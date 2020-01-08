​Fastest SUVs in the world 2024

​Gone are the days when all SUVs were lumbering and slow. Advances in powertrain technology and a shift in focus from off-road to on-road performance mean the fastest SUVs in the world can now keep up with supercars when it comes to acceleration. Indeed, the popularity of the SUV formula right across the modern car market has seen many supercar manufacturers build one of their own. It all means that the title of ‘fastest SUV’ is more keenly fought-over than ever.

As with bonafide supercars, the kind of performance these ultra fast SUVs are capable of dishing out comes at a price. The ranks of today’s fastest SUVs contain models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Porsche and buying into that kind of performance pedigree isn’t cheap. That said, electrification has democratised the fast 0-62mph sprint in recent times and you’ll also find a number of slightly more affordable electric SUVs that can turn in a blistering sprint if shown a clear stretch of tarmac.

Thanks to its boxy design and general bulk, the average SUV wages a constant war against the laws of physics. What these top-performing models show is that a portly kerb weight and garden shed aerodynamics are no obstacle to some serious hustle if there’s enough raw power on call. Just don’t mention the fuel economy, or even the efficiency of the electric cars when driven in this manner.