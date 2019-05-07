Best used electric cars to buy now

Elsewhere, the Corsa E has the same virtues as the rest of the Corsa family. The neatly styled hatchback body looks smart – especially if you stretch to an Elite Nav model with a contrasting black roof – and it’s more refined in electric form than it is with petrol or diesel engines. After four years on sale, there’s plenty of choice available on the used market, too.

2. Fiat 500e

Like the Corsa E, the Fiat 500e was hamstrung from launch by a purchase price well above similarly sized petrol alternatives. But the used market has levelled the playing field, with the most affordable examples now carrying barely 10,000 miles on the clock and offering incredible style, tech and refinement for the money.

3. Tesla Model Y

From the moment that the Tesla Model Y arrived in 2022, it became an instant hit. With all the perks of the Model 3, including performance, range and slick in-car tech, integrated into a more spacious package, it didn’t take long for customers to flock to their local Tesla store by the thousands. The upshot is that used buyers can now get their hands on a pre-owned Model Y for a temptingly low price.

4. Hyundai Ioniq Electric

This is the Hyundai Ioniq’s second gong on the trot in our Used Electric Car category. There have been numerous new zero-emissions arrivals on second-hand forecourts over the past 12 months, but the Ioniq Electric is still a very tempting buy, thanks to a variety of strengths. For starters, few electric cars cost as little to buy. With the used market still wary of EVs, values of the Ioniq have slumped to the point that you can pick up tidy early cars for under £10,000.

5. Tesla Model S (Mk1)

Prices of Tesla’s flagship Model S continue to tumble, but the level of prestige and technology on offer remains the same. Featuring a spacious interior, sports car-rivalling performance and a range of at least 250 miles, the Model S makes a tempting choice. And that’s before you factor in the brand’s Supercharger network.

6. Kia e-Niro (Mk1)

The Kia e-Niro is one of the best electric cars around, and that's even more true when buying used. A range of around 280 miles is very impressive for the e-Niro, and it achieves this by being really efficient. We found that the e-Niro is one of the most efficient EVs around, making good use of its modest 64kWh battery. It even keeps consumption low on the motorway, where most EVs tend to use a lot of juice.

7. BMW i3 (Mk1)

Avant-garde looks and a high price meant the BMW i3 didn’t penetrate the market like the brand hoped it might. Yet as a used car the i3 makes lots of sense. For starters it’s good to drive, costs buttons to run and has a beautifully finished interior that’s packed with tech. What’s more, i3 owners tend to be enthusiasts who cherish their cars.

8. Volkswagen e-Golf (Mk7)

Manufacturers have taken one of two approaches when pitching their new EVs. Some have chosen to go radical – to produce something that looks and feels like nothing else, in order to sell the technology in a new and exciting light. And some brands choose to offer buyers something that seems familiar, in order to reassure buyers that even though the fuel comes from a plug rather than a pump, it’ll still slip into everyday life. VW has gone for the latter – it doesn’t want to alienate customers new to electrification. This approach has worked brilliantly with the e-Golf. Here’s an electric car that doesn’t shout about its zero-emission tech – only the most eagle-eyed VW fans will notice the blue highlights and aerodynamic alloys that set it apart from the standard petrols and diesels.

Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...