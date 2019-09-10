Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 teased again as ‘Champions League of Automotive Engineering’ approaches
The ID. EVERY1 concept will become the smallest member of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID family
Volkswagen is almost ready to reveal its vision of affordable electric motoring with the new ID. EVERY1 concept. Previewing VW’s electric city car that’s slated to arrive in 2027, the supermini-sized EV will cost from around 20,000 Euros, meaning it could cost under £17,000 in the UK.
The wraps will come off the ID. EVERY1 concept on 5 March, although we’ve already had a good look at VW’s smallest electric car thanks to a series of teaser images, videos, official sketches and even some shots of a clay model. The latest teaser images give us our best look yet at Volkswagen’s upcoming competition to the new Renault Twingo and Nissan Micra EVs.
It’s clear the ID. EVERY1 will introduce a new, simplified interpretation of VW’s current design language with plenty of references to past models such as the Lupo and fourth-generation Golf. The latest imagery showcases the rear end with the rear window having the ‘VW’ logo on the one-piece glass tailgate, a small roof spoiler, curved rear lights and a simple overall design. There’s also a ‘Your Volkswagen’ script next to the A-pillar and ‘ID. EVERY1’ badging on the wheels.
Previous images have shown us the ID. EVERY1’s details will be typical of what you would expect from a concept car – think big wheels, a squat stance and narrow windows – but there are still plenty of features that could make it to the future production model.
These include the visor-like windscreen and blacked out A-pillars matched to a solid, wide C-pillar that has been a staple of VW design for decades. The front is unfussy, with an oblong graphic along the nose that incorporates simple LEDs paired with upright running lights.
While the ID. EVERY1 concept clearly references models from VW’s past, it’s worth remembering that it’s a pure concept. And with the limitations of production, plus VW’s need to keep costs down, the likelihood is that there will be a host of changes – principally in the car’s proportions – for the 2027 production version.
When the VW does reach showrooms, it’ll join the road-going version of the ID.2all concept, – likely to be called the ID.Polo – plus its higher-riding SUV sister model, which is due to be revealed later this year, and is currently referred to as the ID.2X. These will mark the start of a new era of low-cost EVs.
It’s no secret the German giant is in a tough financial position due to lower than anticipated EV sales, high investment costs and a diminishing presence in China. VW is hoping that profitable Europe-focused models like these will do their job in revitalising the brand’s market share in countries close to home.
Like the B-segment ID.Polo, the ID. EVERY1 will be developed under the umbrella of Brand Group Core, which sits within the main VW Group. This conglomerate is made up of VW cars and Commercial, Cupra/SEAT and Skoda, all of whom have teamed up on the development of these next-generation models.
VW CEO Thomas Schäfer referred to the new ID. EVERY1 as “an affordable, high-quality and profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe – that’s the Champions League of automotive engineering!”
