4x4 has gone upmarket. Prices start from £74,995 for the entry-level ‘Invincible’ model, or £79,995 for the retro-looking ‘First Edition’ version.

To put that into perspective, the four-door Land Rover Defender 110 – the Land Cruiser’s most direct rival – currently starts from £63,670. Even when fitted with seven seats like the Toyota, the Defender 110 is available for under £68,000.

There is more to it than that, though, because as well as the seven-seater layout, every Land Cruiser comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display, 14-speaker JBL audio system, black leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, a sunroof, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Also standard is a ‘Multi Terrain Select’ system, which automatically adjusts various vehicle settings to suit different types of terrain.

The limited-run Land Cruiser First Edition gets a very different look, inspired by the iconic Land Cruiser 40 from the 1960s, including the round headlights and two-tone paint scheme with either Smoky Blue or Light Sand contrasted by a light grey roof. Exclusive badging, 18-inch wheel and unique interior details also feature.

A 48-volt mild-hybrid engine will join the range next year, but for now every Toyota Land Cruiser uses a turbocharged 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 200bhp and 500Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and, of course, four-wheel drive. Performance and fuel economy figures have yet to be confirmed, however.

The latest generation Toyota Land Cruiser goes on sale in July, before first examples starting arriving with customers in September. Toyota is warning potential customers to get their orders in quickly, as limited supply and high demand could see the UK’s initial allocation of cars scooped up as soon as order books open.

