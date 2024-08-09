New Volkswagen ID.7 GTX ride review: promising signs for VW's performance flagship

Verdict

On first impressions the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is a solid step in the right direction for VW’s engineering department. The GTX’s job isn’t to be an out-and-out sports saloon, and on value and performance it will have some tough competition when it lands in the UK later this year, but there’s still lots of progress being made, promising exciting things for the brand’s future high-performance electric cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Volkswagen’s flagship ID.7 GTX is almost ready to be put under the scrutiny of the media and customers. But before we run out and drive it ourselves, Auto Express got an exclusive invite to join some of the team behind its development, to give us the rundown of why they think it’s destined to be a watershed moment for the brand.

Before we get into the details, it’s worth having a quick brush up as to what exactly the ID.7 GTX is. The standard ID.7 is already a model we’ve praised for its impressive efficiency, practicality and comfort, something the GTX will build on thanks to a potent dual-motor setup with 335bhp and a range of specialised chassis tweaks. The GTX’s range is rated at an impressive 366 miles, and it’ll hit 62mph in just 5.4 seconds. These upgrades all aim to make the ID.7 both more engaging and dynamic to drive – something the team are eager to show us.