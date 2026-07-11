Verdict

SUVs are popular for a reason, but there’s still a distinct appeal to the good-old estate that is too often overlooked by buyers. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron is a fine example of the breed and has proved SUVs aren’t the only way.

Mileage: 3,652

3,652 Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

I’m a big fan of estates, so the Audi A6 Avant e-tron long-termer felt right up my street long before it was delivered. I’ve been sad to see the unstoppable rise of the SUV push estates out of favour with buyers, but after thousands of miles in the A6, and plenty in countless SUVs, too, I hope I can still bring a balanced view to the SUV versus estate debate.

If you’re buying a new family car in the UK today, the odds are it’ll be an SUV. Around 60 per cent of new-car sales are Sports Utility Vehicles. It’s complicated, but a large part of the SUV’s success can be distilled down to their styling and tall stance.

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It would be wrong to go in too strongly on the aesthetics, because people like what they like. For what it’s worth, I favour the sleek, long-roofed proportions of an estate. The A6 isn’t a great example of the breed, but it has an elegant and aerodynamic profile. I’d certainly take its looks over the SUV alternatives, with their oversize grilles, bumpers and wheelarches that hint at the kind of off-road prowess that most models don’t have and few owners would ever use.