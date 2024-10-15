New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe follows 1 Series with fresh design and hybrid tech
BMW has revealed the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe in 220 and hot M235 guise, with sales starting next year
The updated BMW 1 Series arrived earlier this year, and now, following closely, is the booted version – the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. While it sits on the same platform as before, extensive design changes, fresh interior technology and a new mild-hybrid powertrain are sufficient for BMW to call this a whole new generation of 2 Series Gran Coupe.
The new F74 generation 2 Series Gran Coupe replaces the outgoing F44, and will take on the likes of the Audi A3 Saloon and the Mercedes CLA in the hatchback-based premium saloon segment.
Pricing for the 2 Series Gran Coupe is yet to include on-the-road costs, but the entry-level 220 M Sport at £33,800 is a little more expensive than the outgoing car (which cost £33,165). The only other option from launch will be the M235 xDrive hot hatch, which costs £42,850, constituting a £1,200 price drop on its predecessor. UK sales are expected to start in early 2025.
As with the 1 Series, the design of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is so different to that of the old car that it has not only acquired a new model code, but Euro NCAP will need to re-test it too. The front end mirrors the new 1 Series with a wider, flatter grille shape and thinner headlights, plus a wide air intake beneath. While it loses some of the uniqueness of the old car in comparison with the 1 Series, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe certainly looks more sleek and aggressive.
The side profile shows some slight, but significant changes. There’s a new variation of the brand’s signature ‘Hofmeister kink’ in the rear pillar, which now bears a ‘2’ emblem. The side skirts have also been reprofiled. To the back of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe there are new lights that are influenced by those on the latest X2 and 1 Series, plus less blank metal surfacing, to give the impression of a sportier, pinched rear. Gloss black detailing can be found towards the bottom of the car all around.
Two solid paint finishes and seven metallic ones are available on the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, with the possibility to specify the roof in a contrasting gloss black colour.
Unlike the 1 Series, which is offered in base Sport guise, the 2 Series Gran Coupe trim starts with the M Sport package, which brings 18-inch wheels, gloss black exterior accents, an M Sport bodykit and a rear spoiler. 19-inch rims are an optional extra.
Inside the 2 Series Gran Coupe, you’ll find a cabin that’s very similar to the new 1 Series’. There is a new layout, featuring a 10.7-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a new steering wheel with physical buttons embedded and a new centre console that loses the rotary iDrive controller (due to cost reasons, according to BMW). As we previously said in our first drive of the 1 Series, this isn’t much of an issue, because the touchscreen is easily within reach of the driver. The infotainment is based on the new OS9 system from BMW.
The air vents on the dash are different to those in the 1 Series, taking on a similar design to the ones in the latest X3. The positioning of the door handles and window controls are also different in the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The M Sport models (along with the M235) get a 12-o’clock marker on the steering wheel, stitching in M colours throughout the cabin and sports seats with optional massage functions. Boot space stands at 430 litres, which is 130 litres more than you get in the new mild-hybrid 1 Series.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe is equipped with BMW’s new 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, three-cylinder petrol powertrain, which sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. In 220 specification (BMW is getting rid of the ‘i’ moniker for its petrol cars), it produces 168bhp and 280Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of around 7.8 seconds. Economy figures are yet to be announced, but we expect it to perform better than the old non-hybrid 220i, which claimed 46.3mpg.
To help the 2 Series Gran Coupe drive better than before, BMW has updated the chassis set-up with new shock absorbers and dampers, revised bushings and a new traction control system.
The M235 uses a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of around five seconds. Power goes to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system with a mechanical diff lock for the front wheels. Uprated front brakes have been added to the M235, taken from the M3 and M4. The M235 also gets a head-up display, Alcantara M Sport seats and a quad-tip exhaust system as standard.
