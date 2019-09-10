Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 teased again as ‘Champions League of Automotive Engineering’ approaches

The ID. EVERY1 concept will become the smallest member of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID family

By:Alastair Crooks, Ellis Hyde
3 Mar 2025
New VW ID. EVERY1 concept - front 3/4 being uncovered10

Volkswagen is almost ready to reveal its vision of affordable electric motoring with the new ID. EVERY1 concept. Previewing VW’s electric city car that’s slated to arrive in 2027, the supermini-sized EV will cost from around 20,000 Euros, meaning it could cost under £17,000 in the UK. 

The wraps will come off the ID. EVERY1 concept on 5 March, although we’ve already had a good look at VW’s smallest electric car thanks to a series of teaser images, videos, official sketches and even some shots of a clay model. The latest teaser images give us our best look yet at Volkswagen’s upcoming competition to the new Renault Twingo and Nissan Micra EVs. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s clear the ID. EVERY1 will introduce a new, simplified interpretation of VW’s current design language with plenty of references to past models such as the Lupo and fourth-generation Golf. The latest imagery showcases the rear end with the rear window having the ‘VW’ logo on the one-piece glass tailgate, a small roof spoiler, curved rear lights and a simple overall design. There’s also a ‘Your Volkswagen’ script next to the A-pillar and ‘ID. EVERY1’ badging on the wheels. 

Previous images have shown us the ID. EVERY1’s details will be typical of what you would expect from a concept car – think big wheels, a squat stance and narrow windows – but there are still plenty of features that could make it to the future production model. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

These include the visor-like windscreen and blacked out A-pillars matched to a solid, wide C-pillar that has been a staple of VW design for decades. The front is unfussy, with an oblong graphic along the nose that incorporates simple LEDs paired with upright running lights.

While the ID. EVERY1 concept clearly references models from VW’s past, it’s worth remembering that it’s a pure concept. And with the limitations of production, plus VW’s need to keep costs down, the likelihood is that there will be a host of changes – principally in the car’s proportions – for the 2027 production version. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

When the VW does reach showrooms, it’ll join the road-going version of the ID.2all concept, – likely to be called the ID.Polo – plus its higher-riding SUV sister model, which is due to be revealed later this year, and is currently referred to as the ID.2X. These will mark the start of a new era of low-cost EVs. 

New VW ID. EVERY1 concept - rear end teaser10

It’s no secret the German giant is in a tough financial position due to lower than anticipated EV sales, high investment costs and a diminishing presence in China. VW is hoping that profitable Europe-focused models like these will do their job in revitalising the brand’s market share in countries close to home. 

Like the B-segment ID.Polo, the ID. EVERY1 will be developed under the umbrella of Brand Group Core, which sits within the main VW Group. This conglomerate is made up of VW cars and Commercial, Cupra/SEAT and Skoda, all of whom have teamed up on the development of these next-generation models. 

VW CEO Thomas Schäfer referred to the new ID. EVERY1 as “an affordable, high-quality and profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe – that’s the Champions League of automotive engineering!”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen and Rivian officially team up on £4.5bn joint venture
Rivian R3 - front static

Volkswagen and Rivian officially team up on £4.5bn joint venture

By sharing development costs with Rivian, the Volkswagen Group is hoping to lower costs while improving its EVs
News
28 Feb 2025
Volkswagen won’t follow Renault and Ford with its own retro car rebirths
Volkswagen Scirocco - front cornering

Volkswagen won’t follow Renault and Ford with its own retro car rebirths

VW boss tells us he has no plans to resurrect classic names from past on new EVs, dashing hopes of a Scirocco return
News
28 Feb 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
20 Feb 2025
New Chery Journeo looks to the future of luxury, off-road utility vehicles
Chery Journeo concept - front 3/4

New Chery Journeo looks to the future of luxury, off-road utility vehicles

Radical Chery Journeo concept could provide clues to future models from Omoda and Jaecoo
News
20 Feb 2025

Most Popular

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year
Toyota RAV4 design render (watermarked) - front

New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year

The all-new SUV will focus on hybrid power and an improved cabin, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
28 Feb 2025
Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms
Denza logo

Denza is coming: BYD’s premium sub-brand to hit UK showrooms

The brand’s first offering to Brits could be its hugely powerful Z9GT shooting brake estate
News
27 Feb 2025
VW Polo beats the UK’s other best-selling cars for running costs: Tesla Model Y comes last
Volkswagen Polo - full front

VW Polo beats the UK’s other best-selling cars for running costs: Tesla Model Y comes last

We run the rule over running costs of the UK’s favourite cars
News
27 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content