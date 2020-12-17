Heavy snow is very rarely a problem for drivers in the UK, but when there’s significant snowfall, transport disruption almost always follows, and when your travel is essential it’s handy to have a vehicle that’s up to the task.

As it happens, some car manufacturers have put a lot of thought into what their vehicles would look like if they were built to survive and conquer the harshest winter conditions. Some of their ideas never went further than the concept stage, although a few of these extreme snow car designs actually made it to the real world.

Then there are the low-volume producers and lesser-known companies who couldn’t wait for a solution to come along, instead making their own modifications to existing vehicles in order to overcome everything from cold snaps and blizzards to a new ice age.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The results over the years have often been extravagant, and we’ve rounded up the most extreme snow cars that we could find...

Antarctic Snow Cruiser

The Antarctic Snow Cruiser was built in 1939 with the aim of helping US explorers get around the polar region. Powered by two 11.0-litre diesel engines and four 56kW electric motors, this beast of a machine was 17m long and six metres wide, weighing 34 tonnes when fully laden.