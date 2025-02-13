If you’re in the fortunate position where you have around £500 to £1,500 to spend on your new car every month, you can find some very special models for your money. The best luxury and performance car deals on the market offer some seriously attractive cars for an ever more desirable price, and our experts have trawled the market to find the very best offers out there.

The deals below include everything ranging from the sporty Lotus Emira to the hugely practical Volkswagen Touareg. If you’re keen to reduce your carbon footprint, you’ll also find two of our favourite electric cars. Put simply, you’ll be pretty spoilt for choice.

Of course, the car market is a fast-paced one, so we’ve also linked to our Auto Express Find a Car marketplace so you can find the very latest offers from our network of dealers.

Audi RS 6 Avant - £1,300 per month

Model: RS 6 Avant Performance

List price: £113,815

Powertrain 4.0-litre V8 petrol, AWD

Power: 621bhp

0-62mph 3.4 seconds

If you can spend £1,300 a month on a lease, there are some very desirable choices from brands such as Porsche and Maserati. But for us, the most thrilling all-rounder is the superb Audi RS 6 Avant.