Best cars for tall people 2025

As you may have noticed when parking up at the supermarket or navigating a 1960s multi-storey, cars have steadily become larger over recent years. In a world where a Volkswagen Polo is bigger than the Volkswagen Golf of 20 years ago, it’s no surprise that car interior space has generally grown in line with exterior dimensions. However, the potential for extra passenger space has been limited somewhat by a similarly steady increase in on-board safety kit and ever-tightening crash test standards.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Dashboards, seats and interior trim have grown to accept increasing numbers of airbags, while doors and pillars have become thicker to incorporate better crash structures. It’s all great news for crash safety, but less than ideal for taller people and their knees, elbows and heads.

With this in mind, we’ve examined the market to find ten of the very best cars for taller people. Our list was formed using official manufacturers’ figures for rear-seat headroom, an area increasingly neglected as modern designs aim to maximise aerodynamic efficiency (and showroom appeal) with rakish rooflines. Our expert road testers have also taken their own measurements on many of these cars.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the cars to make the list were SUVs, with many electric cars also making the cut thanks to the flexibility offered by their flat-floor designs.

1. Volkswagen ID. Buzz Overall rating 4.5 How we review cars RRP £59,625 — £69,450 Head-turning looks

Practical

Refined Expensive to buy

Lacks rear air-con controls

Efficiency on the motorway At a glance Key specifications Power Maximum power output in brake horsepower 286 - 340 BHP

0 - 62mph Time in seconds for the standard acceleration test 6.1 - 7.9 secs

Top Speed Maximum speed, limited or unlimited 99 MPH

Efficiency Official WLTP Combined efficiency in miles-per-kilowatt-hour 2.9 - 3.2 m/kWh

Range Total driving range on a full battery charge 252 - 293 miles

Insurance Group Insurance groups (from 1 to 50) give an indication of insurance costs 37E - 42E Dimensions & weight Length Total length in millimeters 4712 - 4982 mm

Width Total length in millimeters 1985 mm

Height Total length in millimeters 1924 - 1927 mm

Boot Space Total boot space in litres with the rear seats in place 306 - 1121 litres Read ID. Buzz review

It’s possibly a bit of a cheat to include a ‘van with windows’ in this list of cars, but the Volkswagen ID.Buzz remains such a spacious, flexible family car that it’s hard to ignore. The good news for tall people is that the ID.Buzz’s boxy dimensions and flat floor have allowed Volkswagen to maximise interior space; rear headroom measures in at 1,044mm (measured on an angle from floor to roof) even with a sunroof fitted.