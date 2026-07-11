Long-term test: Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance
Third report: Family car buyers should give an estate a chance before heading down the well-trodden path to a new SUV
Verdict
SUVs are popular for a reason, but there’s still a distinct appeal to the good-old estate that is too often overlooked by buyers. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron is a fine example of the breed and has proved SUVs aren’t the only way.
- Mileage: 3,652
- Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh
I’m a big fan of estates, so the Audi A6 Avant e-tron long-termer felt right up my street long before it was delivered. I’ve been sad to see the unstoppable rise of the SUV push estates out of favour with buyers, but after thousands of miles in the A6, and plenty in countless SUVs, too, I hope I can still bring a balanced view to the SUV versus estate debate.
If you’re buying a new family car in the UK today, the odds are it’ll be an SUV. Around 60 per cent of new-car sales are Sports Utility Vehicles. It’s complicated, but a large part of the SUV’s success can be distilled down to their styling and tall stance.
It would be wrong to go in too strongly on the aesthetics, because people like what they like. For what it’s worth, I favour the sleek, long-roofed proportions of an estate. The A6 isn’t a great example of the breed, but it has an elegant and aerodynamic profile. I’d certainly take its looks over the SUV alternatives, with their oversize grilles, bumpers and wheelarches that hint at the kind of off-road prowess that most models don’t have and few owners would ever use.
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That brings us to the crux of comparing SUVs and estates: practicality. At 4,928mm long, the A6 Avant is substantial car, and in the context of Audi’s SUV range, it’s 157mm longer than a Q6 e-tron and only 144mm shorter than the latest Q7. However, the Avant’s 502-litre boot is smaller than a Q6 e-tron’s (526 litres), and it’s positively dwarfed by the 793 litres offered in a Q7 in five-seat mode.
The numbers generally don’t lie, so it appears that the SUVs make better use of their footprint, but there’s more to it than the bare figures. What an estate such as the A6 Avant e-tron does give you is a larger floor area. The space in an SUV tends to also be taller, so there’s more chance of fitting a washing machine in, but there’s less floor room on average for fitting lots of smaller items without the need for stacking.
When you fold the back seats, there’s 1,422 litres of space in the A6 Avant, compared with 1,529 litres in the Q6. Again, big and bulky items will be harder to get inside an estate, but there’s more floor space and load length for flatter, longer kit, such as ladders.
The height of an SUV can also be a disadvantage when loading heavy suitcases and the like. The load lip on an estate is lower to the ground, so heaving items up to slide them inside is a bit less strenuous.
Rear passenger space isn’t a strong point for the A6 Avant. I’ve mentioned before that the seat bases are low to the floor, so under-thigh support for passengers with longer legs is lacking – something my five-foot 11-inch teenage son enjoys pointing out. Other big estates are better, but generally this is where SUVs also have an advantage. A more upright seating position in the taller vehicle gets you a better view out and easier access to the seats.
Finally, we come to the estate’s party piece: the driving experience. Many people like the higher driving position of an SUV for its improved visibility, but a lower estate such as the A6 e-tron will usually be better balanced and more composed on the road. It’s a generalisation because there are estates that get it wrong and SUVs that excel in this area, but on the whole, lower cars will lean less in corners and have suspension that better resists an unpleasant floaty sensation.
The A6 rides exceptionally well for an EV with a heavy 100kWh battery, striking a great balance between soothing the bumps and keeping its 2,185kg kerbweight under control through bends. The car responds accurately to steering inputs without being too sharp, and there’s general effortlessness to your progress that’s really rewarding. It’s not a particularly sporty car to drive even in Dynamic mode, partly because of that weight, but a lower centre of gravity makes it more enjoyable than an equivalent SUV. Slightly better aerodynamics mean you should get a few more miles from a charge, too.
Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance: second fleetwatch report
The A6 e-tron’s driver-assistance tech remains subtle and rarely intrusive, although its emergency braking can still surprise
Driver-assistance tech often gets a bad press, much of it justified. But the Audi A6 e-tron’s array of electronic driver aids is managing to stay largely under the radar. The report card goes something like this: the speed-limit warning is a very subdued bong, to the point where I rarely bother to turn it off with the shortcut button on the steering wheel.
The driver-monitoring system is reliably triggered by my assorted yawns and sneezes, but has never cut in when I turn my head or look across at the central screen, as on some cars. The collision-avoidance system very occasionally warns unnecessarily of parked cars and once went as far as applying the brakes, which caused considerable shock.
Generally speaking the calibration is good, and you don’t come away from a drive in the A6 frustrated by the level of nannying that’s gone on.
Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance: second report
Our electric executive car excels while taking a family of four on holiday
- Mileage: 2,532
- Efficiency: 3.2mi/kWh
I went on holiday to France, for two weeks, in an electric car, and have lived to tell the tale. Obviously, there’s nothing unusual about this. Thousands of UK EV owners – including our deputy editor, Richard Ingram – did the same this year, but not that long ago, the long-distance family holiday was still being held up as something that would be a nightmare in a non-petrol car.
Charging was indeed the biggest concern before we left. I have a home charger and rarely use public charging in the UK, so I was fearful that juicing the Audi up might involve a maze of app downloads and instructions in a foreign language. If the worst came to the worst, the fuzzy remnants of my GCSE French only extend to asking where the train station is. I prayed this wouldn’t come in handy.
There was no need to worry. As in the UK, Android Auto through my phone and the Audi A6 e-tron’s own software – also Google-based – quickly and accurately showed local chargers that weren’t in use. The built-in system showed more locations, highlighting ones at Audi dealers, but both give you the speed of the chargers and how many plugs are vacant. It’s simple to re-route to your chosen one.
All the rapid chargers I encountered could be used with a bank card and a rough average for the three 230kW chargers I used was 50p per kWh, when you’d probably pay over 80p in Britain. The A6 can charge at up to 270kW and despite others being plugged in – gaining 150 miles of range in a 20-minute pit stop or filling the battery from 20 per cent in 40 minutes.
I used more lower-powered fast chargers for top-ups while parked in various places, but they weren’t so easy. I had no RFiD card, which would have been a good idea in hindsight, and all except one needed an app, which isn’t easy in an underground car park with no signal.
Even so, charging in France was almost seamless. From my limited sample, provision seemed at least as good as in the UK and better value. Finding vacant chargers without the detailed information on my phone or the car’s sat-nav would have been very difficult, though.
The A6 was in its element on the autoroutes, feeling very composed and impressively long-legged. A decade ago, the equivalent Audi may have been packing a big diesel, and the e-tron has something of that flexibility, but you don’t get that rumble from the engine or the plume of unmentionables from the exhaust. It gains speed effortlessly, rides smoothly without floating about like a cross-Channel ferry, and tracks true without constant steering tweaks.
You just have to watch your speed. At 60mph, I was getting close to four miles per kWh, but at the 80mph French limit this plummeted to little more than three. That’s a drop in range from 350 miles to close to 260, and could be the difference between needing a stop or not.
As for the rest of the A6 e-tron’s holiday car arsenal, the boot proved spectacularly roomy for a family of four – to the extent that I started thinking about extra stuff we could take. Three big bags, body boards, footballs, golf clubs... they all went in. The complicated parcel shelf mechanism had to be detached, because there’s a risk of bending it if you slam the hatch on a fully loaded boot, and a few items were relocated to the frunk, but the Audi still gets a gold star for luggage capacity.
The rear bench seat is very low to the car’s floor, so taller occupants have to bunch their knees up to an extent that you don’t really expect from an executive car. My near-six-foot-tall son wasn’t too happy about the legroom, but he got used to it and was cheered no end by my “hilarious” attempts to use the voice control. The A6 can’t understand a word I say – just like the locals when I try their language.
Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance: first fleetwatch
The A6 e-tron’s colour and long, low estate shape are hard to fault, but some of its EV-specific styling looks out of place on a £70k Audi
I was delighted to see our long-term Audi A6 Avant e-tron arrive in Malpelo blue, a greeny-blue metallic. It’s a £775 option and definitely my pick of the available colours that otherwise amount to black, white, a navy blue and two greys. There isn’t even a red!
So, we got the right colour and I’m a big fan of the low, long estate shape. What I’m less keen on are the elements that mark the A6 e-tron out as an EV.
To my eyes, the standard A6 is a much more handsome car. Where it gets a wide front grille, the e-tron has a body-coloured panel between two-element headlights that seems less impactful.
The biggest change, though, is down the sides, where the black plastic panel along the e-tron’s sills looks cheap. A petrol or hybrid A6 has simple sculpted flanks, but those cars is 1,457mm tall. The A6 e-tron is 1,527mm by virtue of being based on VW’s PPE electric car platform, with a battery under the floor.
The black panel serves to visually disguise some of the extra height, but to my eyes at least, it looks out of place on a £70k Audi. Maybe a nice dark grey or black paint to hide it would have been the way to go after all…
Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance: first report
Estate tees off its time on our fleet with a round at the golf course
- Mileage: 1,070 miles
- Efficiency: 3.2mi/kWh
It’s said that more business is done on the golf course than in the office, so we knew where to take the Audi A6 Avant e-tron for the introduction to its long-term test Golf courses have been a stereotypical stomping ground for executives and their cars down the years, but today’s market is much more complicated. We’re teeing-off on a long-term test to discover where our car fits in.
We’re evaluating Audi’s large executive car in its latest e-tron all-electric guise and the estate bodystyle. The powertrain is fitting because today’s company-car tax regime has funnelled most remaining business-car users into electric cars of one kind or another. The more practical Avant body shape feels ideal in light of how more versatile premium SUVs have sucked customers away from traditional executive models. In these respects, this A6 is the blueprint for the modern exec car.
In the old days, those skilled at shimmying up corporate ladders would qualify for a salubrious saloon on their company-car plan. It would, in all likelihood, be German and a chief concern in the selection process would be how it would look in the golf club car park. Even high flyers with no intention of picking up a putter will have been aware of this default measure of company-car cachet.
Our A6 – Large Company Car of the Year in our New Car Awards – can hold its own in the most upmarket of parking areas. It’s certainly a sleeker shape than the average SUV, helped by the long roofline on the low estate body. The Malpelo Blue metallic paint (£775) makes a welcome change from the sober shades that dominate the new-car colour pallet in 2026.
I’m not a fan of the blanked-off grille, the squinty headlights or the black plastic inserts along the sills – a common addition on EVs when designers want to disguise the bulk of an underfloor battery. But the estate shape and the purposeful back end do appeal. I’ll leave you to make your own mind up.
Aside from the paint, the Technology Pack (here discounted to £150, it retails for £3,195) with its augmented reality head-up display, is the only option fitted. As is increasingly the case with new cars, the range of options on the A6 is quite limited. S line gets you different bumpers and a special 20-inch wheel design, plus a nicer three-spoke steering wheel and sports seats inside. Our car has cloth seats (a no-cost option), which have been much appreciated in the hot weather.
It all means the total price of £75,085 for our A6 S line e-tron Performance is representative of what most customers will pay. A BMW i5 Touring in M Sport trim starts at £76,455.
The Performance powertrain is the mid-range choice in the e-tron line-up above the standard car, with less power and a smaller battery, but below the all-wheel-drive e-tron quattro. You get a 94.9kWh usable battery capacity and an official WLTP range of 443 miles. So far, I have been able to match the official figure of 4.0 miles per kWh, but only on a 50mph stop-start cruise round a busy M25. In normal driving, 3.2 miles per kWh seems more realistic, but the weather has been warm since our test started, so that figure may be as good as it gets.
Performance is lively. The 362bhp output can be briefly increased to 375bhp if you use launch control, but a big family estate car needs launch control about as much as it does square wheels. It’s enough for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, but in the real world it means more than enough acceleration to join motorways and get swiftly out of junctions.
The 502-litre boot easily swallows three golf bags with the drivers removed, plus you’ve got a 27-litre ‘frunk’ in the nose. An early observation from the larger of our offspring (a 14-year-old who is close to six feet tall) is that under-thigh support in the rear could be better, because the seat base is low to the floor and he has to bunch his knees up. The touch-to-open electric charging flaps – one on each side of the car – are neat, but not when you’re trying to wash the car and they keep opening.
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|Model tested:
|Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance
|On fleet since:
|June 2026
|Price new:
|£74,935
|Powertrain:
|94.9kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|362bhp/565Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|0g/km/4%
|Options:
|Metallic paint (£775), Technology pack (£150)
|Insurance:
|Group: 45 Quote: £1,401
|Mileage/efficiency:
|2,532/3.2mi/kWh
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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