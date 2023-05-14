New Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2024 review: a big but unremarkable SUV

Verdict

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is decidedly unremarkable. It’s adequate in many respects, but that simply isn’t good enough when prices can reach over £85,000, and similarly expensive rivals include the more dynamic and luxurious BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a premium SUV that can tackle tough terrain head on, the Land Rover Defender is the far superior choice.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The all-new, all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S is due to be unveiled later this year and should arrive on our shores sometime in 2025. The incoming BMW iX rival will become the brand’s flagship SUV, but for now, that title (in Europe at least) is held by the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, which we’ve finally had a chance to drive on UK roads – and off them too, which we'll get into later.

Order books for the latest Grand Cherokee actually opened in the summer of 2022, and it’s easy to tell this isn’t the freshest SUV on the market because the cabin is covered in glossy piano black plastic, which we’ve noticed other brands aren’t using nearly as much nowadays. This material no longer delivers an air of luxury, plus the surface becomes scuffed and scratched all too easily when subjected to the rigours of family life.