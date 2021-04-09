Best 7-seat electric cars to buy 2025

If an electric seven-seater doesn’t work for you, then there are plenty of petrol or diesel-powered 7-seater carss which may suit your needs, but which electric seven-seater should be on your shortlist? We’ve detailed the best currently on sale to help you find your perfect car.

1. Tesla Model Y

Prices from £47,000

Pros Cons Superb powertrains

Huge driving range

It’d almost be a surprise not to see some kind of Tesla in a rundown of the best electric cars in a particular segment. And with the Tesla Model Y offering versions with seven seats, it earns a spot in this group too.

What it can’t do is compete with the space offered by some other seven-seaters here. The Model Y is relatively compact, and the pair of extra seats (an option of around £2,500) is very much kids-only, mostly thanks to the restricted headroom of that sloping roof line. But sometimes all you need is a pair of occasional seats for your offspring’s school friends, and it does the job there.

Tesla tends to nail all the EV essentials too. In Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive form, you get an 81kWh battery pack and up to 351 miles of range, and it’s still quick with a 5.7-second 0-60mph time. But it doesn’t cost much either considering how much car you’re getting, with a price tag under £47,000. Tesla’s Supercharger quick-charging network remains the best of its type too.

2. Kia EV9

Prices from £65,000

Pros Cons Comfortable to drive

Spacious seven-seat interior

Long range and quick charging Fidgety at low speed

Modest single-motor performance

High insurance groups

The Kia EV9 is big – which is always a good start for a seven-seater. While some cram a back row in that limits extra passenger capacity to children only, even adults will be able to squeeze into the rearmost row in the EV9, provided they’re not too tall. Kneeroom is the greatest limitation but headroom and elbow room are both surprisingly good. And there’s still a 333-litre boot behind the seats – only around 50 litres less than the entire boot in a Volkswagen Golf.