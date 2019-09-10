New VW ID. EVERY1: March 5 reveal for concept that previews £17k EV city car
Design sketches and teaser images from VW have hinted at the chunky design of future electric city car
The new Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 concept will be revealed on 5 March. This will give us our first look at the brand’s electric city car that’s slated to arrive in 2027 and cost from around 20,000 Euros, meaning it could cost under £17,000 in the UK.
The first official details of VW’s future entry-level EV and Renault Twingo rival were released last year, but the ID. EVERY1 concept will be VW’s big statement of intent, looking forward to when it finally brings a small, affordable electric car to the market.
Based on the design sketches and teaser images released so far, the ID. EVERY1 will introduce a new, simplified interpretation of VW’s current design language with plenty of connections to past models like the Lupo and up!.
While some elements are typical of what you would expect from a concept car – such as big wheels, a squat stance and narrow windows – there are still plenty of features that could make it to the future production model.
These include the visor-like windscreen and blacked out A-pillars matched to a solid, wide C-pillar that has been a staple of VW design for decades. The front is unfussy, with an oblong graphic along the nose that incorporates simple LEDs paired with upright running lights.
We have also now been given our first look at the rear end, revealing a design that’s more reminiscent of recent models such as the up! and ID.3. Here, oblong rear lights sit on either side of a one-piece glass tailgate. Squint and you might even see a little bit of the most recent Scirocco in there.
While the ID. EVERY1 concept clearly references models from VW’s past, it’s worth remembering that it’s a pure concept. And with the limitations of production, plus VW’s need to keep costs down, the likelihood is that there will be a host of changes – principally in the car’s proportions – for the 2027 production version.
When the VW does reach showrooms, it’ll join the road-going version of the ID.2all concept, – likely to be called the ID.Polo – plus its higher-riding SUV sister model, which is due to be revealed later this year, and is currently referred to as the ID.2X. These will mark the start of a new era of low-cost EVs.
It’s no secret the German giant is in a tough financial position due to lower than anticipated EV sales, high investment costs and a diminishing presence in China. VW is hoping that profitable Europe-focused models like these will do their job in revitalising the brand’s market share in countries close to home.
Like the B-segment ID.Polo, the ID. EVERY1 will be developed under the umbrella of Brand Group Core, which sits within the main VW Group. This conglomerate is made up of VW cars and Commercial, Cupra/SEAT and Skoda, all of whom have teamed up on the development of these next-generation models.
VW CEO Thomas Schäfer referred to the new ID. EVERY1 as “an affordable, high-quality and profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe – that’s the Champions League of automotive engineering!”
