​Fastest SUVs in the world 2024

We run down the list of the fastest SUVs you can buy right now

by: Shane Wilkinson
27 Jun 2024
Fastest SUVs - header image13

​Gone are the days when all SUVs were lumbering and slow. Advances in powertrain technology and a shift in focus from off-road to on-road performance mean the fastest SUVs in the world can now keep up with supercars when it comes to acceleration. Indeed, the popularity of the SUV formula right across the modern car market has seen many supercar manufacturers build one of their own. It all means that the title of ‘fastest SUV’ is more keenly fought-over than ever.

As with bonafide supercars, the kind of performance these ultra fast SUVs are capable of dishing out comes at a price. The ranks of today’s fastest SUVs contain models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Porsche and buying into that kind of performance pedigree isn’t cheap. That said, electrification has democratised the fast 0-62mph sprint in recent times and you’ll also find a number of slightly more affordable electric SUVs that can turn in a blistering sprint if shown a clear stretch of tarmac. 

Thanks to its boxy design and general bulk, the average SUV wages a constant war against the laws of physics. What these top-performing models show is that a portly kerb weight and garden shed aerodynamics are no obstacle to some serious hustle if there’s enough raw power on call. Just don’t mention the fuel economy, or even the efficiency of the electric cars when driven in this manner.

Below we’ve ranked the fastest SUVs on sale in reverse order according to their official 0-62mph acceleration time. This works out as a better measure of pace as top speeds tend to be electronically limited, and acceleration has more relevance to real-world driving for owners of these mighty behemoths. So strap yourself in, give the pedal a good stomp and read on for the fastest SUVs in the world…

World’s fastest SUVs by 0-62mph time

Here they are, the fastest SUVs in the world, listed in reverse order.

Tesla Model Y Performance

Tesla Model Y - front tracking13
  • 0-60mph: 3.5s
  • Top speed: 155mph 
The Tesla Model 3 Performance is something of an EV legend thanks to its startling off-the-line pace, but if you prefer a bit more practicality to go with your blistering acceleration, there’s also the choice of the Model Y Performance. Dual motors at the front and rear axles provide instant torque and plentiful traction, launching the hottest version of the big-selling Tesla SUV from standstill to 62mph in a hushed 3.5 seconds. Not bad given its relatively affordable £60,000 starting price and non-existant tailpipe emissions.

The Model Y Performance isn’t quite as adept when it comes to tackling corners, although its grip levels will satisfy most drivers. The ride is fairly brittle, and there’s not much feel through the steering wheel so its strength definitely lies on straight, and preferably wide, tarmac. 

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - side action13
  • 0-60mph: 3.5s
  • Top speed: 180mph 
If you take the ferocious Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and chuck an SUV body on it, you’ll end up with the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. It’s not the most modern or sophisticated car on this list, but for good old-fashioned brawn, there’s very little else that comes close. 

Plant your right foot in this seven-seater brute and you’ll be launched from 0 to 60mph in under four seconds, so you can delight or terrify your entire family in one sitting. While you’re tearing up the school run or blasting down your local drag strip, you’ll also be able to enjoy the symphony of the supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8, which is one of the the last engines of its kind.

Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT - front tracking 13
  • 0-62mph: 3.5s
  • Top speed: 162mph 
Is the Kia EV6 an SUV? The debate will rage on but it’s certainly got ‘crossover’ elements to its design and what’s not in doubt is that the GT version is stupendously fast - mind-boggling so by Kia’s previous standards.

This Korean cruise missile has a dual-motor electric powertrain that delivers four-wheel drive. You’ll be glad of the extra traction too, because there’s 577bhp and 740Nm of torque, enough for a 3.5s 0-62mph time and a 162mph top speed.

Together with the Tesla Model Y Performance, the EV6 GT shows how electric cars have made silly acceleration numbers accessible at a far lower price point than ever before. For a shade over £61,000 this is a car that can rival a Porsche Taycan GTS not to mention all the other highly-strung SUVs on this list.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance 

Mercedes–AMG GLC 63 S E Performance – front tracking13
  • 0-62mph: 3.5s 
  • Top speed: 171mph

If you like your speed to be delivered in an elegant fashion, the swooping Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance offers plenty of plushness to accompany its performance. AMG caused a bit of a stir when it opted for a plug-in hybrid powertrain instead of a V8, but there’s little doubt that the GLC 63 still packs a wallop.

With 671bhp and 1,020Nm of torque on tap, this big Merc will throw you back into your seat whenever you want it to, although it isn’t quite as engaging to drive as some of its rivals. There is the option of fully-electric driving, too, but the official electric range is only eight miles.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front13
  • 0-62mph: 3.4s
  • Top speed: 161mph

Nobody can deny that electric cars can be ridiculously fast, but there’s a longstanding debate about whether they’re actually any fun to drive. The car that currently stands at the forefront of the argument in favour of entertaining EVs is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Not only is this car savagely quick, but it also provides a very pleasing level of driver engagement.

The Ioniq 5 N’s carefully-crafted chassis is a highly compliant one, there’s plenty of grip, the steering is quick and precise and there’s even the option of simulated manual gear shifting via steering wheel-mounted paddles. It’s difficult not to have a genuine smile on your face when pushing this Hyundai to the limit, but the beauty is that it’ll double up as a sensible family car, too. It even has a claimed battery range of 278 miles.

Porsche Macan Electric Turbo 

Porsche Macan Electric - side tracking13
  • 0-62mph: 3.3s 
  • Top speed: 162mph
The petrol and hybrid-powered Porsche Cayenne is no longer king of the Stuttgart SUVs (at least for now) as the Porsche Macan Electric Turbo has taken the crown. This Porsche may be smaller but it packs some major power with 630bhp being produced by its twin-motor powertrain.

Once you’ve finished flooring it, the Macan’s 800-volt architecture means it can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes at a rate of 270kW, so you’ll soon be on the move again. 

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante - front tracking13
  • 0-62mph: 3.3s
  • Top speed: 190mph

Even in this list of ostentatious SUVs, the Urus manages to stand out, just as a Lamborghini should. Yes, prices start from over £170,000 for the Performante version but that could be seen as relatively good value for a practical Lamborghini with supercar-baiting performance and genuine off-road capability. Of course, you’ll be rocketing past £200,000 with a few option boxes ticked. 

A twin-turbo V8 nicked from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo has been tuned to a stonking 657bhp in the Performante model. Select the sportier drive modes and you’ll be intoxicated by the noises coming out of the exhaust as you roar from 0 to 62mph in a scarcely believable 3.3 seconds.

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue - front13
  • 0-62mph: 3.3s
  • Top speed: 192mph
As hard to pronounce as it is to catch, the Purosangue is the car that many Ferrari fans didn’t want to see built but thousands of Ferrari customers around the world were crying out for. Whatever your views on the prancing horse badge adorning the nose of an SUV, you can’t argue that Ferrari hasn’t done the job properly.

The 715bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine is pushed way back to the rear of the engine bay, and it produces an experience unlike any other SUV. The 0-62mph sprint of 3.3s puts it firmly towards the top of this list.

Aston Martin DBX707

Aston Martin DBX707 - front tracking13
  • 0-62mph: 3.3s
  • Top speed: 193mph

Aston Martin bills the DBX707 as the 'fastest luxury SUV in the world'. While Tesla's definition of luxury probably differs from Aston Martin's, there's no arguing that the DBX707 is a seriously impressive SUV.

The standard DBX borrows a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG and in the DBX707 that same engine is tuned to a monstrous 697bhp. To handle the extra torque (all 900Nm of it), Aston has also fitted a new transmission featuring a wet clutch system and tuned the suspension for even sharper dynamics. 

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1S - front tracking13
  • 0-62mph: 3.0s
  • Top speed: 125mph
Tesla is now pretty much a household name but you may not have heard of Rivian, a key electric SUV rival on the US market. Underneath the Rivian R1S, you’ll find a quad-motor powertrain that produces an eye-watering 1,011bhp and 1,624Nm of torque. The R1S’s top speed is limited to 125mph, though, so acceleration is the biggest strength.

Lotus Eletre R

Lotus Eletre - front13
  • 0-62mph: 2.9s
  • Top speed: 165mph
A stonking great electric SUV is probably the last thing that comes to mind when hearing the name Lotus, but the Eletre R is a highly capable machine that makes a truly admirable effort of living up to its famous sports car badge.

There’ll be plenty of debate as to whether or not the Eletre R remains true to the Lotus “simplify, then add lightness” ethos, but one thing’s for sure, with 893bhp and 985Nm of torque on tap — not to mention that sub-three second 0-62mph time — there’s no questioning this EV’s sheer power. 

Tesla Model X Plaid

Tesla Model X - front tracking13
  • 0-60mph: 2.5s
  • Top speed: 163mph

The Tesla Model X’s brutal acceleration has been well-documented online with multiple videos of the all-electric SUV embarrassing supercars in drag races. The most wickedly powerful Plaid model will see 60mph come and go in 2.5 seconds - although if you regularly do this the 333-mile range drops dramatically. 

This level of performance becomes all the more incredible when you bear in mind the Model X will seat seven and can cruise in near-silence on the motorway. It may lack the wow-factor of a Purosangue or Urus Performante but you can’t argue with that kind of pace.

Fastest SUVs in the world by 0-62mph time 

Fastest SUV by top speed

If you’d prefer to judge the fastest SUV by top speed rather than 0-62mph time, The Aston Martin DBX707 is the winner with a 193mph maximum. Described as “the Supercar of SUVs” by Aston Martin, the DBX707 moves high-riding models even closer to the 200mph barrier. To push its bodywork at these speeds, there’s a mighty 697bhp (707PS) tuned version of its 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8, with a revised nine-speed automatic gearbox and 900Nm of torque.

Still have the need for speed? Take a look at the fastest accelerating cars in the world...

