Best 7-seat electric cars to buy 2025
Looking for a large, electric car with seven seats? We’ve listed the best options currently available
Electric car buyers in the UK have more choice than ever before. With the number and variety of different electric cars for sale continuing to rapidly expand, there’s an EV out there to suit almost any requirements. That includes those of buyers with big families looking for 7-seat electric cars or businesses who need a six or seven-seat vehicle to transport staff and clients.
To comfortably carry six or seven adults and some amount of luggage, you’re going to need a large vehicle and so the available options for buyers seeking a seven-seater that runs on electric power mainly boil down to larger SUVs or MPVs. Lots of the electric MPVs on today’s market are based on commercial vehicles and offer huge amounts of space as a result, while the SUVs tend to be a little less roomy in the third row but tend to deliver a more premium feel in terms of the cabin environment and driving experience.
Electric seven-seaters make a lot of sense for those who make a lot of short trips such as commuting or doing the school run, as this is where the lower running costs, zero-tailpipe emissions and quieter ride can really pay off, especially in congested or urban environments. Alongside the additional space offered by a seven-seater, the abundance of torque offered by an electric car is ideal for moving heavy loads or lots of people frequently. Be warned though, the quoted range of EVs can be adversely affected by the amount of weight on board and a fully-loaded electric seven-seater may deliver significantly fewer miles per charge than the official WLTP range figure suggests.
If an electric seven-seater doesn’t work for you, then there are plenty of petrol or diesel-powered 7-seater carss which may suit your needs, but which electric seven-seater should be on your shortlist? We’ve detailed the best currently on sale to help you find your perfect car.
1. Tesla Model Y
- Prices from £47,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
It’d almost be a surprise not to see some kind of Tesla in a rundown of the best electric cars in a particular segment. And with the Tesla Model Y offering versions with seven seats, it earns a spot in this group too.
What it can’t do is compete with the space offered by some other seven-seaters here. The Model Y is relatively compact, and the pair of extra seats (an option of around £2,500) is very much kids-only, mostly thanks to the restricted headroom of that sloping roof line. But sometimes all you need is a pair of occasional seats for your offspring’s school friends, and it does the job there.
Tesla tends to nail all the EV essentials too. In Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive form, you get an 81kWh battery pack and up to 351 miles of range, and it’s still quick with a 5.7-second 0-60mph time. But it doesn’t cost much either considering how much car you’re getting, with a price tag under £47,000. Tesla’s Supercharger quick-charging network remains the best of its type too.
2. Kia EV9
- Prices from £65,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Kia EV9 is big – which is always a good start for a seven-seater. While some cram a back row in that limits extra passenger capacity to children only, even adults will be able to squeeze into the rearmost row in the EV9, provided they’re not too tall. Kneeroom is the greatest limitation but headroom and elbow room are both surprisingly good. And there’s still a 333-litre boot behind the seats – only around 50 litres less than the entire boot in a Volkswagen Golf.
You’ll have to get used to piloting a vehicle that’s five metres long and about two metres wide of course, though the EV9 makes that easier than it might be thanks to the visibility from those fairly upright windows, plus the predictable behaviour of the electric powertrain. There are several settings for regenerative braking, the strongest allowing one-pedal driving, and there’s enough power to make light work of most driving situations. Enough range, too, with up to 349 miles in the basic ‘Air’ model.
Given its size, it’s not the best urban vehicle, as the length does hinder low-speed manoeuvrability, and the low-speed ride is also a bit brittle, in contrast to its smoother behaviour out of town. But along with satisfyingly chunky styling and a smart, modern cabin, the EV9 has a lot going for it even if you’re not using all seven seats.
3. Peugeot E-5008
- Prices from £48,700
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
When shopping for a seven-seater car it’s probably fair to say that style isn’t the number one priority. But it certainly doesn’t hurt, and the Peugeot E-5008 is among the sharper-looking family-haulers you can currently buy. It has the same distinctive cues as the cars across Peugeot’s lineup, such as claw-like lighting details and an intricate grille design – but actually, the real highlight is the interior.
For design, and even for perceived quality, it has the measure of just about any other seven-seat EV you’d care to mention. The latest iteration of the brand’s i-Cockpit layout, the small-diameter steering wheel sits below a curved 21-inch screen, and is flanked by dramatic fabric-trimmed dashboard elements that feel as good as they look.
It scores well on practicality, the seventh-row seats just about accommodating teenagers, but still leaving 348 litres behind, and if you run the car as a five-seater, luggage space opens up to 916 litres. Range, meanwhile, is up to 414 miles if you opt for the 97kWh battery pack, though it’s a shame a heat pump is only optional.
4. Volvo EX90
- Prices from £96,300
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Volvo EX90 is effectively the electric version of the XC90, Volvo’s legendarily practical, safe, and pragmatic large SUV. And all the qualities that made the combustion model such a great car for family buyers are present and correct in the EV too, right down to the handsome styling that looks good on the drive, but doesn’t shout too loudly about it.
As a seven-seater, it’s pretty typical of most others of this type. Fantastic space for those up front, adequate for those in the middle, and a rearmost pair better reserved for children. You might expect more here given the EX90’s five-metre length, but the quality’s high and there’s a 310-litre boot even with all seven seats in place.
The minimalist cabin design looks modern and most of the things you interact with work well – even if the touchscreen is responsible for more functions than we’d like. The 374-mile range looks good on paper but real-world efficiency isn’t great, despite the standard heat pump; we’ve seen 2mi/kWh on a wet and windy day, for a real-world range of barely more than 210 miles. 250kW charging then is quite welcome.
5. Mercedes EQB
- Prices from £52,800
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Mercedes EQB joins the EQA, EQV and EQS in Mercedes’ fleet of electric cars and is one of the best battery-powered machines currently on offer by the German brand. The EQB offers all the premium appeal that you’d expect from the Stuttgart-based car maker, with a stylish and recognisably Mercedes exterior design, a refined cabin space with a dual-screen infotainment system, double glazed windows for added sound deadening and ample performance for motorway drives and overtaking.
The Mercedes EQB comes in two performance trims – the 187bhp, front-wheel drive EQB 250+ and the 225bhp, all-wheel drive EQB 300 4Matic; the more powerful EQB 350 has been dropped. Neither is lightning fast, but it doesn’t really need to be, and a 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds for the 250+ and eight seconds flat for the 300 is hardly sluggardly. The benefit to this updated model line is an increase in range, with the 250+ now achieving up to 320 miles in Sport Executive trim, and the farthest-reaching EQB 300 managing around 255 miles. 100kW rapid charging allows for a 10-80% top-up in about 35 minutes.
There’s no shortage of equipment either. That Sport Executive model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, Artico artificial leather upholstery, Active Parking Assist, selectable driving modes (but the all-important ‘Comfort’ suspension for the smoothest ride), standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tinted glass and more, for its £52,800 price tag. That’s not much more than the Tesla Model Y, for a seven-seat Mercedes.
6. Citroen e-SpaceTourer/ Peugeot E-Traveller/ Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric
- Prices from £38,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Citroen’s largest MPV, the SpaceTourer, is now solely available in electric form as the e-SpaceTourer. Based on the Dispatch panel van, the e-SpaceTourer uses the same 134bhp electric powertrain as the Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, but comes with two battery sizes, a 50kWh model and a 75kWh model. The latter gives the e-SpaceTourer the endurance it was lacking until now; the smaller battery can only do 136 miles on a full battery, but the larger unit bumps that to 215 miles on the WLTP cycle.
You’ll still need regular charging on a long road trip then, but 100kW fast charging means a 5-80% top-up takes around 45 minutes – enough for you and your six passengers to answer the call of nature and grab some snacks.
Besides badges and minor styling tweaks, the Citroen is identical to the Peugeot E-Traveller and Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric – so your decision might come down to which dealership is closest or offers the best deal.
7. Mercedes EQS SUV
- Prices from £130,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Mercedes flagship EQ model, the EQS SUV, offers premium comfort, practicality and technology expected from the German manufacturer, as well as a commanding £130,000 price tag.
The EQS SUV comes with a whopping 118kWh battery, and motors producing 355bhp and 800Nm of torque, allowing the premium seven-seater to travel up to 399 miles on a charge according to the WLTP test procedure, although this may be lower in real-world driving conditions.
On the move, the EQS SUV is smooth and quiet, with the air suspension setup being on the softer side. This allows the Mercedes to feel fluid over rolling tarmac, as well as providing a good level of comfort on A-roads and motorways. However, in certain situations, sharper bumps highlight the EQS SUV’s colossal 2,895kg kerb weight through noticeable suspension thumping. And braking sharply can confuse the regenerative and friction braking set-up, allowing for brake performance to drop off momentarily.
The vast cabin has a 12.8-inch central touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment system. For an additional £8,000, a Hyperscreen package is available which extends the infotainment screen to 56-inches to include a passenger display. Although, we’d think twice about adding the Hyperscreen package as it doesn’t add much when it comes to day-to-day features and functionality. Additionally, rear-axle steering helps drivers navigate tight spaces, reducing the turning circle to 11 metres, or similar to a normal family hatchback.
On the whole, the Mercedes EQS SUV offers premium comfort and practicality, you’ll be able to seat seven people in style.
8. Mercedes EQV
- Prices from £92,500
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
With many vans-with-windows you have to accept the hard plastics that are favoured for commercial vehicles, but that’s not the case with the Mercedes EQV. It’s the new electric version of the V-Class, and features a luxurious cabin filled with premium materials and good levels of technology, just as you’d expect from a Mercedes passenger car.
The powertrain is impressive on paper, promising decent figures of 201bhp and up to 222 miles of range – although, as with any EV, this will quickly reduce if you spend a lot of time on the motorway. Luckily there’s fast-charging, giving a 80% top-up in 45 minutes, and brake regeneration allows one-pedal driving in its strongest setting, too.
Three trim levels are available, with the top one even getting air suspension and a Burmester sound system. All feature LED headlights, a reversing camera and a 10-inch MBUX media screen, which is perhaps to be expected when the EQV costs over £92,000.
9. Peugeot E-Rifter/ Citroen e-Berlingo/ Vauxhall Combo Life Electric
- Prices from £31,200
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall all offer two van-based MPVs, and now the smaller ones are electrified too. The e-Berlingo, E-Rifter and Combo Life Electric all use the same powertrain as the bigger models mentioned further up this list, with a slightly higher range of around 170 miles.
Three modes are included: Eco, Normal and Power. The former limits power to just 80bhp and restricts the air conditioning system to save range, while ‘Power’ is best reserved for heavy loads, Citroen says. Charging is the same as for the bigger MPVs, so an 80% charge can be achieved in half an hour at a public fast-charger.
None look very different to their petrol and diesel counterparts, with the e-Berlingo getting just a few blue touches to mark it out. These are a little more expensive than petrol and diesel ones, but once again offer the prospect of lower running costs.
