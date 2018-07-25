Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi Q3 will be one of the brand’s final petrol cars

The upcoming Q3 will be one of the last cars from Audi to come with petrol power

By:Alastair Crooks, Ellis Hyde
14 Jan 2025
Audi Q3 testing - front 3/416

Audi has confirmed the third-generation Q3 will arrive this year, with the premium small SUV set to renew its fight against the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. The announcement came as part of Audi’s 2024 financial results, when the firm also revealed the Q3 was its third best-selling car for the past year, behind the A6 and its biggest seller, the Q5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

No specific date has been given yet for the launch of the new Q3, but we expect it early this year. We already have a good idea as to how the new Q3 will look when it does arrive thanks to previous spy shots. With very little camouflage in the way, we can see design elements of the latest Audi Q5 and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron, both of which were launched last year.

Our images confirm that the new Q3 has a more aggressive look than the current model, which was launched back in 2018. At the front, there’s a wider, sleeker grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the new Q5, and it’s flanked by a large set of air intakes.

The LED headlights are slimmer on the new Q3 too, and we can also make out the individual pixel-like segments. The Q6 e-tron gets the same technology, with drivers able to customise the daytime running signature of the units, while another lower down takes care of the dipped and high beams.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

These images also suggest the new Q3 will be longer than the outgoing model, which should translate into extra cabin space. To the rear, we can see a fairly subtle roof spoiler and light clusters that are influenced by those of the new Q8 e-tron, and are presumably connected by a full-width LED light bar.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The prototypes we’ve spotted so far have the standard five-door SUV bodystyle, but a more rakish, coupe-SUV called the Sportback should be part of the line-up as well.

The new Q3 will be one of the last cars from Audi to come with an internal-combustion engine, offering petrol, diesel and plug-in-powered set-ups. Those looking for an upmarket all-electric SUV from the brand will be taken care of by the similarly sized Q4 e-tron.

The current Q3 is offered with 1.5 and 2.0-litre TSI petrol engines, and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor. This new Q3 will probably feature a similar line-up, but select engines should benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to boost efficiency.

Audi Q3 testing - rear 3/416

It’s very likely the new Q3 will also be offered with the Volkswagen Group’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain, found in other SUVs such as the VW Tiguan and new Cupra Terramar. The set-up includes a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with a 113bhp electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. Equipped with the same running gear, the plug-in hybrid Q3 should offer more than 70 miles of pure-electric range.  

We’ll also keep our eyes peeled for a hot RS Q3 variant that will sit at the top of the range, and feature the 394bhp five-cylinder petrol engine from the latest Audi RS 3

Pricing for the new Q3 will most likely increase over the current car’s £35,000 starting figure. Alongside its previously mentioned German rivals, the Q3 will also have to contend with the Alfa Romeo Tonale and our Small Premium SUV of the Year for 2024, the MINI Countryman.

Are you excited for the new Audi Q3? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Premium doesn’t mean pricey as Audi Q3 for £359 a month shows
Audi Q3 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Premium doesn’t mean pricey as Audi Q3 for £359 a month shows

Plush and practical, the Audi Q3 has plenty going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 December
News
4 Dec 2024
Best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy now
Best used small SUVs and 4x4s - header image

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy now

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s
Best cars & vans
21 Nov 2024
Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years
Upcoming Audi models - four-way image

Huge Audi new car blitz to bring us 9 models in 2 years

After a quiet few years, the German giant is gearing up for its biggest product onslaught to date
News
25 Mar 2024

Most Popular

These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics
These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics header

These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics

Is it time to get on board with these 40-year-old cars that have just qualified for the historic vehicle road tax exemption?
Features
12 Jan 2025
Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

Dacia Bigster to hit UK streets fast as brand signals high hopes for the new SUV

UK brand director says buyers will not be left waiting for Bigster deliveries as they have been for Mk3 Duster
News
9 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: simply brilliant new Skoda Elroq SUV for under £300 per month
Skoda Elroq - side static

Car Deal of the Day: simply brilliant new Skoda Elroq SUV for under £300 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 12 January is a great price for Skoda’s supremely comfortable and very spacious new electric SUV
News
12 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content