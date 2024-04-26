Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 pricing announced, and it makes the Land Rover Defender look cheap

The new Toyota Land Cruiser goes on sale in July, before first examples start arriving with customers in September…

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Apr 2024
Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition - front

Pricing for the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser has been announced, and put to rest any questions about whether or not the legendary 4x4 has gone upmarket. Prices start from £74,995 for the entry-level ‘Invincible’ model, or £79,995 for the retro-looking ‘First Edition’ version.

To put that into perspective, the four-door Land Rover Defender 110 – the Land Cruiser’s most direct rival – currently starts from £63,670. Even when fitted with seven seats like the Toyota, the Defender 110 is available for under £68,000.

There is more to it than that, though, because as well as the seven-seater layout, every Land Cruiser comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display, 14-speaker JBL audio system, black leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, a sunroof, and 20-inch alloy wheels.  Also standard is a ‘Multi Terrain Select’ system, which automatically adjusts various vehicle settings to suit different types of terrain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The limited-run Land Cruiser First Edition gets a very different look, inspired by the iconic Land Cruiser 40 from the 1960s, including the round headlights and two-tone paint scheme with either Smoky Blue or Light Sand contrasted by a light grey roof. Exclusive badging, 18-inch wheel and unique interior details also feature.

A 48-volt mild-hybrid engine will join the range next year, but for now every Toyota Land Cruiser uses a turbocharged 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 200bhp and 500Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and, of course, four-wheel drive. Performance and fuel economy figures have yet to be confirmed, however.

The latest generation Toyota Land Cruiser goes on sale in July, before first examples starting arriving with customers in September. Toyota is warning potential customers to get their orders in quickly, as limited supply and high demand could see the UK’s initial allocation of cars scooped up as soon as order books open.

Will you be placing an order for the new Toyota Land Cruiser? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2024
Best 4x4s and off-road cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2024

After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of off-road clout? We have you covered
25 Apr 2024
New Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 review: an icon reborn and reinvigorated
Toyota Land Cruiser - front
Road tests

New Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 review: an icon reborn and reinvigorated

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is more sophisticated, tech laden and stylish than ever, but gives up none of the last car’s capability or dependability
1 Apr 2024
New 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled with bold retro design
Toyota Land Cruiser (beige) - front static
News

New 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled with bold retro design

The iconic off-roader has returned with new technology and powertrains
2 Aug 2023

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value
Dacia Duster - front
Road tests

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value

The latest version of the Dacia Duster is more capable than ever, while remaining a bargain
25 Apr 2024
New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring
BYD Seagull - front
News

New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

A new European-market BYD Seagull electric supermini is set to hit UK showrooms in the second half of next year
24 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content