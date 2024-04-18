New Citroen C3 Aircross 2024 preview: seven-seat interior, specs and full details

The new Citroen C3 Aircross is a beefy-looking small SUV that’s got the hugely popular Dacia Duster in its crosshairs, and is packing a few unique selling points to help it snare potential buyers.

The biggest surprise is Citroen’s smallest SUV being available as a seven-seater, despite measuring just 4.39 metres long – about the same size as the latest Duster. It’ll also be offered with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, and while the electric car only comes with five seats, it’s expected to start from around £25,000 when order books open in September.

That would make the Citroen e-C3 Aircross – the official name of Citroen’s first all-electric compact SUV – one of the UK’s cheapest electric cars, and pose a substantial threat to the chunky Jeep Avenger and value-focused MG ZS EV. Meanwhile, petrol-powered C3 Aircross models will also rival the Renault Captur and Ford Puma, among other top-sellers.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, petrol hybrid, electric Body style Small SUV with choice of five or seven seats Powertrain 1.2-litre petrol (100bhp), 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol (134bhp), EV with 44kWh battery (111bhp) Price From £20,000 (petrol, est), £25,000 (44kWh EV, est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

The engine range kicks off with a simple 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 100bhp and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

‘Hybrid 136’ models feature a similar engine under the bonnet, but it produces 134bhp and is coupled to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has an integrated 28bhp electric motor. This allows the hybrid C3 Aircross to spend up to 50 per cent of the time driving in town on pure-electric power.

At launch, the e-C3 Aircross is only offered with a 44kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery and 111bhp e-motor. Top speed stands at 84mph, and the e-C3 Aircross probably won’t get there in a hurry, as the French firm says it “offers sufficient performance to slot into everyday traffic with ease.”