New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe follows 1 Series with fresh design and hybrid tech

The updated BMW 1 Series arrived earlier this year, and now, following closely, is the booted version – the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. While it sits on the same platform as before, extensive design changes, fresh interior technology and a new mild-hybrid powertrain are sufficient for BMW to call this a whole new generation of 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The new F74 generation 2 Series Gran Coupe replaces the outgoing F44, and will take on the likes of the Audi A3 Saloon and the Mercedes CLA in the hatchback-based premium saloon segment.

Pricing for the 2 Series Gran Coupe is yet to include on-the-road costs, but the entry-level 220 M Sport at £33,800 is a little more expensive than the outgoing car (which cost £33,165). The only other option from launch will be the M235 xDrive hot hatch, which costs £42,850, constituting a £1,200 price drop on its predecessor. UK sales are expected to start in early 2025.

As with the 1 Series, the design of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is so different to that of the old car that it has not only acquired a new model code, but Euro NCAP will need to re-test it too. The front end mirrors the new 1 Series with a wider, flatter grille shape and thinner headlights, plus a wide air intake beneath. While it loses some of the uniqueness of the old car in comparison with the 1 Series, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe certainly looks more sleek and aggressive.

The side profile shows some slight, but significant changes. There’s a new variation of the brand’s signature ‘Hofmeister kink’ in the rear pillar, which now bears a ‘2’ emblem. The side skirts have also been reprofiled. To the back of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe there are new lights that are influenced by those on the latest X2 and 1 Series, plus less blank metal surfacing, to give the impression of a sportier, pinched rear. Gloss black detailing can be found towards the bottom of the car all around.