Safest cars for sale in the UK 2025

No matter which type of car you’re thinking of buying, or what you’re planning to use it for, you’ll understandably want to keep yourself and any passengers as safe as possible. The good news is that as safety technology continues to develop at a rapid pace, the safest cars for sale in the UK now offer more advanced systems and protection than ever before.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Rather than simply taking car brands at their word about how well their models stand up to a crash, though, Euro NCAP puts them through rigorous testing to determine the safest cars you can buy. It’s the outcome of these expert tests that have resulted in our list of the safest cars you can buy in the UK.

How do Euro NCAP safety ratings work?

Euro NCAP is an independent safety testing organisation that conducts various tests on new cars to determine how they structurally withstand a severe impact and how effectively their advanced safety systems operate.

Once the testing is complete, the scores are broken down into four key categories; adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist. These scores then contribute towards an overall safety rating which is measured using a star system (similar to our in-depth reviews).

It’s important to note, though, that Euro NCAP regularly updates its testing regime. In 2023, several new measures were introduced, including increased penalties for poor adult occupant protection performance, additional brain injury criteria, expanded post-crash technology testing and a vehicle submergence test. As a result of this increased stringency, tests carried out prior to 2023 are not directly comparable to those which have taken place since, so they have been omitted from this list.