New Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept previews groundbreaking £17k EV coming in 2027

Volkswagen’s baby EV, the ID.1, is inching closer to production, but before it reaches showrooms the company is giving us a proper taster in the form of the VW ID.Every1 concept.

Just as the ID.2All Concept reignited excitement around a new all-electric production supermini we’ll see later this year, the even smaller, city-focused ID.Every1 will preview an even more ambitious production equivalent that we’ll see in 2027. While this is a concept car, it is very close to the real deal according to VW, with the usual expectations of a change to smaller wheels, bigger door handles and slightly different head and tail lights.

Prices, specs and rivals

It will bring with it the dawn of VW’s £17,000 (20,000 euro) model that’s part of a nine-car deluge of electric cars that will include the Polo-sized ID.2All, reboots of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, plus an SUV and GTI variant of the ID.2All. It remains to be seen what form the remaining two models will take.

The most ambitious of these new models is the A-segment ID.Every1. At 3,880mm long, the concept is around 280mm longer than the previous up!, largely because it now has to fit a battery pack between the axles.