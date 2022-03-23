New 2024 Cupra Terramar sporty SUV spotted braving the cold

Our latest spy shots of the Terramar don’t reveal much, aside from a roofline that slopes off gently towards the tailgate – though not quite as dramatically as on the all-electric Cupra Tavascan coupe-SUV. We can also see the sizable roof spoiler and what looks to be an angular rear end design not too dissimilar to the Formentor’s.

The Terramar is positioned as a mid-size SUV, described by Cupra design director Jorge Diez as a 4.5-metre-long SUV with ‘Cupra DNA’ and a ‘driver-oriented cockpit’. Other striking family SUVs that the Terramar could challenge include the Hyundai Tucson , facelifted Ford Kuga and new Peugeot 3008 .

Photographed out and about undergoing testing near the Arctic Circle, the Terramar uses the updated version of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform that also underpins the new Volkswagen Tiguan and the next-generation Audi Q3 . The Terramar will be the last Cupra model to feature combustion engines, with plug-in hybrid versions set to offer up to 62 miles of pure-electric range.

The Cupra brand is going from strength to strength at the moment, having now sold over 500,000 cars since it launched in 2018. It posted record sales last year on the back of the Cupra Formentor sporty SUV becoming one of the most popular cars in Europe. The SEAT spin-off brand is also working on the next addition to its line-up, the all-new Cupra Terramar, due to be unveiled in the second half of 2024.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Terramar, as a close-to-production-ready model was presented in 2022. It sported a similar design language to the all-electric Tavascan revealed last year, and features many of the same design elements, including the three-triangle headlight signature, copper Cupra badge on the nose and full-width rear light bar. While both cars also have aggressive front end designs, the Terramar’s imposing apron and angular air intakes are unique to it.

We’ve yet to get a look inside the Terramar, but it could feature a ‘central spine’ between the driver and front passenger, like the Tavascan, to help create a more driver-focused layout. The Terramar is also likely to receive the same 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, plus a 12.9 or 15-inch central touchscreen as found in the latest Volkswagen Tiguan.

The flagship Terramar will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which, in the Tiguan eHybrid, comprises a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, single electric motor and 19.7kWh battery. As well as the 62-mile EV range, the Terramar PHEV should produce a combined 268bhp and 400Nm of torque – the same as the most potent plug-in Tiguan. Pure-petrol versions of the Terramar will also be available, most likely with a choice of front or all-wheel drive, but Cupra has not yet outlined the full engine line-up.

The Terramar takes its name from the historic Autódromo de Sitges-Terramar racing circuit around the corner from the brand’s base in Martorell, Barcelona. However, Cupra has confirmed that the Terramar will be built alongside the Audi Q3 in Hungary.

The Terramar has been designed as a totally new model and is not intended as a replacement for anything else in the Cupra or SEAT line-ups, despite the similarly sized SEAT Ateca now heading towards the the end of a typical model lifecycle of seven years on sale. SEAT and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths said of the Terramar in 2022: “This is not the successor of the Cupra Ateca, this is something totally different.”

2024 is going to be a busy year for Cupra, because in addition to the Terramar’s reveal, it’s also unveiling the facelifted versions of the best-selling Formentor, and Leon hatchback and estate. A hotter version of the Cupra Born electric hatchback, called the Born VZ, will be revealed this year, too.

Do you like the look of the Cupra Terramar? Have your say in the comments section below...