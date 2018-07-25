New Audi Q3 will be one of the brand’s final petrol cars
The upcoming Q3 will be one of the last cars from Audi to come with petrol power
Audi has confirmed the third-generation Q3 will arrive this year, with the premium small SUV set to renew its fight against the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. The announcement came as part of Audi’s 2024 financial results, when the firm also revealed the Q3 was its third best-selling car for the past year, behind the A6 and its biggest seller, the Q5.
No specific date has been given yet for the launch of the new Q3, but we expect it early this year. We already have a good idea as to how the new Q3 will look when it does arrive thanks to previous spy shots. With very little camouflage in the way, we can see design elements of the latest Audi Q5 and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron, both of which were launched last year.
Our images confirm that the new Q3 has a more aggressive look than the current model, which was launched back in 2018. At the front, there’s a wider, sleeker grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the new Q5, and it’s flanked by a large set of air intakes.
The LED headlights are slimmer on the new Q3 too, and we can also make out the individual pixel-like segments. The Q6 e-tron gets the same technology, with drivers able to customise the daytime running signature of the units, while another lower down takes care of the dipped and high beams.
These images also suggest the new Q3 will be longer than the outgoing model, which should translate into extra cabin space. To the rear, we can see a fairly subtle roof spoiler and light clusters that are influenced by those of the new Q8 e-tron, and are presumably connected by a full-width LED light bar.
The prototypes we’ve spotted so far have the standard five-door SUV bodystyle, but a more rakish, coupe-SUV called the Sportback should be part of the line-up as well.
The new Q3 will be one of the last cars from Audi to come with an internal-combustion engine, offering petrol, diesel and plug-in-powered set-ups. Those looking for an upmarket all-electric SUV from the brand will be taken care of by the similarly sized Q4 e-tron.
The current Q3 is offered with 1.5 and 2.0-litre TSI petrol engines, and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel motor. This new Q3 will probably feature a similar line-up, but select engines should benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to boost efficiency.
It’s very likely the new Q3 will also be offered with the Volkswagen Group’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain, found in other SUVs such as the VW Tiguan and new Cupra Terramar. The set-up includes a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with a 113bhp electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. Equipped with the same running gear, the plug-in hybrid Q3 should offer more than 70 miles of pure-electric range.
We’ll also keep our eyes peeled for a hot RS Q3 variant that will sit at the top of the range, and feature the 394bhp five-cylinder petrol engine from the latest Audi RS 3.
Pricing for the new Q3 will most likely increase over the current car’s £35,000 starting figure. Alongside its previously mentioned German rivals, the Q3 will also have to contend with the Alfa Romeo Tonale and our Small Premium SUV of the Year for 2024, the MINI Countryman.
Are you excited for the new Audi Q3? Let us know in the comments section below...