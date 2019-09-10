New Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept previews groundbreaking £17k EV coming in 2027
VW will bring affordable all-electric motoring to the masses with its city-sized ID.1, previewed by this cute concept
Volkswagen’s baby EV, the ID.1, is inching closer to production, but before it reaches showrooms the company is giving us a proper taster in the form of the VW ID.Every1 concept.
Just as the ID.2All Concept reignited excitement around a new all-electric production supermini we’ll see later this year, the even smaller, city-focused ID.Every1 will preview an even more ambitious production equivalent that we’ll see in 2027. While this is a concept car, it is very close to the real deal according to VW, with the usual expectations of a change to smaller wheels, bigger door handles and slightly different head and tail lights.
Prices, specs and rivals
It will bring with it the dawn of VW’s £17,000 (20,000 euro) model that’s part of a nine-car deluge of electric cars that will include the Polo-sized ID.2All, reboots of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, plus an SUV and GTI variant of the ID.2All. It remains to be seen what form the remaining two models will take.
The most ambitious of these new models is the A-segment ID.Every1. At 3,880mm long, the concept is around 280mm longer than the previous up!, largely because it now has to fit a battery pack between the axles.
One of the ID.1’s key competitors in 2027 will be Renault’s retro-styled Twingo. Compared to the French rival, the VW is 180mm longer, while also being a little taller and wider. VW says this will yield very good space inside for up to four occupants, plus a 305-litre boot which is around 50-litres bigger than the up!’s.
The concept rides on 19-inch wheels – we expect these will be downsized for the production car. Its electric motor generates 94bhp, good for a 80mph top speed, while its 155-mile range is short of the expected 170 miles Renault has suggested for its Twingo.
No information has been released about the ID.Every1’s battery, but it’s likely to be around the 35-40kWh mark. It’s also not yet known how relevant these figures will be for the road-going variant.
Design and interior
Key to the ID.1’s success will be the design, and in this case VW chief designer Andy Mindt and his team have employed the same ethos used with the ID.2All Concept, revealed in 2023. Using past icons for reference, such as the Lupo and up!, the ID.Every1 draws inspiration from what made those cars great, without relying on literal design elements.
Its chunky body is designed to look timeless, without being bland. The nose has a simple form with a single headlight and grille graphic that should make its way to the production car. VW’s talent of anthropomorphising design through elements such as the headlight’s ‘pupils’ or subtle, cheeky ‘smile’ at the front end help make the car both approachable and personable.
Other fine detailing such as the contoured roof panel and its clever hidden third brake light, plus simple oblong elements such as the rear lights and lower air intake finalise a design package designed to broaden the ID.1’s appeal.
Volkswagen will also use the production car to introduce its all-new software-driven electronic architecture that will emphasise the use of over-the-air updates. This will keep the production ID.1 feeling fresh years after it has left the dealership.
The concept’s cabin is very simple, but features clever use of materials to keep it from feeling stark. The main dash integrates a small driver’s display and two outer air vents that reference the design of the headlights, with the touchscreen mounted above a physical set of controls for ventilation, volume and heated seats.
There’s a central cubby in the dash that will act as the car’s main glovebox, with an open section beside it with straps for larger items. Unusually for a vehicle in this class, there is a central console but it remains to be seen if this will be fitted to the production car.
The question of how VW will build it at a profit by 2027 remains unanswered, though. VW is hoping that its investment in battery technology and the scale of its BEV manufacturing will be enough to bring its cost price to a point where it’ll put some money into the coffers. Whether it’ll be possible on a car with a starting price as low as £17,000 is a tough ask, unless there’s a dramatic drop in the cost of batteries.
