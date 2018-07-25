New Audi Q3 will be one of the brand’s final petrol cars

Audi has confirmed the third-generation Q3 will arrive this year, with the premium small SUV set to renew its fight against the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA. The announcement came as part of Audi’s 2024 financial results, when the firm also revealed the Q3 was its third best-selling car for the past year, behind the A6 and its biggest seller, the Q5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

No specific date has been given yet for the launch of the new Q3, but we expect it early this year. We already have a good idea as to how the new Q3 will look when it does arrive thanks to previous spy shots. With very little camouflage in the way, we can see design elements of the latest Audi Q5 and all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron, both of which were launched last year.

Our images confirm that the new Q3 has a more aggressive look than the current model, which was launched back in 2018. At the front, there’s a wider, sleeker grille with a similar honeycomb pattern to the new Q5, and it’s flanked by a large set of air intakes.

The LED headlights are slimmer on the new Q3 too, and we can also make out the individual pixel-like segments. The Q6 e-tron gets the same technology, with drivers able to customise the daytime running signature of the units, while another lower down takes care of the dipped and high beams.