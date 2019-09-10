New VW ID. EVERY1: March 5 reveal for concept that previews £17k EV city car

The new Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 concept will be revealed on 5 March. This will give us our first look at the brand’s electric city car that’s slated to arrive in 2027 and cost from around 20,000 Euros, meaning it could cost under £17,000 in the UK.

The first official details of VW’s future entry-level EV and Renault Twingo rival were released last year, but the ID. EVERY1 concept will be VW’s big statement of intent, looking forward to when it finally brings a small, affordable electric car to the market.

Based on the design sketches and teaser images released so far, the ID. EVERY1 will introduce a new, simplified interpretation of VW’s current design language with plenty of connections to past models like the Lupo and up!.

While some elements are typical of what you would expect from a concept car – such as big wheels, a squat stance and narrow windows – there are still plenty of features that could make it to the future production model.

These include the visor-like windscreen and blacked out A-pillars matched to a solid, wide C-pillar that has been a staple of VW design for decades. The front is unfussy, with an oblong graphic along the nose that incorporates simple LEDs paired with upright running lights.