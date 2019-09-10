Volkswagen ID. EVERY1 teased again as ‘Champions League of Automotive Engineering’ approaches

Volkswagen is almost ready to reveal its vision of affordable electric motoring with the new ID. EVERY1 concept. Previewing VW’s electric city car that’s slated to arrive in 2027, the supermini-sized EV will cost from around 20,000 Euros, meaning it could cost under £17,000 in the UK.

The wraps will come off the ID. EVERY1 concept on 5 March, although we’ve already had a good look at VW’s smallest electric car thanks to a series of teaser images, videos, official sketches and even some shots of a clay model. The latest teaser images give us our best look yet at Volkswagen’s upcoming competition to the new Renault Twingo and Nissan Micra EVs.

It’s clear the ID. EVERY1 will introduce a new, simplified interpretation of VW’s current design language with plenty of references to past models such as the Lupo and fourth-generation Golf. The latest imagery showcases the rear end with the rear window having the ‘VW’ logo on the one-piece glass tailgate, a small roof spoiler, curved rear lights and a simple overall design. There’s also a ‘Your Volkswagen’ script next to the A-pillar and ‘ID. EVERY1’ badging on the wheels.

Previous images have shown us the ID. EVERY1’s details will be typical of what you would expect from a concept car – think big wheels, a squat stance and narrow windows – but there are still plenty of features that could make it to the future production model.